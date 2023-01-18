ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Whitmer swings through Europe on economic junket

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is in Europe this week, serving as Michigan’s promoter-in-chief as she touts the state as a prime place to do business. Dubbed an “economic investment mission,” Whitmer spent time meeting with Norwegian officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy before heading to the annual confab of global elite hosted by the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Included was a thank-you tour of businesses that have announced expansions in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Biden’s climate plan is ‘dangerous’ British business secretary says

President Joe Biden’s plan to subsidize clean energy is “dangerous” and risks pushing the world toward protectionism, UK Business Secretary Grant Shapps said, in Britain’s strongest criticism to date of the US Inflation Reduction Act. European Union leaders say the U.S. legislation will unfairly benefit American...
Phys.org

China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics

As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
msn.com

World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news

Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
The Guardian

Businesses berate ‘scattergun’ approach to UK government energy support

Groups representing more than 100,000 UK firms have accused ministers of taking a “scattergun” approach to supporting businesses with their gas and electricity costs, amid fears many will be forced to close this year by unaffordable bills. Earlier this month, the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, confirmed that the scheme...
The Associated Press

US, Chinese officials discuss climate, economy, relationship

ZURICH (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met on Wednesday with her Chinese counterpart and pledged an effort to manage differences and “prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict” as the two nations try to thaw relations. Yellen’s first face-to-face meeting with Vice Premier Liu He in Zurich is the highest-ranking contact between the two countries since their presidents agreed last November during their first in-person meeting to look for areas of potential cooperation. Liu said he was ready to work together to seek common ground between China and the U.S. “No matter how circumstances change, we should always maintain dialogue and exchanges,” he said. A U.S. Treasury readout of the 2 1/2-hour meeting says the two agreed that the U.S. and China would cooperate more on issues around financing for battling climate change and work to support “developing countries in their clean energy transitions.” The readout also indicates Yellen plans to travel to China and welcomes her counterparts to the U.S. in the near future.
Fortune

To reinvent globalization, companies and countries should think ‘diversifying,’ not ‘decoupling,’ according to McKinksey Global Institute’s research

The world is interconnected, with every major region relying on imports for a large percentage of the goods and resources it needs. The pandemic, Ukraine, geopolitical stress, climate change, and macroeconomic uncertainty: These are turbulent times. No wonder business leaders and policymakers are re-examining everything from their supply chains to their trading patterns. The overarching question, as we see it, is what this means for globalization.
Detroit News

Noncompete ban holds out promise of better pay without inflation

The Biden administration's plan to boost competition in labor markets has a shot at delivering pay raises for U.S. workers without triggering higher inflation, economists say. The Federal Trade Commission this month proposed a ban on noncompete clauses in employment contracts, which make it harder for workers to switch jobs. The measure could add almost $300 billion to nationwide wages, FTC chief Lina Khan says, though implementation will take months at best and could face legal challenges.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy