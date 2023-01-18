ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

sciotopost.com

Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud

CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OH
Morning Journal

Klutch Cannabis to open its first dispensary in Lorain

Klutch Cannabis, one of the Midwest’s cannabis cultivators and processors, announced it will have a grand opening of its first retail dispensary, The Citizen by Klutch, in the city of Lorain, according to a news release. The dispensary will be located at 5152 Grove Ave. Doors will open at...
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Head of U.S. Marshals visits Cleveland to discuss violent crime with city leaders

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronald L. Davis, director of the U.S. Marshals Service, on Thursday held a private meeting with Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond, followed by a public meeting with City Council to discuss violent crime in greater Cleveland. His takeaways from those meetings could lead to more federal money allocated for local law enforcement officers who put in overtime hours with marshals-led task forces, Davis told reporters following the City Hall roundtable.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Covelli heiress files lawsuit over trust funds in Cleveland

There is a fight taking place and it's not at the Covelli Centre, but amongst the Covelli family. The granddaughter of the late Albert Covelli has filed a lawsuit against Covelli's daughter claiming breach of Grandchildren's Trust which was set up by the late Covelli and his wife Josephine. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland City Council, U.S. Marshals hold safety roundtable on violent crime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council, alongside United States Marshals Officials, will hold a safety roundtable Thursday to discuss addressing violent crime and violent offenders. Director of the U.S. Marshals Service Ronald Davis will discuss the role of the Marshals Office in apprehending violent and federal offenders, as well...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

City of Cleveland reaches tentative agreement with Teamsters Local 507

CLEVELAND — With a potential strike looming, the Teamsters Local Union No. 507 has announced that it has reached an agreement in principal with the city of Cleveland. Negotiators from the city and the union came to an agreement on Saturday after several hours at the bargaining table, according to Faulkner, Hoffman & Phillips, LLC, the firm that serves as legal counsel to the union.
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

In 'Ohio After Roe,' I explore the state's shifting abortion landscape

Outside of an abortion clinic in Cuyahoga Falls, a protester held a hand made sign that read, in bold capital letters, "Business closing 2022." The sign expressed the hope of many anti-abortion activists on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Inside the clinic, the Northeast Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Brown on Cleveland

District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted Solicitors

Letter Circulating to Maple Heights District Four Residents. Maple Heights, OH - Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of District 4 is alerting residents of an anonymous letter circulating throughout District Four. Several residents in Anderson's district have reported a letter from a person named Ryan asking for their email addresses. Residents claim that they do not know the person. The letter found on the doors of residents' homes does not have a phone number listed on the letter.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
ideastream.org

Trial set to begin for former Ohio House Speaker

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Friday in Cincinnati in the trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges. Both face federal racketeering charges tied to the passage of House Bill 6, a wide-ranging energy bill that included a billion-dollar bailout for two nuclear power plants owned by First-Energy Solutions.
OHIO STATE
clevelandurbannews.com

Cleveland's Director of Community Relations Board Angela Shute-Woodson to speak at Cleveland's women's march on January 21, 2023 on behalf of Mayor Bibb, a march to celebrate the 6th anniversary of Women's March Cleveland and the 50th anniversary of Roe

Clevelandurbannews.com and www.kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and Black blog in Ohio and in the Midwest. Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio Angela Shute-Woodson, director of the community relations board for the city of Cleveland and senior advisor to Mayor Justin M. Bibb, has been added as...
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Summit County's Opiate Abatement Advisory Council invites public input

Summit County's Opiate Abatement Advisory Council wants guidance from community members on efforts to prevent and treat substance abuse. The council was formed after Summit County Public Health joined 21 communities in suing opioid makers, distributers and pharmacies. The 2017 suit ended with a $104 million settlement to be used...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH

