FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power linesRoger MarshIndependence, OH
cleveland19.com
Park on Cleveland’s West Side closed off because of gas leak
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) According to a post on Ward 16 Councilman Brian Kazy’s Facebook page, McGowan Park has been cordoned off as a precaution due to a gas leak. The park is located in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood. Kazy said in the post, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and...
27 Investigates: Street lights out in Youngstown
The stretch of freeway is completely dark other than the lights coming from the vehicles traveling along the road.
WFMJ.com
The Hub cafe to reopen in Downtown Youngstown, seeking applications for owners
A cafe in Downtown Youngstown could be reopening very soon. According to GreenHeart Companies Co-Founder, John Angelilli, The Hub, which was located in the Legal Arts Centre in Downtown Youngstown is set to reopen some time in 2023. According to a post on GreenHeart Companies' Facebook page, the company is...
Over 1,200 violations noted on first day of Youngstown speed cameras
Youngstown police are releasing numbers from the first day of new speed cameras in school zones.
Morning Journal
Klutch Cannabis to open its first dispensary in Lorain
Klutch Cannabis, one of the Midwest’s cannabis cultivators and processors, announced it will have a grand opening of its first retail dispensary, The Citizen by Klutch, in the city of Lorain, according to a news release. The dispensary will be located at 5152 Grove Ave. Doors will open at...
whbc.com
North Canton Rental Inspections Under Way : Details Here
Pam Cook is joined by Director of Administration in North Canton, Patrick DeOrio. In an effort to uphold quality standards in the community, North Canton is requiring more of landlords and rental unit owners. Take a listen for all the details.
Akron Leader Publications
South Side Neighborhood Watch
COVENTRY: Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated the theft of a trailer from the front yard of a Robinson Avenue home Jan. 3. The owner stated he parked the trailer in the yard while he was renovating the house and last saw the vehicle Dec. 29. On Jan. 5,...
Power restored to many FirstEnergy customers
The power is out for hundreds of FirstEnergy electric customers in Northeast Ohio, but the lights have come back on for the bulk of the thousands who lost power Thursday night.
'It's nuts': Union representing postal police officers questions why they aren't patrolling streets
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s a nationwide problem: Mail carriers robbed at gunpoint by thieves looking to steal the key that opens the blue collection boxes. The crooks are looking to steal your money or sell it on the dark web. The United States Postal Inspection Office has its...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Youngstown
It happened on the West Side of Youngstown on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.
newsnet5
City of Akron invests in violence prevention initiatives, rewards nonprofits with funding
AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron is laser-focused on preventing crime and investing in programs supporting youth growth and development. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan recently announced more than two dozen organizations are on the receiving end of Violence Intervention and Prevention grants. The city distributed $1.5 million dollars...
sciotopost.com
Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud
CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
East Cleveland residents pursue recall efforts against three council members
The petition calls for the recall of council president Korean Stevenson, along with Councilwoman Juanita Gowdy and Patricia Blochowiak.
Mail carrier held at gunpoint in Akron neighborhood
The Akron Police Department has released a photo of one of two suspects who robbed a U.S. Postal carrier.
Instacart shoppers banned after woman checks receipt
She says the delivery person who was picking up her groceries spent about $40 on random food items she didn't want or receive-- even a pair of women's clogs.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
ideastream.org
Ways to celebrate Lunar New Year in Northeast Ohio
The Lunar New Year begins Sunday and local groups have created celebrations this weekend for folks to partake in what is perhaps the biggest holiday around the world. For many cultures, 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit and to welcome it in, the Greater Cleveland Chapter of OCA, an Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) advocacy organization formerly known as the Organization of Chinese Americans, has compiled a calendar of Lunar New Year events in the region.
Video of violent robberies in Cuyahoga Co. leads to arrests
Seven people, including two juveniles, have been charged after 13 aggravated robberies in five cities over the course of two months.
cleveland19.com
Akron police search for serial thief after community helps identify suspect
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a serial thief. 19 News spoke with his most recent victim. Lorenzo Butts said the crook hit his home in the middle of the day when he was at work. First, the man went onto Butt’s back porch and grabbed a hammer, and used it to break into his garage.
