wvlt.tv
Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens
2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following...
wvlt.tv
One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County
The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state's lethal injection system.
wvlt.tv
Bystander performs CPR on badly injured children in fatal Magnolia Ave. crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the midst of a hectic scene on Magnolia Avenue in East Knoxville, a man who was on an afternoon motorcycle ride went out of his way to help a child in need. A fatal crash claimed the life of 65-year-old Michael Williams on Tuesday afternoon,...
East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
'What if these were one of my kids' | Man meets young girl after helping save her in fatal crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, a man was heading down East Magnolia Avenue when he said he saw a major crash that killed a man and injured five people, including two children. Davey Spurgeon captured the moments leading up to the impact on his helmet camera. He jumped into...
WATE
‘What are my next steps?’ Knoxville family navigates for resources after house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is trying to navigate to find resources after his home was heavily damaged by a wall fire Monday. David Armstrong, the homeowner, said the living room is destroyed and the rest of the house has smoke damage. He was not home when the fire started, but his wife, daughter and niece were in the house. They were able to leave and no one was hurt.
wivk.com
A Safe House for Teens and Their Families Damaged by Drag Racers on Magnolia Leaves Residents Displaced
Drag Racers on Magnolia Avenue not only ran a red light, hitting an SUV killing the Grandfather who was driving his 5 and 11 year-old grandkids who are in critical condition, also leaves nine people looking for a place to live after one of the dragsters hit the Safe Haven Teen Empowerment House where they were living.
wvlt.tv
‘Definitely a blessing’ | Pilot speaks after making emergency landing on I-40 East
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What started off as a fun Saturday flight quickly turned into an intense situation. Frank Grubbs, the pilot of a Zenith 750 that his friend owns, had to make an emergency landing after less than 40 minutes of flight. So, he landed the plane on I-40 East at Papermill Drive once he realized his engine was failing.
WATE
Deadly North Knoxville shooting update
Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The vehicle was reported to have light-colored rims, a missing door handle and damage, with mud, on the front end and driver's side.
Witness who performed CPR on child describes Magnolia Ave crash
The deadly crash on Magnolia Avenue has left lasting affects on several who were not in the cars.
wvlt.tv
2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted
Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens. Updated: 14 hours ago. Knoxville's location makes it difficult for investigators to find the kids.
Woman’s dog wakes her up in Knoxville house fire
Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department have responded to the scene of a house fire in the Fountain City area north of Knoxville Wednesday afternoon.
1 dead, children fighting for their lives after SUV hit by drag race on Magnolia Ave
Crews are at the scene of the 'significant motor vehicle accident' in East Knoxville.
‘Baby Wyatt:’ National agency asks for help identifying dead baby found in Oak Ridge
On March 26, 2020, a fisherman found the body of a newborn floating along the banks of Melton Lake. Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for tips to help identify the boy.
wvlt.tv
You may hear Oak Ridge public warning sirens next week
The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state's lethal injection system. Operation LoCo: Multiple sex offenders arrested. Updated: 17 hours ago. Deputies with the Loudon County Sheriff's Office checked on registered sex offenders within...
Loudon Co. man sentenced to 23 years for killing man during a confrontation
A Loudon County man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to killing another man during a confrontation, according to the 9th District Attorney Russell Johnson.
List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee
One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
wvlt.tv
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In April 2021, officials said that TBI agents began investigating after finding Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20, unresponsive from a suspected drug...
