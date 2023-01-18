Read full article on original website
ideastream.org
Though outnumbered, Ohio Senate Democrats say they can still have a significant impact
Ohio Senate Democrats believe there is still a path forward for their members to make a significant impact in the legislative process even though they are outnumbered by Republicans five-to-one. There were still a few seats left at the 12-person table in the Ohio Senate Minority Caucus room after every...
sciotopost.com
Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud
CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
Morning Journal
Klutch Cannabis to open its first dispensary in Lorain
Klutch Cannabis, one of the Midwest’s cannabis cultivators and processors, announced it will have a grand opening of its first retail dispensary, The Citizen by Klutch, in the city of Lorain, according to a news release. The dispensary will be located at 5152 Grove Ave. Doors will open at...
Why are egg prices so high?
The price for a dozen eggs has more than doubled over the last few months, and shoppers are certainly feeling the pinch at local grocery stores. So too, are breakfast-focused restaurants.
ideastream.org
Former Ohio lawmaker warns constitutional amendment resolution could hurt future development
A former Democratic state lawmaker is calling on Republicans in the Ohio Legislature to slow down and take a more careful approach to legislation that could make it harder to pass ballot issues in the future. Majority Republicans are sponsoring a resolution that would raise the threshold for passing proposed...
Head of U.S. Marshals visits Cleveland to discuss violent crime with city leaders
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronald L. Davis, director of the U.S. Marshals Service, on Thursday held a private meeting with Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond, followed by a public meeting with City Council to discuss violent crime in greater Cleveland. His takeaways from those meetings could lead to more federal money allocated for local law enforcement officers who put in overtime hours with marshals-led task forces, Davis told reporters following the City Hall roundtable.
WFMJ.com
Covelli heiress files lawsuit over trust funds in Cleveland
There is a fight taking place and it's not at the Covelli Centre, but amongst the Covelli family. The granddaughter of the late Albert Covelli has filed a lawsuit against Covelli's daughter claiming breach of Grandchildren's Trust which was set up by the late Covelli and his wife Josephine. The...
Remaking the Market: The next steps for Cleveland's West Side Market in 2023
CLEVELAND — For the West Side Market, 2022 ended with lots of surveys, research, and analysis. It's all part of the 10-month plan to transition the iconic facility to nonprofit management, and we're told that phase is now about one-third of the way complete. So what can we expect...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland City Council, U.S. Marshals hold safety roundtable on violent crime
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council, alongside United States Marshals Officials, will hold a safety roundtable Thursday to discuss addressing violent crime and violent offenders. Director of the U.S. Marshals Service Ronald Davis will discuss the role of the Marshals Office in apprehending violent and federal offenders, as well...
East Cleveland residents pursue recall efforts against three council members
The petition calls for the recall of council president Korean Stevenson, along with Councilwoman Juanita Gowdy and Patricia Blochowiak.
City of Cleveland reaches tentative agreement with Teamsters Local 507
CLEVELAND — With a potential strike looming, the Teamsters Local Union No. 507 has announced that it has reached an agreement in principal with the city of Cleveland. Negotiators from the city and the union came to an agreement on Saturday after several hours at the bargaining table, according to Faulkner, Hoffman & Phillips, LLC, the firm that serves as legal counsel to the union.
ideastream.org
In 'Ohio After Roe,' I explore the state's shifting abortion landscape
Outside of an abortion clinic in Cuyahoga Falls, a protester held a hand made sign that read, in bold capital letters, "Business closing 2022." The sign expressed the hope of many anti-abortion activists on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Inside the clinic, the Northeast Ohio...
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted Solicitors
Letter Circulating to Maple Heights District Four Residents. Maple Heights, OH - Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of District 4 is alerting residents of an anonymous letter circulating throughout District Four. Several residents in Anderson's district have reported a letter from a person named Ryan asking for their email addresses. Residents claim that they do not know the person. The letter found on the doors of residents' homes does not have a phone number listed on the letter.
Case Western Reserve offering full scholarships to boost public health workforce
CLEVELAND — City of Cleveland residents who lack access to health care will benefit from a new Case Western Reserve University-led program designed to increase the number of public health practitioners serving the community. Thanks to a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,...
New businesses open in Tower City Center, giving hope of rebound
New businesses are on their way to Tower City Center in Downtown Cleveland. Many visitors and business owners say they hope this will help the mall bounce back to how it once looked many years ago.
A dozen Cuyahoga County cities now use sharpshooters to reduce their deer numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The use of trained sharpshooters to cull the growing number of deer in Cleveland’s suburbs has increased over the past several years, while opposition to the lethal method of controlling the population appears to be waning. That’s according to Geoff Westerfield, assistant wildlife management supervisor...
ideastream.org
Trial set to begin for former Ohio House Speaker
Jury selection is scheduled to begin Friday in Cincinnati in the trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges. Both face federal racketeering charges tied to the passage of House Bill 6, a wide-ranging energy bill that included a billion-dollar bailout for two nuclear power plants owned by First-Energy Solutions.
clevelandurbannews.com
Cleveland's Director of Community Relations Board Angela Shute-Woodson to speak at Cleveland's women's march on January 21, 2023 on behalf of Mayor Bibb, a march to celebrate the 6th anniversary of Women's March Cleveland and the 50th anniversary of Roe
Clevelandurbannews.com and www.kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and Black blog in Ohio and in the Midwest. Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio Angela Shute-Woodson, director of the community relations board for the city of Cleveland and senior advisor to Mayor Justin M. Bibb, has been added as...
ideastream.org
Summit County's Opiate Abatement Advisory Council invites public input
Summit County's Opiate Abatement Advisory Council wants guidance from community members on efforts to prevent and treat substance abuse. The council was formed after Summit County Public Health joined 21 communities in suing opioid makers, distributers and pharmacies. The 2017 suit ended with a $104 million settlement to be used...
Richmond Heights wants to hear from apartment residents at Jan. 31 meeting
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Ward 2 Councilman Frank Lentine has announced that he will team with Ward 1 Councilwoman Erron Bell to hold a community meeting centered on the living conditions in the city’s largest apartment complexes. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the...
