Ruston, LA

Ex-Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier transferring to Louisiana Tech

By Pete Thamel
 3 days ago

Former Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier is transferring to Louisiana Tech, he told ESPN in a phone interview on Wednesday.

Bachmeier won the starting job all four years he was at Boise State but left the team this season before playing in the Broncos' fifth game. That leaves him with two full years of eligibility.

He picked the quarterback-friendly system of coach Sonny Cumbie in Ruston, where he'll be able to continue his development. He'll enroll in the spring and with the aim of competing for the starting job in 2023.

"I wanted to play in the Air Raid and in a pass-friendly offense," Bachmeier told ESPN. "I think Coach Cumbie and his track record are a great fit. It's an offense that any quarterback would want to play in."

Bachmeier started 29 games at Boise, including a win at Florida State his freshman year and victories in 2021 over No. 10 BYU and No. 25 Fresno State. He threw for 6,605 yards in his four years at Boise State, including 41 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

As Bachmeier evaluated his options, he kept coming back to Cumbie's offensive acumen, with Cumbie having learned under Mike Leach and Kliff Kingsbury. Cumbie's offenses while at Texas Tech routinely threw for more than 4,000 yards per season.

"I asked a bunch of people," Bachmeier said, "and not once did anyone say a bad thing about Coach Cumbie. He got rave reviews."

