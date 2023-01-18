Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Gets Romantic in Cutout Ruffle Dress & 6-Inch Heels As She Reminisces Her Wedding With Ben Affleck on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez was a vision in white while arriving at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Jan. 18. The pop icon stopped by the late-night talk to chat about marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas, recording her new album, “This is Me, Now” and her new movie, “Shotgun Wedding,” which officially debuts on Amazon Prime on Jan. 27. Lopez looked absolutely breathing for appearance. The award-winning singer initially arrived in a white trench coat. The outerwear featured a sharp collar, slits near the...
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
And Baby Makes 5! All About Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 3 Kids
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen recently welcomed their third child, a rainbow baby born Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Legend confirmed the baby's arrival during a private concert later in the evening, noting, according to People, that they welcomed "the little baby this morning." "What a blessed day," he told the...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Buzz Cut Makeover As She Shops With Sister Zahara, 18: Before & After Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, decided to change up her look in a big way! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted sporting a brand new fresh buzz cut as she shopped with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, during a recent outing. She wore a black hoodie, gray shorts, and black Converse style sneakers as she walked side by side with her older sibling in a parking lot.
The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
Billy Joel Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 37th Birthday
Billy Joel is celebrating his daughter's 37th birthday!. The "Piano Man" crooner took to Twitter to wish his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, a happy birthday earlier today. Alongside the note, Joel posted a photo of his daughter, who eyed the camera while posing in front of a brightly lit chandelier in an elegant red dress. Styling her brown locks in messy waves, she completed the chic look with glam makeup that included black winged eyeliner and a two-tone rose gold eyeshadow.
It’s a Girl! Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Welcome Baby Named Esti Maxine Stephens
It’s a … ! Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend revealed the sex and the name of their rainbow baby, whom she gave birth to on January 13. "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Chrissy announced via Instagram on Thursday, January 19. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy...
‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Releases First Video of Her Newborn Baby
There have never been happier days for Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy after welcoming their first child into the world. Johnson shared a video on Instagram of Chmerkovskiy holding rocking their child, providing an intimate look into the couple’s life. Jenna Johnson Provides...
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas
Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
Kate Middleton Is All Smiles As She Stuns In Red Dress For 1st Solo Appearance After Harry’s Book
Kate Middleton is not letting Prince Harry’s book bring her down and she proved that when she visited a nursery in Luton, England on Jan. 18, with a big smile on her face. The 41-year-old looked stunning at the appearance when she wore a tight red turtleneck top with a matching high-waisted skirt that looked more like a dress than a skirt set.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Baby Malti Joins Mom In British Vogue Photoshoot
Priyanka addresses some of the speculation and criticism the pair received for having a surrogate. Priyanka Chopra Jonas covers the latest issue of British Vogue solo -- but her daughter with Nick Jonas joins her for the photoshoot, as the actress opens up about the baby's complicated birth and the couple's decision to have a surrogate.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Daughter Christina, 31, Looks So Grown Up At Event With Dad
Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and his 31-year-old Christina Schwarzenegger arrived at the Austrian Climate Summit on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, in Kitzbuehel, Austria and absolutely lit up the event. They smiled together upon arrival and the Terminator actor and former Governor of California beamed with pride as he wrapped his arm around his daughter’s waist and posed with her. Christina, his second-born daughter, looked pleased to be at the summit and wore an equally enthusiastic smile.
Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off Baby Bump at 9 Months: 'Fully Cooked'
The former View co-host will soon welcome her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech Meghan McCain is close to the finish line! On Wednesday, the pregnant former View co-host, 38, shared two cute selfies on Instagram of her baby bump at nine months. She's expecting baby girl No. 2 with husband Ben Domenech, with whom she also shares 2-year-old daughter, Liberty. In both photos, McCain is standing in front of a mirror with one hand on her bump and the other taking the pic. The Republican commentator dressed...
Matthew McConaughey’s Son Livingston Celebrates Turning Double Digits in New Birthday Photo
Matthew McConaughey celebrated the 10th birthday of his son Livingston recently. A candid shot was shared on Instagram by his wife Camila. On Sunday, the model and mother of three took to social media to commemorate her son’s birthday. She posted an image of the couple’s youngest child blowing out his candles atop a Minecraft-themed cake.
Chrissy Teigen Debuts Newborn Baby Girl & Reveals Her Name In Sweet Photo With Luna & Miles
Chrissy Teigen has shared the first photo of her newborn baby girl just six days after she and John Legend reportedly welcomed their third child together. “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” the 37-year-old model wrote alongside a precious photo of her daughter, Luna, 6, and son, Miles, 4, holding their new sister. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X.”
Riley Keough’s Husband Ben Reads Her Letter For Mom Lisa Marie: ‘I’m A Product Of Your Heart’
Riley Keough paid tribute to her late mother Lisa Marie Presley after her death at the age of 54, via her husband Ben Smith-Peterson. The eldest daughter of the Now What singer, 33, wrote a letter on behalf of herself, late brother Benjamin and twin sisters Harper and Finley, 14, at the Graceland memorial, when Ben read for the audience.
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe Is Her Mini-Me in Matching Pink Ski Jackets
The apple apparently doesn’t fall far from the diva tree, because Mariah Carey’s 11-year-old daughter Monroe Cannon looks exactly like her mama in new pictures. The “Fantasy” singer hit the slopes today with her kids, and Monroe was Carey’s mini-me in metallic pink ski jackets! “Matching ensems on the slopes!⛷️❄️” Carey captioned her post on Instagram. The mother-and-daughter divas looked absolutely gorgeous in bright pink, puffy ski jackets, black pants, and skis on. The both wore black beanies and sunglasses, with their long, curly hair down over their shoulders. Monroe is almost as tall as her mom, who could be her sister...
Ashley Olsen Spotted For The 1st Time Since Her Secret Wedding To Louis Eisner: Photos
Ashely Olsen has been spotted for the first time since her reported secret wedding to her longtime partner, Louis Eisner. The 36-year-old designer and businesswoman was photographed out and about in New York City on Wednesday evening, Jan. 18, with her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, and was intensely focused on her phone call. The photos were obtained by the Daily Mail and can be seen here.
See first photos of new couple Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart on bowling date
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart seem to have confirmed their rumored romance. Page Six has obtained exclusive photos of the singer-actress, 30, and the Chainsmokers member, 33, on a flirty date at The Gutter, a New York City bowling alley, on Sunday. An eyewitness tells us the couple was “making out” like teenagers while enjoying some alone time. “There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph,” our insider spills. The pair kept things casual, with Gomez wearing a black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. Her dark, shoulder-length locks were down...
