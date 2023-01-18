CLEVELAND — With a potential strike looming, the Teamsters Local Union No. 507 has announced that it has reached an agreement in principal with the city of Cleveland. Negotiators from the city and the union came to an agreement on Saturday after several hours at the bargaining table, according to Faulkner, Hoffman & Phillips, LLC, the firm that serves as legal counsel to the union.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO