Sources: David Benavidez-Caleb Plant clash set for March 25

Former super middleweight titleholders David Benavidez and Caleb Plant will meet in a long-awaited fight on March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

The 168-pound bout will be a PBC on Showtime PPV.

Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) and Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) both announced in November that they struck a deal for the grudge match. They've traded plenty of barbs in both directions, and it all leads to a fascinating clash of styles.

Benavidez, 25, is a volume-punching pressure fighter who's been among boxing's most avoided fighters.

Plant, 30, is a stick-and-move boxer whose only defeat came last November in an 11th-round TKO loss to Canelo Alvarez , the undisputed super middleweight champion. But after Alvarez, Benavidez and Plant are widely considered the two best fighters who campaign at 168 pounds (Benavidez is ESPN's No. 2 super middleweight; Plant is No. 3).

"You can't hide from me anymore, I'll see you soon," Benavidez wrote on Instagram in November.

"I went and made it happen," Plant wrote . "Contract signed. See you early next year."

Benavidez was slated to meet Jose Uzcategui in January before the fight was scrapped. The Phoenix-born boxer twice held a super middleweight title but both times lost his belt outside the ring.

First, a positive test for cocaine in 2018 led to him being stripped. Benavidez regained the title with a ninth-round KO of Anthony Dirrell in 2019 but was forced to relinquish his belt the following year when he failed to make weight .

Most recently, Benavidez scored a third-round TKO of former middleweight titleholder David Lemieux in May.

Plant, who fights out of Las Vegas, won the IBF super middleweight title in 2019 with a unanimous decision victory over Uzcategu i. He made three successful defenses before he lost the belt in the undisputed championship fight against Alvarez.

Plant rebounded last month with a spectacular ninth-round KO of Dirrell .