ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens

Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. 2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County

Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

‘What are my next steps?’ Knoxville family navigates for resources after house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is trying to navigate to find resources after his home was heavily damaged by a wall fire Monday. David Armstrong, the homeowner, said the living room is destroyed and the rest of the house has smoke damage. He was not home when the fire started, but his wife, daughter and niece were in the house. They were able to leave and no one was hurt.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Deadly North Knoxville shooting update

Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The vehicle was reported to have light-colored rims, a missing door handle and damage, with mud, on the front end and driver’s side. Deadly North Knoxville shooting update. Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted

Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens. Updated: 14 hours ago. Knoxville’s location makes it difficult for investigators to find the kids. More...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

You may hear Oak Ridge public warning sirens next week

The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system. Operation LoCo: Multiple sex offenders arrested. Updated: 17 hours ago. Deputies with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office checked on registered sex offenders within...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee

One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In April 2021, officials said that TBI agents began investigating after finding Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20, unresponsive from a suspected drug...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy