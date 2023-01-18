Read full article on original website
Another successful year for the Kari’s Access Awards Fundraiser
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — After being canceled for two years in a row, Kari’s Access Awards returned to the Sweetwater Events Complex on Jan. 14, 2023. Saturday night was a hit and there was a lot of positive activity happening. All those that attended enjoyed the wine and beer tasting provided by many local and regional vendors.
Local photographers exhibit happening at Sweetwater County Library
The Annual Photography Open Exhibit is on display until the end of January at Sweetwater County Library in Green River. While the exhibit is small, it has some beautiful and powerful images. Those participating in the show are Angela Cable, Kevin Doak, Gary Mortensen, and Stephan Shea. Subjects include wild...
Don’t miss the first ever Sweetwater Local Market!
Don’t miss the first-ever Sweetwater Local Market!. The Sweetwater Local Market is being held from January 27-29, 2023 at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Featuring only local vendors from Sweetwater County, it will be the best way for you to support small businesses. Plan on coming out, support some of your favorite small businesses, and of course, check out everything there is to offer!
Food distribution event to take place today
January 21, 2023 — A Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies free food distribution event will occur today behind the Star Stadium Theaters in Rock Springs. The food distribution will begin at 12:30 p.m. and continue until food runs out. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Ray L. Ferber Jr. (February 7, 1955 – January 19, 2023)
Ray L. Ferber Jr., 67, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Ferber fought a courageous battle since May of 2022. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.
Green River High Hall of Fame looking for your input for new members
January 22, 2023 — Sweetwater County School District #2 and the Green River High School Hall-of-Fame Committee are accepting nominations for the 2023 Green River Hall-of-Fame. Nominations should be sent no later than February 7, 2023. Nominations will be accepted by mail or email. Email submission should be sent...
Area boys swimming results from Lander Invite
January 22, 2023 — Area boys’ swim teams from Green River, Rock Springs, and Lyman competed in Saturday’s 15-team Bruce Gresly Invite in Lander. In the team competition, Lander won the championship with 291 team points. Buffalo (224 points) was second, with Green River third at 133 points. Rock Springs finished fifth in the team scoring (110) with Lyman twelfth at 53 points.
Valentine’s Day Specials at Stellar Coffee
Stellar Coffee and Ice Cream Shop would like to announce that their tasty treats for Valentine’s Day are now available for pre-order!. Cheesecake cups are $7.00 each, and cake pops are only $2.50 each. Order yours early for Valentine’s Day to beat the rush. If freeze-dried fruit or...
GRHS Boys Basketball fall short to Jackson
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Today the Green River Wolves Boys Basketball went up against Jackson Hole in Green River. Boys lost against Jackson, 66-76. To cheer on the teams, GRHS introduced ways to bring up morale. Today was military night where students were encouraged to dress up in red, white, and blue. Next weekend is cowboy night, with the girls starting the game off at 3:30 p.m. and the boys at 5:00 p.m.
Saturday area high school sports results
Jackson 76 – Green River 66 (Boys) Rock Springs 56 – Cody 28 (Boys) Pinedale 65 – Mountain View 58 (Boys) Saratoga 55 – Farson-Eden 29 (Boys) Green River 63 – Jackson 10 (Girls) Cody 58 – Rock Springs 31 (Girls) Pinedale 59 –...
GRHS Girls Basketball wins against Jackson Hole
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Today the Green River Wolves Girls Basketball went up against Jackson Hole in Green River. Girls won against Jackson, 63-10. To cheer on the teams, GRHS introduced ways to bring up morale and dress up. Today was military night where students were encouraged to dress up in red, white, and blue. Next weekend is cowboy night, with the girls starting the game off at 3:30 p.m. and the boys at 5:00 p.m.
2023 Tiger Cheerleaders, Tiger Rhythm Dance Team Seniors honored
January 21 – In between the Rock Springs Tiger Basketball games tonight, the 2023 Cheerleading and Tiger Rhythm Dance team seniors were recognized. A small excerpt for each senior was read, including their high school accolades, and their plans after graduating. Congratulations to all the graduating seniors!
On This Day in 1896 Butch Cassidy Was Pardoned
SWEETWATER COUNTY — January 20 marks a small, though singular anniversary in Wyoming history, according to the Sweetwater County Museum. On that day in 1896, Governor William Richards pardoned a convicted rustler serving time at the penitentiary in Laramie who went on to become one of the most notorious outlaws of the Old West: Robert LeRoy Parker, better known as Butch Cassidy. It was a decision he would soon come to regret.
Prospectors drop high scoring road contest
January 21, 2023 — Goals were plenty Friday night as the Rock Springs Prospectors lost to the Idaho Falls Spud Kings 11-6 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Idaho Fall jumped on the visiting Prospectors early with four goals in the first 13 minutes of play. Rock Springs appeared to get back into the contest on a goal by Jorie Boyd, followed 23 seconds later by another score by Dominik Griessmer to cut the Spud Kings’ lead to 4-2. But Idaho Falls would respond with two more goals before the period came to an end to lead 6-2.
Reda Mae Warren (April 13, 1938 – December 25, 2022)
Reda Mae Warren, 83, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Columbia University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. Mrs. Warren died following a lengthy illness. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Living Hope Baptist Church, 295 Munroe Avenue, Green River, Wyoming.
Rock Springs Tigers flourish against Cody, Lady Tigers fall
January 21 – The Rock Springs Tigers basketball team hit the court at home today against the Cody Fillies. After taking a big lead in the first half, the Tigers cruised to a 56-28 win in front of the home crowd. The Lady Tigers dropped their contest against Cody...
Denis Dean Carlson (March 18, 1945 – January 15, 2023)
Denis “Deny” Dean Carlson, 77, passed away peacefully at home on January 15, 2023, in Rock Springs, WY. Funeral services with military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 23, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.
Western Wyoming Community College basketball teams find success against Eastern Wyoming College
January 21 – Western Wyoming Community College basketball boys and girls both found success at home tonight against Eastern Wyoming College, with the women’s team snagging a close 66-55 win, and the men’s team rolling to a 100-75 victory. The Mustangs are back at home on February...
GR Man Continues Long Recovery from 4-Wheeling Accident
The long journey to recovery will continue for a Green River man who was injured in a near-fatal 4-wheeling accident back in June. On June 12, 2022, Green River couple Katie and Chris Rasmussen were riding 4-wheelers with their families in the Golden Spike area near Corinne, Utah, when the life-changing accident happened.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 22, 2023
Today – A 20 percent chance of snow after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -10. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Tonight – A 30...
