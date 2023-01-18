ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Gets Romantic in Cutout Ruffle Dress & 6-Inch Heels As She Reminisces Her Wedding With Ben Affleck on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez was a vision in white while arriving at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Jan. 18. The pop icon stopped by the late-night talk to chat about marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas, recording her new album, “This is Me, Now” and her new movie, “Shotgun Wedding,” which officially debuts on Amazon Prime on Jan. 27. Lopez looked absolutely breathing for appearance. The award-winning singer initially arrived in a white trench coat. The outerwear featured a sharp collar, slits near the...
msn.com

And Baby Makes 5! All About Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 3 Kids

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen recently welcomed their third child, a rainbow baby born Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Legend confirmed the baby's arrival during a private concert later in the evening, noting, according to People, that they welcomed "the little baby this morning." "What a blessed day," he told the...
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Buzz Cut Makeover As She Shops With Sister Zahara, 18: Before & After Photos

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, decided to change up her look in a big way! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted sporting a brand new fresh buzz cut as she shopped with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, during a recent outing. She wore a black hoodie, gray shorts, and black Converse style sneakers as she walked side by side with her older sibling in a parking lot.
womansday.com

The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
Parade

Billy Joel Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 37th Birthday

Billy Joel is celebrating his daughter's 37th birthday!. The "Piano Man" crooner took to Twitter to wish his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, a happy birthday earlier today. Alongside the note, Joel posted a photo of his daughter, who eyed the camera while posing in front of a brightly lit chandelier in an elegant red dress. Styling her brown locks in messy waves, she completed the chic look with glam makeup that included black winged eyeliner and a two-tone rose gold eyeshadow.
talentrecap.com

‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Releases First Video of Her Newborn Baby

There have never been happier days for Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy after welcoming their first child into the world. Johnson shared a video on Instagram of Chmerkovskiy holding rocking their child, providing an intimate look into the couple’s life. Jenna Johnson Provides...
People

Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas

Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
toofab.com

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Baby Malti Joins Mom In British Vogue Photoshoot

Priyanka addresses some of the speculation and criticism the pair received for having a surrogate. Priyanka Chopra Jonas covers the latest issue of British Vogue solo -- but her daughter with Nick Jonas joins her for the photoshoot, as the actress opens up about the baby's complicated birth and the couple's decision to have a surrogate.
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Daughter Christina, 31, Looks So Grown Up At Event With Dad

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and his 31-year-old Christina Schwarzenegger arrived at the Austrian Climate Summit on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, in Kitzbuehel, Austria and absolutely lit up the event. They smiled together upon arrival and the Terminator actor and former Governor of California beamed with pride as he wrapped his arm around his daughter’s waist and posed with her. Christina, his second-born daughter, looked pleased to be at the summit and wore an equally enthusiastic smile.
People

Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off Baby Bump at 9 Months: 'Fully Cooked'

The former View co-host will soon welcome her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech Meghan McCain is close to the finish line!  On Wednesday, the pregnant former View co-host, 38, shared two cute selfies on Instagram of her baby bump at nine months. She's expecting baby girl No. 2 with husband Ben Domenech, with whom she also shares 2-year-old daughter, Liberty. In both photos, McCain is standing in front of a mirror with one hand on her bump and the other taking the pic. The Republican commentator dressed...
HollywoodLife

Chrissy Teigen Debuts Newborn Baby Girl & Reveals Her Name In Sweet Photo With Luna & Miles

Chrissy Teigen has shared the first photo of her newborn baby girl just six days after she and John Legend reportedly welcomed their third child together. “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” the 37-year-old model wrote alongside a precious photo of her daughter, Luna, 6, and son, Miles, 4, holding their new sister. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X.”
SheKnows

Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe Is Her Mini-Me in Matching Pink Ski Jackets

The apple apparently doesn’t fall far from the diva tree, because Mariah Carey’s 11-year-old daughter Monroe Cannon looks exactly like her mama in new pictures. The “Fantasy” singer hit the slopes today with her kids, and Monroe was Carey’s mini-me in metallic pink ski jackets! “Matching ensems on the slopes!⛷️❄️” Carey captioned her post on Instagram. The mother-and-daughter divas looked absolutely gorgeous in bright pink, puffy ski jackets, black pants, and skis on. The both wore black beanies and sunglasses, with their long, curly hair down over their shoulders. Monroe is almost as tall as her mom, who could be her sister...
HollywoodLife

Ashley Olsen Spotted For The 1st Time Since Her Secret Wedding To Louis Eisner: Photos

Ashely Olsen has been spotted for the first time since her reported secret wedding to her longtime partner, Louis Eisner. The 36-year-old designer and businesswoman was photographed out and about in New York City on Wednesday evening, Jan. 18, with her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, and was intensely focused on her phone call. The photos were obtained by the Daily Mail and can be seen here.
Page Six

See first photos of new couple Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart on bowling date

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart seem to have confirmed their rumored romance. Page Six has obtained exclusive photos of the singer-actress, 30, and the Chainsmokers member, 33, on a flirty date at The Gutter, a New York City bowling alley, on Sunday. An eyewitness tells us the couple was “making out” like teenagers while enjoying some alone time. “There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph,” our insider spills. The pair kept things casual, with Gomez wearing a black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. Her dark, shoulder-length locks were down...
