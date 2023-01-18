Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to DenverInna DDenver, CO
Why electric vehicles are practical in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler dies of overdoseDavid Heitz
Debate, public comment up for council discussion in AuroraDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Homeless Aloft hotel resident thanks Denver City CouncilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Meet your new Colorado state Senate leadership | CRONIN AND LOEVY
The top leadership in the Colorado state House of Representatives is a matriarchy. The top three positions — speaker, majority leader and assistant majority leader — are all held by women. The situation is reversed in the Colorado state Senate. There it is a patriarchy. The top three...
coloradopolitics.com
Unannounced mayoral candidate Webb unveils poll results | A LOOK BACK
Forty Years Ago This Week: Wellington Webb announced the results of a poll he personally commissioned comprised of 309 questionnaires, telling reporters that “…the race is wide open,” referring to the Denver mayoral campaign. Webb had not yet formally announced his candidacy for the office at the time of announcing the poll.
coloradopolitics.com
GTA Colorado? Polis ain’t playin’ | Colorado Springs Gazette
Grand Theft Auto — "GTA" to gamers — is an epic video game series. But it’s no game in Colorado. For the second year running, our state bears the dubious distinction of ranking first in the country for auto theft. And Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis —...
coloradopolitics.com
Kansas lawmakers face warning about vast aquifer's decline | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
TOPEKA — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
coloradopolitics.com
Phil Weiser, Adam Frisch among honorees at Colorado Democratic Party's annual Obama dinner
Attorney General Phil Weiser is slated to be named Democrat of the Year by the Colorado Democratic Party at its Obama Gala on April 1, the party announced this week. Weiser is among a slew of honorees the party plans to recognize at the annual fundraising dinner in Denver, held after the state party conducts its reorganization meeting earlier the same day.
coloradopolitics.com
Making room at the inn in Colorado | Denver Gazette
Gov. Jared Polis’ fifth State of the State speech Tuesday included some wise insights about Colorado’s affordable-housing challenges. It’s only too bad the speech didn’t go further. Housing was in fact the prevailing theme in his wide-ranging message to a joint session of the legislature. Polis...
coloradopolitics.com
Eight weeks; two dozen candidates – the Denver mayor’s race | SONDERMANN
The idealist would say: “Look at all those dedicated Denverites willing to step forward for tough duty.”. The cynic would counter: “Is it any surprise that so many would throw their hat in the ring when taxpayers are footing a large chunk of the bill?”. Whether you are...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Dems catch ‘tough-on-crime fever’ as car thefts soar | Sentinel Colorado
We all know how Colorado, California, Oregon, Oklahoma and Texas differ. Oklahoma and Texas have become infamous as far-right bastions of conservatism. Governors and Republican-held legislatures there live and breathe “tough on crime” rhetoric and lawmaking. Political leaders in Colorado, California and Oregon, seen as largely progressive states,...
coloradopolitics.com
National Western Stock Show junior livestock auction sets records
A record bid of $200,000 for a Grand Champion steer led off the highlights for Friday night's National Western Stock Show Junior Livestock Auction. That the exhibitor — 18-year-old Justin Pfannebecker — is from LaSalle, Colorado, made it all the sweeter. Pfannebecker is the first teen from Colorado to win the title of the Grand Champion steer in more than a quarter-century.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Coalition for the Homeless names new CEO
Britta Fisher will step down as Denver's chief housing officer and become the CEO of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, according to a news release. Her last day with Mayor Michael Hancock's administration is Feb. 1. Fisher joined the City and County of Denver in 2018 and was selected...
coloradopolitics.com
Polis's latest moderate idea | BIDLACK
If you are looking for evidence that our terrific governor is not, in fact, a far-left kind of guy, but rather a thoughtful moderate, you need look no further than a recent Colorado Politics story that discussed Jared Polis’s view on red flag laws versus a ban on the sale of assault rifles. Red flag laws vary in the details, but basically these laws are designed to let appropriate people petition for the temporary removal of guns from a person deemed to be an immediate and significant threat of gun violence.
coloradopolitics.com
Lafayette gains new aerospace startup ThinkOrbital's headquarters
Colorado's aerospace industry just grew Thursday with the announcement of a new company that will create new jobs around the greater Denver area with economic development incentives from the state. Space infrastructure startup ThinkOrbital chose Lafayette for its headquarters, according to a news release from Gov. Jared Polis and the...
coloradopolitics.com
DPS enrollment dips, mirroring statewide drop in students
Enrollment in Denver Public Schools — Colorado's largest school district — slightly dipped this school year, mirroring a statewide downward trend that began just after the pandemic upended people's lives. DPS lost just over a thousand students, a change of 1.15% from the last school year, according to...
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court says Denver judge was wrong to revoke woman's jury trial for being late
Colorado's second-highest court on Thursday concluded a Denver judge wrongfully revoked a woman's jury trial for child neglect because she arrived late the morning of the trial. Child welfare cases, formally known as dependency and neglect, are not criminal, and so a parent has no constitutional right to a jury...
Comments / 0