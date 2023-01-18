Read full article on original website
Traffic stop leads to 4 Somerset residents charged with meth trafficking
Multiple residents of Pulaski County were arrested after a traffic stop on Wednesday.
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Bell County man arrested after sending explicit video to underage girl
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bell County man was arrested Wednesday and charged with a sex crime. Administrators at Clear Creek Bible College were made aware of an incident on campus involving one of their students. After reviewing the incident, they contacted the Bell County Sheriff’s Office to investigate...
wymt.com
SHERIFF: Pulaski County man charged after police find more than 100 grams of Fentanyl
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pulaski County man was arrested after police found more than 100 grams of Fentanyl at his home. Christopher Spencer, 42, of Somerset was arrested on Wednesday after Detective Tan Hudson discovered 35 grams of Fentanyl in his car. Police say they pulled Spencer over...
wvlt.tv
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In April 2021, officials said that TBI agents began investigating after finding Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20, unresponsive from a suspected drug...
wvlt.tv
Man arrested at Jefferson Co. elementary school after killing wife, sheriff says
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Wednesday after he called 911 saying he shot his wife, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a media release. JCSO deputies were sent to 982 Ingram Road after a man had called saying he shot his wife. JCSO officials...
q95fm.net
Short Standoff With Police Ends With Man Surrendering
Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on KY 3439, following reports of a man with a rifle allegedly threatening to shoot another man and a woman. When officers arrived on the scene, the potential victims mentioned in the call told them the suspect,...
wvlt.tv
Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens
Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. 2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following...
wymt.com
Police asking for your help to find stolen SUV
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are asking for your help to find a stolen SUV. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say a Ford Bronco was stolen Sunday, January 8th, off Rose Street in London. It has Kentucky plates with the tag number A7C105.
WKYT 27
KSP identifies murder victim found in backseat of SUV on I-75
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning new information after a body was found in the backseat of the vehicle involved in a police chase that ended on Interstate 75, according to Kentucky State Police. According to KSP, the victim has been identified as 53-year-old Rachel Louise Carder of...
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman’s body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday.
wvlt.tv
Man convicted after shooting, killing ex’s boyfriend in front of their child, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prosecutors in District Attorney Charme Allen’s office obtained multiple convictions after a man killed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in front of their child, according to a Friday release from Allen’s office. Dtearius Carvell Southern, 28, was found guilty of second degree murder, aggravated...
q95fm.net
Couple Arrested On DUI, Drug Charges Following Shoplifting Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning January 18, 2023 at approximately 8:58 AM. The arrests occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained two suspects.
wymt.com
Firefighters arrested and charged with arson
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022. The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville. The three...
wnky.com
Laurel County chase ends with discovery of body in car
LONDON, Ky. (WLEX) – Police say they have found a body in a car after a multi-county chase on Interstate 75. A female body was found inside a car after a police chase that started in Madison County ended on I-75 near Laurel County. Kentucky State Police troopers say...
wftgam.com
KSP Release Identities Of Pulaski County Men Killed In Crash
Kentucky State Police have released the identity of two Pulaski County men killed in a deadly crash. Troopers responded to a two-car crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. 127 in Clinton County. During the investigation, police determined one of the cars involved in the crash was traveling north and attempting to pass a slower-moving car when the driver lost control. A car traveling south tried to avoid the crash, but was not able to do so and hit the first car. The passenger in the first car, 31-year-old Jacob Dick of Science Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 32-year-old Jonathan Farmer of Eubank, was taken to the Clinton County Hospital where he later died. The driver of the other car, 72-year-old Deborah Scott of Indiana was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington with life-threatening injuries. Troopers are still investigating the crash.
thebig1063.com
UPDATE: MISSING BELL COUNTY WOMAN FOUND SAFE
Update: As of 3:10am Saturday morning, January 21, 2023, Savannah Sanchez was located by Bell county Deputy Austin Poindexter and is safe. 25-year-old Savannah Sanchez of Bell County was last seen leaving Ferndale Apartments just off of Highway 25E, possibly traveling to Four Mile or into Knox County in a 2010 black Ford Fuson, KY plate BZF187.
wtloam.com
Jackson County Theft Complaint Leads To Drug Arrests And Injury To Towing Company Employee
Jackson County Sheriff Daniel Issacs says he was called to a home off Highway 421 on a complaint of some people stealing items from the property. When Issacs arrived, three suspects took off from the scene. The sheriff was able to catch one of them, a man, following a brief foot chase. Once they returned to the home, police found out who the other two suspects were by some of the items they left behind when they ran. Officers also found what they believe to be meth and some tools that were used in the theft. When other deputies and officers arrived, they put together a plan to search for the other suspects and called a local towing company to come get a truck that was left on the property during the crime. When an employee from the towing company showed up and started to hook the truck up, it reportedly caught on fire, burning the person’s face and arms. Police were able to find the other suspects and take them into custody. No names were released, but they were charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment. Two others were arrested on other charges.
wvlt.tv
One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County
Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
wvlt.tv
Bystander performs CPR on badly injured children in fatal Magnolia Ave. crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the midst of a hectic scene on Magnolia Avenue in East Knoxville, a man who was on an afternoon motorcycle ride went out of his way to help a child in need. A fatal crash claimed the life of 65-year-old Michael Williams on Tuesday afternoon,...
q95fm.net
Two People in Clay County Arrested and Charged for Drug Possession After Marijuana and Meth was Found During Traffic Stop
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested two people early Monday morning for drug possession after meth and marijuana was discovered during a traffic stop. David W. Collins of Manchester and Alisha L. Henson of Manchester were arrested off Muddy Gap by K9 Deputy Wes Brumley. Deputy...
