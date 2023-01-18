ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Government Technology

Commissioners Ban TikTok from Cleveland County, Okla., Devices

(TNS) — Cleveland County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to ban the TikTok app on all county devices. District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Rod Cleveland told fellow commissioners the county's proposed resolution "basically mirrors" the one Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt enacted Dec. 8 via an executive order. "Maintaining the cybersecurity...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Editorial: We ask lawmakers to think of all 4 million Oklahomans during upcoming legislative session

The bills are filed. The gavel is about to drop to open a new legislative session in Oklahoma. We want to welcome legislators – old and new – from towns across our state to Oklahoma City ahead of the critical job they're about to perform. As you get here, our request is – and it may seem obvious but is worth saying again – to keep your constituents in mind.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Suspect arrested after Mustang fire rescue unit stolen

MUSTANG, Okla. — A suspect was arrested after a fire rescue unit was stolen from Mustang on Friday night. The Mustang Police Department began a high-speed pursuit around 10:30 p.m. to recover the unit. The chase ended in Oklahoma City near the Tower Theatre at Northwest 23rd Street and Walker Avenue.
MUSTANG, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon baby killer gets life without parole

EL RENO – A Yukon baby killer has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in state prison. Joshua Paul Jennings, 35, was sentenced Jan. 17 in Canadian County District Court to serve life without the possibility of parole for causing the September 2020 death of 10-month-old Paisley Cearley.
YUKON, OK
1600kush.com

Perkins woman charged with child neglect & meth possession

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins woman, who admitted to a Stillwater police officer she was using methamphetamine and pressed fentanyl pills, has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 on a charge of neglecting her two small children by sheltering them in a vacant apartment and exposing them to drug use, court documents allege.
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

3 Arrested For Allegedly Trafficking Illegal Drugs In Stillwater

Three people have been arrested over the span of two days for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs, according to Stillwater Police. On Jan, 12, police arrested Rocky Bradford, 46, for an outstanding Payne County warrant, and an investigation revealed that he was also in possession of six grams of Fentanyl and 11 grams of Methamphetamine.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

OKC Mayor David Holt attending US Conference of Mayors in Washington DC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City was represented among some of the nation's top cities this week. Mayor David Holt is in Washington D.C. along with 200 other mayors from across the country. One of the things the mayor pointed out is how much Oklahoma City has grown over the past few decades and it's that growth that has helped elevate the city as a major player on the world stage.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

