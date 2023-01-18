Read full article on original website
City to once again discuss elections lawsuit in closed session
Santa Clarita City Council members are set to once again discuss a controversial topic in closed session next week: the city’s efforts to move to a district-based election as the result of its attempt to settle a lawsuit. The city is currently months behind a previously announced timeline for...
Castaic school district announces Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program
The Castaic Union School District has announced that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications. “Jene Fielder was a vibrant lady who lived with gusto,” read a statement released by the district. “She had no children of her own and wanted to find a way to help the children of Castaic, where she lived for many years. She decided to establish a trust fund that would support Castaic students to further their education after she passed. She personally set up the parameters of the fund. It was her desire that all scholarships awarded would go to students that currently attend or have attended Castaic Middle School.”
David Hegg | Doing, Knowing and Being
A few weeks ago I was honored to attend two important civic events. First, I joined a few hundred invested Santa Clarita Valley citizens at a Town Hall put on by my friends here at The Signal. Owner and Publisher Richard Budman recognized that the fentanyl tidal wave currently washing over our nation must be taken seriously. That means being educated about the drug, its devastating effects, and the various ways we as a community can pool our resources to protect one another and, especially, our children. Mr. Budman moved from thinking to doing, and organized a very necessary and important event.
College Briefs for Jan. 19
2 local students named to president’s list at Gonzaga University. Two local students have earned placement on the Gonzaga University president’s list for fall semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed. The list includes Sydney McDonald, of Castaic, and Makena Cua,...
City seeks submissions for Youth Arts Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita seeks local youth and student artists to submit entries for the seventh annual Youth Arts Showcase, scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center (22421 Market St.). Young artists are invited to submit an...
Man airlifted to hospital suffering from gunshot wound
One patient was airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital due to a reported gunshot wound on San Francisquito Canyon Road on Saturday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Imy Velderrain, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire...
Coroner ID’s man killed in deputy-involved shooting outside Macy’s
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot and killed by a deputy after an altercation in front of the Macy’s at the Valencia mall. Christopher Lee Mercurio, 50, who was identified by the coroner’s office as a transient, was shot outside the department store at Westfield Valencia Town Center around 10:50 p.m. Jan. 10.
LASD: One in custody after gang-related shooting
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said this week a 15-year-old who shot a 17-year-old in the face remains in a juvenile detention facility after a petition against the suspect was sustained in court, according to officials. In cases involving L.A. County’s juvenile justice system, a sustained petition is...
Oak Canyon Equestrian sets up GoFundMe after barn fire
Oak Canyon Equestrian in Newhall was face to face with any horse owner’s worst nightmare on Tuesday morning: their barn on fire. The fire was caused by an electrical spark, engulfing the barn in flames. The Adamson and Lambert families, alongside firefighters, tried their best to help with the...
Robert Lamoureux | Tips on how to leave a leafy mess behind
Question: Robert, we have a home in an older community here in Santa Clarita, and each fall and winter we have issues with water runoff from our roof, in both pedestrian areas and some planters. It just makes a huge mess. We’ve never put gutters on our home because of...
Caltrans announces lane closures on I-5 starting Friday night
The California Department of Transportation, Caltrans, announced that the northbound side of Interstate 5 will only have one lane open from Friday night to Saturday morning in efforts to open an additional lane at a landslide near Castaic. Interstate 5 has four northbound lanes, but only two lanes have been...
Canyon boys beat Golden Valley in chaotic finish, 45-44
Chaos was the word that Canyon head coach Ali Monfared used to describe the final seconds of Friday’s Foothill League matchup against Golden Valley. In reality, that word could be used to describe the whole game. The Cowboys (12-12, 3-5) and Grizzlies (13-10, 3-6) fought a back-and-forth battle at...
Deputies engage in armed containment with ‘gang house’
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station engaged in an armed containment on the 19200 block of Drycliff Street, ultimately taking two into custody, a man and a male juvenile who was in possession of a loaded gun, according to station spokeswoman Natalie Arriaga. The standoff began at...
Deputies: Two suspects steal $1k worth of Walmart merchandise
Two suspects stole approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Valencia on Thursday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials and Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the Walmart on Kelly...
Deputies need help in finding identity theft suspect
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking for the community’s help in finding an identity theft suspect they’ve been searching for since May 22 of last year. The suspect reportedly entered several retail stores in Santa Clarita and purchased items using a victim’s allegedly stolen credit card.
