KOCO
Ceremony remembers those who died in Oklahoma County Detention Center during 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City residents met at the Oklahoma County Detention Center Saturday to remember the 16 lives lost in jail custody last year. People attending the ceremony placed crosses in front of the jail for each person who died there in 2022. Among those in attendance were family members, honoring their loved ones who died in the jail's custody.
Government Technology
Commissioners Ban TikTok from Cleveland County, Okla., Devices
(TNS) — Cleveland County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to ban the TikTok app on all county devices. District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Rod Cleveland told fellow commissioners the county's proposed resolution "basically mirrors" the one Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt enacted Dec. 8 via an executive order. "Maintaining the cybersecurity...
Two arrested so far in New Year’s Midtown homicide
Two have been arrested so far in the shooting death of Daniel Howard in Midtown just after the turn of the new year on Jan. 1. The post Two arrested so far in New Year’s Midtown homicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints Calvin Prince to Pardon and Parole Board
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Calvin Prince to the state's Pardon and Parole Board on Friday. Prince had been serving on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019. Prince also spent time as an administrator for the Pontotoc County Specialty Courts. He...
KOCO
Oklahoma City program helps neighborhoods impacted by speeding drivers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City is taking steps to stop drivers from speeding through their neighborhoods across the city. The Alternate Speed Abatement Program, or ASAP, is an upgraded city program that provides signs that tell drivers how fast they are going to areas impacted by speeding. “People, they...
40 kilos of cocaine discovered in Canadian County traffic stop
The Canadian County Sheriff's Office says approximately 40 kilos of cocaine was discovered during a routine traffic stop Tuesday evening.
KOCO
Editorial: We ask lawmakers to think of all 4 million Oklahomans during upcoming legislative session
The bills are filed. The gavel is about to drop to open a new legislative session in Oklahoma. We want to welcome legislators – old and new – from towns across our state to Oklahoma City ahead of the critical job they're about to perform. As you get here, our request is – and it may seem obvious but is worth saying again – to keep your constituents in mind.
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
KOCO
Suspect arrested after Mustang fire rescue unit stolen
MUSTANG, Okla. — A suspect was arrested after a fire rescue unit was stolen from Mustang on Friday night. The Mustang Police Department began a high-speed pursuit around 10:30 p.m. to recover the unit. The chase ended in Oklahoma City near the Tower Theatre at Northwest 23rd Street and Walker Avenue.
‘Goodness Gracious!’ Seminole Police Dept. discover 222 marijuana plants during traffic stop
Officers said they knew something was fishy when the driver started explaining himself.
City offering ASAP program to stop speeders in neighborhoods
Oklahoma City residents who are concerned about speeding in their neighborhoods can reach out to the Public Works Department for help.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Public School addresses transportation barriers for teen moms
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new Oklahoma City Public Schools program was created to help teen moms get to and from high school quicker and more efficiently. Alexandria Anderson said it used to take her an hour and a half to get to school each day. “A city bus with...
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon baby killer gets life without parole
EL RENO – A Yukon baby killer has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in state prison. Joshua Paul Jennings, 35, was sentenced Jan. 17 in Canadian County District Court to serve life without the possibility of parole for causing the September 2020 death of 10-month-old Paisley Cearley.
1600kush.com
Perkins woman charged with child neglect & meth possession
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins woman, who admitted to a Stillwater police officer she was using methamphetamine and pressed fentanyl pills, has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 on a charge of neglecting her two small children by sheltering them in a vacant apartment and exposing them to drug use, court documents allege.
blackchronicle.com
Serial killer William Reece used highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
KOCO
Oklahoma, country waits to hear if remains in Grady County belong to missing Cyril girl
CYRIL, Okla. — Athena Brownfield’s case has gotten lots of attention across Oklahoma, the country and the world. Now, everyone is waiting to hear if the remains found in Grady County belong to Athena. "You have to take emotion away from it, and this one is hard. A...
Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified
A woman found in the roadway on S. Shields near S.W. 57th St. January 6 is now being counted as a victim of a crash. The post Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
news9.com
3 Arrested For Allegedly Trafficking Illegal Drugs In Stillwater
Three people have been arrested over the span of two days for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs, according to Stillwater Police. On Jan, 12, police arrested Rocky Bradford, 46, for an outstanding Payne County warrant, and an investigation revealed that he was also in possession of six grams of Fentanyl and 11 grams of Methamphetamine.
Oklahoma Daily
OU Board of Regents approves $5.1 million budget to demolish Adams Tower, Stubbeman Village
OU’s Board of Regents approved a $5.1 million budget to demolish Adams Tower and Stubbeman Village and a list of nominees for a search committee for vice president of marketing and communications during its meeting Friday morning. Demolition, set to begin this summer, will make room for OU’s new...
KOCO
OKC Mayor David Holt attending US Conference of Mayors in Washington DC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City was represented among some of the nation's top cities this week. Mayor David Holt is in Washington D.C. along with 200 other mayors from across the country. One of the things the mayor pointed out is how much Oklahoma City has grown over the past few decades and it's that growth that has helped elevate the city as a major player on the world stage.
