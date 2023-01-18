Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma Educators React To Senate Education Agenda
A plan of 14 Senate bills totaling $541 million were presented this week, and they’re all about recruiting, retaining and rewarding teachers, as well as reforming education. Educators across the state said they're excited for this plan, saying it's the kind of investment the state needs to make to get teachers in the classroom and keep them there.
KOCO
Editorial: We ask lawmakers to think of all 4 million Oklahomans during upcoming legislative session
The bills are filed. The gavel is about to drop to open a new legislative session in Oklahoma. We want to welcome legislators – old and new – from towns across our state to Oklahoma City ahead of the critical job they're about to perform. As you get here, our request is – and it may seem obvious but is worth saying again – to keep your constituents in mind.
KTUL
Gov. Stitt hopes to pass bill legalizing sports betting in Oklahoma during next session
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Kevin Stitt is hopeful in passing a bill making sports betting legal in our state in the coming months. During an interview with an Oklahoma City sports radio station Friday morning, the governor says that his man goal is making sure everyone involved, including the citizens of Oklahoma will benefit from it.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker files bills aiming to reform election laws in the Sooner State
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Andy Fugate announced on Friday that he filed a series of bills that he says would improve election laws in Oklahoma. House Bill 1902, a carryover bill from the 2022 Legislative Session, would allow absentee voters to cast provisional ballots to correct absentee ballot errors. Legally cast votes are currently discarded when a voter makes a clerical error on their absentee ballot. Fugate’s bill would allow voters to cast a provisional ballot on election day that would be counted only if their absentee ballot is rejected.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker unveils plan for teacher shortage response, education reforms
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Senate Education Committee Chairman Adam Pugh (R-Edmond) unveiled his plan to address the teacher shortage and reform public education during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The proposals total approximately $541 million, according to Sen. Pugh. When formulating the measures, the state senator...
blackchronicle.com
New state voter registration numbers show party shifts
Republican and independent registration has continued to grow in Oklahoma, according to new voter statistics that show Democratic registration has slipped below 30%. The new numbers, released by the Oklahoma State Election Board, show a slight increase from January 2022 in registration, after culling the rolls for duplicate and inactive registrations.
OK Senate education chair lays out education reform agenda
The chairman of education Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond is set to lay out his education reform in Oklahoma.
News On 6
State Legislators Propose Bills To Reimburse Parents of Homeschooled, Charter School Students
State legislators are filing two bills which would allow the state to reimburse parents who elect to enroll their children in charter schools or homeschool. Republican Senators Julie Daniels and Shane Jett authored Senate Bill 822 which would allow parents to set up an account with the Oklahoma State Treasurer to reimburse education service providers.
oklahomawatch.org
Why Oklahoma is Paying its Education Superintendent More Than the Governor
[This article was originally delivered to subscribers of our Education Watch newsletter. Sign up now to receive Education Watch directly in your inbox.]. Shortly after Ryan Walters was sworn in as state superintendent of public instruction, the governor reappointed him secretary of education, according to the Tulsa World, a cabinet position Walters has held since 2020.
news9.com
Oklahoma Democrats File Several Bills, Including Minimum Wage Increase
Oklahoma Democrats have been filing their own bills amid a wave of Republican filings. State Sen. George Young has filed nearly a dozen bills now, including one to create a race and equality commission and another to raise the state's minimum wage. Other bills filed include a bill to provide...
okcfox.com
SB 131 would allow parents to sue schools over parents' bill of rights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A state lawmaker wants Oklahomans to be able to file lawsuits against schools if their rights as parents are violated. Supporters say it would empower parents but those against it say it could scare off teachers. Successful lawsuits could result in monetary damages or injunctions...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints Calvin Prince to Pardon and Parole Board
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Calvin Prince to the state's Pardon and Parole Board on Friday. Prince had been serving on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019. Prince also spent time as an administrator for the Pontotoc County Specialty Courts. He...
news9.com
Metro Nonprofit Says Athena Brownfield’s Case Is One Of Many Child Neglect Cases In State
A metro nonprofit is hoping to draw attention to the growing number of child abuse cases following the murder of a young Oklahoma girl. Her caretakers are charged in connection to her death. Both caregivers are now behind bars at the Caddo County Detention Center. A nonprofit organization said this...
OK senator files 2nd Amendment Financial Privacy Act
An Oklahoma state senator has filed a measure that would prohibit credit card companies from sharing information about gun purchases.
KOCO
State, tribal leaders work to get 'Internet for All' in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Federal, local and tribal officials met Thursday morning to discuss plans to bring fast internet to all Oklahomans. Internet for All, a federal program, gave $5.8 million to Oklahoma during the planning period. The U.S. Department of Commerce said it estimates around $700 million will go to the state to complete this project, but it is still solidifying that number.
news9.com
Oklahoma Ranchers Receive Federal Funding
An Oklahoma company is getting funding from the federal government in order to help prevent another meat production shortage. Dry Creek Meats is one of 25 companies receiving grant money. Rancher Bret Riley said the money will allow him to pay for labor for the next three years, and continue...
pryorinfopub.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Oklahoma using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KOCO
Oklahoma attorney explains tenants' rights after apartment complex threatens eviction
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. — After residents at an affordable housing complex were told they had five days to pay large sums of money or face eviction, an attorney explained what rights tenants have in Oklahoma. Residents at Pauls Valley Terrace were told they owed hundreds or even thousands of...
KOCO
Oklahoma Department of Corrections recruiting healthcare workers
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections stepped up efforts to recruit healthcare workers amid staffing shortages inside jails across the state. The Department of Corrections serves more than 21,000 inmates, and now it is feeling the strain of caring for their medical needs. It has 75 open positions for nurses, lab techs and other medical jobs.
Oklahoma legislator seeks to make it harder for voters to pass state questions
A Republican lawmaker wants to make it more difficult for voters to pass state questions. McCurtain Senator Warren Hamilton of has filed Senate Joint Resolution 5. It would request voters amend the Oklahoma Constitution, to allow state questions in only odd numbered years. Michelle Tilley manages the “Yes on 82″...
Comments / 3