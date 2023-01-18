January 21, 2023 — Goals were plenty Friday night as the Rock Springs Prospectors lost to the Idaho Falls Spud Kings 11-6 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Idaho Fall jumped on the visiting Prospectors early with four goals in the first 13 minutes of play. Rock Springs appeared to get back into the contest on a goal by Jorie Boyd, followed 23 seconds later by another score by Dominik Griessmer to cut the Spud Kings’ lead to 4-2. But Idaho Falls would respond with two more goals before the period came to an end to lead 6-2.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO