Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
Related
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Brunswick home, vehicle
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A man is facing multiple burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a Brunswick home and vehicle Friday morning. Several Brunswick police officers responded to an Antietam Street home after a resident called at approximately 8:47 a.m. about an unknown man who had entered while the resident was upstairs with their child, according to a news release issued by the Brunswick Police Department.
WGME
Brunswick man arrested for alleged burglary
A man in Brunswick was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and then opening doors to a neighbor's car, according to Brunswick Police Department. On Friday, Brunswick Communications received a phone call from a resident on Antietam St about an unknown male, later identified as Daniel Erlebach of Brunswick, that made entry into their home while they were upstairs with their child.
WMTW
Police: Drugs & gun found following foot chase through Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A man has been arrested after police say he ran from a failed traffic stop, along with other occupants of a van. Early Sunday morning, Portland Police say they spotted and attempted to stop a van with no front license plate. Instead of stopping, police say...
WPFO
Man arrested in Portland after fleeing; drugs and gun reportedly found
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Police say a man is facing charges for allegedly dealing drugs and running from officers. According to police, Salahoudine Eleyeh was in a van without a front license plate. When officers tried to pull over the vehicle, it took off, racing through red lights before eventually...
newscentermaine.com
Police make arrest in shooting on South Street in Biddeford
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police have made an arrest in connection with gunshots fired in Biddeford on Tuesday. Around 2:45 a.m., Biddeford police received a call reporting gunshots heard in the area of 61 and 63 South St., a news release from the Biddeford Police Department said Tuesday. When officers...
newscentermaine.com
Saco man arrested after shots were allegedly fired at Biddeford home
Abdur Rahim has been charged with reckless conduct with a gun. His bail has been set at $200,000. No one was injured in the incident that took place Tuesday.
WGME
Saco man arrested for alleged shooting incident in Biddeford
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The Biddeford Police Department says a Saco man has been arrested for an alleged shooting incident on Tuesday. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 61 and 63 South Street. No one was injured in the shooting.
mainepublic.org
Portland police respond to 5 overdoses in 24 hours
Portland police say they are seeing an alarming number of overdoses. There have been five in the last 24 hours, including three that were fatal. The police department and Portland Public Health are urging city residents to be aware of harm reduction strategies including access to the overdose reversal drug, Narcan, which is available at pharmacies without a prescription.
Man, 60, faces charges after allegedly firing weapon at Lisbon home
LISBON, MAINE, Maine — A 60-year-old man faces charges after reportedly firing a weapon outside of a home in Lisbon. Shortly before 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Lisbon police responded to a report of "a suicidal male with a gun" inside a home on Proctor Road, a news release from the Lisbon Police Department said.
WGME
Police warn Mainers about potentially 'deadly batch' of drugs following spike in overdoses
Maine has seen a spike in overdoses since the first of the year, according to the Sanford Police Department. Those affected reported using heroin, fentanyl, or a cocaine-heroin mix. Police say this most likely means there is a “deadly batch” that could be out in the community. “Please...
foxbangor.com
Car crash leaves multiple people hospitalized
ETNA — According to the Maine State Police Saturday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m., Trooper’s responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on I-95 in Plymouth in the area of mm162 northbound. The investigation indicated that 70-year-old Phyllis Wheeler of Whitefield was operating a 2013...
Maine supreme court dismisses life prison sentences in double-killing conviction
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's highest court on Thursday threw out life prison sentences and ordered a new sentencing proceeding for a man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend. Mark Penley was found guilty by a jury of fatally shooting Heather Bickford, of Canton, and her boyfriend, Dana...
Man dies by suicide after standoff with police in Wells
WELLS, Maine — A standoff in Wells on Wednesday ended after a man died by suicide. Around 5:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was made where the dispatcher could hear a man and a woman arguing over a gun, according to a release from Wells police. Police said the dispatcher...
Sanford, Maine, Sees Spike in Drug Overdoses Since the New Year
The Sanford Police Department sent out an alert on their Facebook page this week warning residents of a spike in overdoses in the city since the first of the year and they all have something in common. There's no doubt the State of Maine has a drug problem. According to...
WMTW
Maine murder trial begins; defense claims self-defense
AUGUSTA, Maine — The murder trial of a Gardiner man started Wednesday in Augusta. Dylan Ketcham is accused of shooting 22-year-old Jordan Johnson ata home on Lincoln Avenue in Gardiner in January 2020. Johnson later died at Maine Medical Center. Ketcham is also charged with attempted murder and elevated...
Death at Portland campsite ruled suspicious, police say
PORTLAND, Maine — The death of a man at a campsite near the Fore River Parkway Trail System is being considered suspicious, according to Portland police. In a news release Thursday morning, Portland police reported they were called to the campsite around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday for a person in need of medical assistance.
Four in Jail After Police Tip Leads to Big Central Maine Drug Bust Monday Morning
Four men are in custody and several drugs are off the streets of Central Maine following a Monday morning drug raid. According to WGME 13, an anonymous police tip led investigators to perform a drug raid on Monday morning at a home on Lake Auburn Avenue in Auburn, Maine. Police say they began the raid in the early morning hours at around 2 am Monday.
Murder trial begins for man accused of killing friend in Gardiner in 2020
AUGUSTA, Maine — The trial for a man accused of killing a friend and seriously injuring another began for the second time in Augusta on Wednesday. Dylan Ketcham is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and elevated assault in connection with an incident in January 2020 in Gardiner. According...
WGME
String of mail thefts in southern Maine mirrors trend being seen across country
KENNEBUNKPORT (WGME) -- A recent string of mail thefts has left a number of families in southern Maine out thousands of dollars, and it mimics a trend being seen in other states across the country. According to Kennebunkport police, the thieves are stealing checks from mailboxes and then using copying...
WGME
Security footage shows catalytic converters being stolen from Windham business
WINDHAM (WGME) -- A business in Windham is out thousands of dollars after several catalytic converters were stolen early Tuesday morning. Security video shows a likely suspect. The video is from 4:30 a.m. at K&D Countertops in Windham. They say a person, who appeared to have been riding an ATV,...
Comments / 2