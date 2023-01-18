ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Educators React To Senate Education Agenda

A plan of 14 Senate bills totaling $541 million were presented this week, and they’re all about recruiting, retaining and rewarding teachers, as well as reforming education. Educators across the state said they're excited for this plan, saying it's the kind of investment the state needs to make to get teachers in the classroom and keep them there.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Editorial: We ask lawmakers to think of all 4 million Oklahomans during upcoming legislative session

The bills are filed. The gavel is about to drop to open a new legislative session in Oklahoma. We want to welcome legislators – old and new – from towns across our state to Oklahoma City ahead of the critical job they're about to perform. As you get here, our request is – and it may seem obvious but is worth saying again – to keep your constituents in mind.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker files bills aiming to reform election laws in the Sooner State

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Andy Fugate announced on Friday that he filed a series of bills that he says would improve election laws in Oklahoma. House Bill 1902, a carryover bill from the 2022 Legislative Session, would allow absentee voters to cast provisional ballots to correct absentee ballot errors. Legally cast votes are currently discarded when a voter makes a clerical error on their absentee ballot. Fugate’s bill would allow voters to cast a provisional ballot on election day that would be counted only if their absentee ballot is rejected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker unveils plan for teacher shortage response, education reforms

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Senate Education Committee Chairman Adam Pugh (R-Edmond) unveiled his plan to address the teacher shortage and reform public education during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The proposals total approximately $541 million, according to Sen. Pugh. When formulating the measures, the state senator...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

New state voter registration numbers show party shifts

Republican and independent registration has continued to grow in Oklahoma, according to new voter statistics that show Democratic registration has slipped below 30%. The new numbers, released by the Oklahoma State Election Board, show a slight increase from January 2022 in registration, after culling the rolls for duplicate and inactive registrations.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Why Oklahoma is Paying its Education Superintendent More Than the Governor

[This article was originally delivered to subscribers of our Education Watch newsletter. Sign up now to receive Education Watch directly in your inbox.]. Shortly after Ryan Walters was sworn in as state superintendent of public instruction, the governor reappointed him secretary of education, according to the Tulsa World, a cabinet position Walters has held since 2020.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

SB 131 would allow parents to sue schools over parents' bill of rights

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A state lawmaker wants Oklahomans to be able to file lawsuits against schools if their rights as parents are violated. Supporters say it would empower parents but those against it say it could scare off teachers. Successful lawsuits could result in monetary damages or injunctions...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

State, tribal leaders work to get 'Internet for All' in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Federal, local and tribal officials met Thursday morning to discuss plans to bring fast internet to all Oklahomans. Internet for All, a federal program, gave $5.8 million to Oklahoma during the planning period. The U.S. Department of Commerce said it estimates around $700 million will go to the state to complete this project, but it is still solidifying that number.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma Ranchers Receive Federal Funding

An Oklahoma company is getting funding from the federal government in order to help prevent another meat production shortage. Dry Creek Meats is one of 25 companies receiving grant money. Rancher Bret Riley said the money will allow him to pay for labor for the next three years, and continue...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oklahoma

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Oklahoma using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma Department of Corrections recruiting healthcare workers

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections stepped up efforts to recruit healthcare workers amid staffing shortages inside jails across the state. The Department of Corrections serves more than 21,000 inmates, and now it is feeling the strain of caring for their medical needs. It has 75 open positions for nurses, lab techs and other medical jobs.
OKLAHOMA STATE

