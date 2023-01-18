ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradopolitics.com

Meet your new Colorado state Senate leadership | CRONIN AND LOEVY

The top leadership in the Colorado state House of Representatives is a matriarchy. The top three positions — speaker, majority leader and assistant majority leader — are all held by women. The situation is reversed in the Colorado state Senate. There it is a patriarchy. The top three...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Unannounced mayoral candidate Webb unveils poll results | A LOOK BACK

Forty Years Ago This Week: Wellington Webb announced the results of a poll he personally commissioned comprised of 309 questionnaires, telling reporters that “…the race is wide open,” referring to the Denver mayoral campaign. Webb had not yet formally announced his candidacy for the office at the time of announcing the poll.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Phil Weiser, Adam Frisch among honorees at Colorado Democratic Party's annual Obama dinner

Attorney General Phil Weiser is slated to be named Democrat of the Year by the Colorado Democratic Party at its Obama Gala on April 1, the party announced this week. Weiser is among a slew of honorees the party plans to recognize at the annual fundraising dinner in Denver, held after the state party conducts its reorganization meeting earlier the same day.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Making room at the inn in Colorado | Denver Gazette

Gov. Jared Polis’ fifth State of the State speech Tuesday included some wise insights about Colorado’s affordable-housing challenges. It’s only too bad the speech didn’t go further. Housing was in fact the prevailing theme in his wide-ranging message to a joint session of the legislature. Polis...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Dems catch ‘tough-on-crime fever’ as car thefts soar | Sentinel Colorado

We all know how Colorado, California, Oregon, Oklahoma and Texas differ. Oklahoma and Texas have become infamous as far-right bastions of conservatism. Governors and Republican-held legislatures there live and breathe “tough on crime” rhetoric and lawmaking. Political leaders in Colorado, California and Oregon, seen as largely progressive states,...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

National Western Stock Show junior livestock auction sets records

A record bid of $200,000 for a Grand Champion steer led off the highlights for Friday night's National Western Stock Show Junior Livestock Auction. That the exhibitor — 18-year-old Justin Pfannebecker — is from LaSalle, Colorado, made it all the sweeter. Pfannebecker is the first teen from Colorado to win the title of the Grand Champion steer in more than a quarter-century.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless names new CEO

Britta Fisher will step down as Denver's chief housing officer and become the CEO of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, according to a news release. Her last day with Mayor Michael Hancock's administration is Feb. 1. Fisher joined the City and County of Denver in 2018 and was selected...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Polis's latest moderate idea | BIDLACK

If you are looking for evidence that our terrific governor is not, in fact, a far-left kind of guy, but rather a thoughtful moderate, you need look no further than a recent Colorado Politics story that discussed Jared Polis’s view on red flag laws versus a ban on the sale of assault rifles. Red flag laws vary in the details, but basically these laws are designed to let appropriate people petition for the temporary removal of guns from a person deemed to be an immediate and significant threat of gun violence.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Lafayette gains new aerospace startup ThinkOrbital's headquarters

Colorado's aerospace industry just grew Thursday with the announcement of a new company that will create new jobs around the greater Denver area with economic development incentives from the state. Space infrastructure startup ThinkOrbital chose Lafayette for its headquarters, according to a news release from Gov. Jared Polis and the...
LAFAYETTE, CO
coloradopolitics.com

DPS enrollment dips, mirroring statewide drop in students

Enrollment in Denver Public Schools — Colorado's largest school district — slightly dipped this school year, mirroring a statewide downward trend that began just after the pandemic upended people's lives. DPS lost just over a thousand students, a change of 1.15% from the last school year, according to...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy