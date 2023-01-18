Read full article on original website
A Dutch executive chides Americans for not taking more vacation
US workers get way less vacation time than the rest of the world — and American work culture often doesn't encourage them to use all of it.
Whitmer swings through Europe on economic junket
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is in Europe this week, serving as Michigan’s promoter-in-chief as she touts the state as a prime place to do business. Dubbed an “economic investment mission,” Whitmer spent time meeting with Norwegian officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy before heading to the annual confab of global elite hosted by the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Included was a thank-you tour of businesses that have announced expansions in Michigan.
From green subsidies to chips, Davos debates reflect a world in flux
The World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alps is typically a venue for politicians and business leaders to deliver sermons about the benefits of globalization and cross-border cooperation.
Biden’s climate plan is ‘dangerous’ British business secretary says
President Joe Biden’s plan to subsidize clean energy is “dangerous” and risks pushing the world toward protectionism, UK Business Secretary Grant Shapps said, in Britain’s strongest criticism to date of the US Inflation Reduction Act. European Union leaders say the U.S. legislation will unfairly benefit American...
China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics
As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news
Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
‘A sea change’: Biden reverses decades of Chinese trade policy
Forget tariffs. Biden’s actions to crack down on Beijing’s tech development will do more to hinder the Chinese economy — and divide the two nations — than Trump ever did.
US President Joe Biden Caught in Fresh Corruption Scandal Involving Chinese Donors
US President Joe Biden is involved in a fresh corruption scandal. His think-tank. the Penn Biden Center, received millions of dollars from unknown Chinese donors. Several classified documents were found at the said think-tank. Did the Chinese get them in return for the donations?. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — US President Joe...
British firms' race to exit Taiwan ahead of Chinese invasion
Brompton Bicycle, which manufactures commuter-friendly foldable pedal bikes out of parts sourced from both Taiwan and China, has sounded the alarm over the disruption and invasion would cause.
CEOs around the world are bracing for a recession — but recent economic numbers leave some room for optimism
Several new surveys suggest corporate leaders have a gloomy outlook, despite fresh signs that the economic picture is brightening.
Home Depot co-founder warns the ‘woke generation’ is ignoring the economy’s ‘bottom line’
Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus calls out the "woke" generation fueling a "socialistic society" instead of focusing on improving the economy's "bottom line."
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
Businesses berate ‘scattergun’ approach to UK government energy support
Groups representing more than 100,000 UK firms have accused ministers of taking a “scattergun” approach to supporting businesses with their gas and electricity costs, amid fears many will be forced to close this year by unaffordable bills. Earlier this month, the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, confirmed that the scheme...
US, Chinese officials discuss climate, economy, relationship
ZURICH (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met on Wednesday with her Chinese counterpart and pledged an effort to manage differences and “prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict” as the two nations try to thaw relations. Yellen’s first face-to-face meeting with Vice Premier Liu He in Zurich is the highest-ranking contact between the two countries since their presidents agreed last November during their first in-person meeting to look for areas of potential cooperation. Liu said he was ready to work together to seek common ground between China and the U.S. “No matter how circumstances change, we should always maintain dialogue and exchanges,” he said. A U.S. Treasury readout of the 2 1/2-hour meeting says the two agreed that the U.S. and China would cooperate more on issues around financing for battling climate change and work to support “developing countries in their clean energy transitions.” The readout also indicates Yellen plans to travel to China and welcomes her counterparts to the U.S. in the near future.
To reinvent globalization, companies and countries should think ‘diversifying,’ not ‘decoupling,’ according to McKinksey Global Institute’s research
The world is interconnected, with every major region relying on imports for a large percentage of the goods and resources it needs. The pandemic, Ukraine, geopolitical stress, climate change, and macroeconomic uncertainty: These are turbulent times. No wonder business leaders and policymakers are re-examining everything from their supply chains to their trading patterns. The overarching question, as we see it, is what this means for globalization.
Noncompete ban holds out promise of better pay without inflation
The Biden administration's plan to boost competition in labor markets has a shot at delivering pay raises for U.S. workers without triggering higher inflation, economists say. The Federal Trade Commission this month proposed a ban on noncompete clauses in employment contracts, which make it harder for workers to switch jobs. The measure could add almost $300 billion to nationwide wages, FTC chief Lina Khan says, though implementation will take months at best and could face legal challenges.
Economic optimism at Davos is 'bizarre' and a prolonged downturn is more likely, says Cloudflare CEO
Cloudflare's CEO called the "tenor of optimism" for the economy at the World Economic Forum "bizarre." Matthew Prince told Insider a prolonged downturn is likely, in an interview at Davos. The war in Ukraine and China's COVID-19 surge are reasons to not be so optimistic, Prince said. DAVOS, Switzerland —...
Border agents confirm 1.2 million 'gotaway' migrants under Biden administration
At least 1.2 million illegal immigrants have successfully evaded U.S. border authorities and entered the United States since President Biden gained office, CBP sources say.
French Minister Warns Europe Not To Get Embroiled In Biden-Xi Standoff: 'US Wants To Oppose China, We Want To Engage China'
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Europe not to get embroiled in a US-China standoff. What Happened: Le Maire said Europe should rather forge its own path in strengthening economic relations with China. There is a "slight gap" between how Europe and the U.S. deal with China, Le Maire...
Davos day 4: IMF’s Georgieva says economic outlook ‘less bad’ than feared; Russia heading for ‘incredible poverty’ – as it happened
Rolling coverage of the final day of the World Economic Forum
