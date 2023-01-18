ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WNEP-TV 16

PhotoLink Library — Where is winter?

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We haven't seen much of winter so far. In this visit to the PhotoLink Library, Mike Stevens says winter is, indeed, tough to find. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how to submit your photos HERE. Head to YouTube to see more of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history

(STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map

The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Drought watch lifted for 5 Pa. counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday that a drought watch has been lifted for five Pennsylvania counties. After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the drought watch was lifted for Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Nearly 20,000 gallons of milkshakes sold at Pa. Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Holy cow! The Pa. Dairymen's Association released statistics from their eight days at the Pennsylvania Farm Show and they're something to behold!. According to the company, 18,580 gallons of milkshakes were handed out throughout the Farm Show. In addition, 8,200 pounds of mozzarella were used to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmmr.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best All-You-Can-Eat Deal

When I was a kid, all-you-can-eat buffets were all the rage. My family went all the time, and I really just wanted to load up on the desserts, because it was always so fun to at all the different desserts and make ice cream sundaes. Those were the days. Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

How much snow will PA get Sunday into Monday?

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Another winter storm is expected in Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon through early Monday. Here’s how the storm could play out for your area. A winter storm will arrive Sunday and move away on Monday. Light snow will develop Sunday afternoon with warmer air working into the system. The warm air will cause […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

What happens to the 1,000 lbs. of butter used in the PA Farm Show sculpture?

Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture. While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose. The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come," depicted the "proud traditions of the Commonwealth's farm families who have worked together for generations to...
MIFFLINTOWN, PA
Farm and Dairy

2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show Sale of Champions

Buyer: Bell and Evans Poultry and The Giant Company. Buyer: HJ Towing and Recovery, Terry and Riley Shetron. Reserve champion: Paisley Mumford, Armstrong County. Buyer: Bell and Evans Poultry, U.S. Congressman GT Thompson and Fulton Bank. GOAT. Lots: 80. Grand champion: Gavin Molnar, Lebanon County. Bid: $7,000. Buyer: Bell and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

How Will Russell Redding's Reappointment Affect Pennsylvania Dairy?

I am always seeking new sources of credible data to provide interesting facts about Pennsylvania’s dairy industry. In searching for some updated longitudinal information on the numbers of cows over the past few years, I came upon some other valuable statistics. USDA data on the top 10 dairy-producing states...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
harrisburgmagazine.com

From A Local Farm To Your Family Table

Karns Foods’ Continuing Commitment to Quality and Community. Since its inception in 1959, family owned and operated Karns Foods has demonstrated a consistent delivery of the highest quality selection of grocery items to its customers. This dependability has built a faithful following of patrons who expect the best and are never disappointed. The level of excellence in product selection is immediately apparent as you browse the aisles in any one of the ten Karns locations situated across the mid-state. Shelves throughout the stores are lined with premier brands representing every form of fundamental food product. Collectively, these consumer goods envelope customers with a vast variety of food options.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

