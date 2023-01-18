ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver police officers recognized for helping in mental health crises

By Kelly Werthmann
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZaQn8_0kJNSpUG00

Denver police officers recognized for helping in mental health crises 01:50

Denver police officers respond to a wide range of calls every day. Often, it's a call for a mental health crisis.

"Policing is so much more than enforcing laws," said Sgt. Mike Vogler with the Denver Police Department's training bureau. "It is about helping people who need assistance because they're not able to handle whatever the situation is on their own."

While the city has added programs to support people experiencing a mental health crisis to limit police interaction – such as the STAR program – officers still encounter people struggling. That's a big reason why DPD requires every one of its officers to take 40 hours of crisis intervention training.

"Not only for an overview of mental illnesses, but how and why people will come into a state of being in crisis," explained Vogler. "That includes issues of mental health that aren't necessarily criminal, and we need to be able to respond appropriately."

On Wednesday, more than a dozen officers and first-responder therapists were recognized for their exceptional responses to such calls, often going above and beyond to support those in need.

"I'm greatly appreciative of your knowledge and experience, your co-advocacy, and your dedication to transformative intervention which really makes a huge difference in people's lives," Vincent Atchity, executive director of Mental Health Colorado, said at the luncheon.

Among those recognized was Corporal Ernest Quintana. He was the first on the scene of a man preparing to jump off of a roof, and Quintana managed to save that man's life by taking time to listen.

"We sat down and we were able to talk with him for well over 40 minutes and able to get him to come down," said Quintana.

Quintana said while the award and recognition are appreciated, there's still much left to learn and do as a community to support those struggling with mental illnesses.

"There has to be more follow-up and long-term solutions for this," he said.

The greater goal is an improved and accessible mental healthcare system – in Colorado and across the country. Until then, DPD officers will continue to apply their CIT training to help anyone in need.

"We want to make sure we do it right and we do it right every time," said Vogler.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
David Heitz

Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler dies of overdose

(Denver, Colo.) Not often do I become so shaken up by the news that I have a hard time writing about it. But now is one of those times. Today, peer specialists from Colorado Coalition for the Homeless are going door to door in my building, Fusion Studios, asking people to please not use drugs by themselves. You see, two people have overdosed – died – in two days here. Both were on my floor. Some of you may even know one of the victims. More on that in a moment.
KDVR.com

Former altar boy sues Archdiocese of Denver

The man is filing a lawsuit against a former priest he says assaulted him multiple times. Nicole Fierro reports. The man is filing a lawsuit against a former priest he says assaulted him multiple times. Nicole Fierro reports. ShotSpotter document reveals key human role in gunshot …. Just last year,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder investigators search for more victims of delivery driver Serigne Seye

Detectives in Boulder believe there could be more victims connected to a delivery driver who is facing charges of kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit sexual assault. Serigne Seye has been charged in connection to two different incidents. The first incident occurred Sept. 20, 2022 when Seye allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a University of Colorado student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. He is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, false imprisonment and no operator's license. At that time, Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in...
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Trial dates set for 5 charged in McClain death

Three separate trials involving five first responders charged in Elijah McClain’s death will begin in the summer of 2023. Three separate trials involving five first responders charged in Elijah McClain’s death will begin in the summer of 2023. Aurora’s new recreation center set to open, funded …
AURORA, CO
northfortynews

Blood Donations Needed – Supplies Critically Low

Local blood supplies are critically low statewide, and the officials at UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Centers are asking the public to consider donating blood in the next three weeks to help save lives. Holiday activities and changes in routines often prevent people from sticking to their regular blood donation schedules...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Mountain lion reported in Englewood

Police said they received a report of a mountain lion sighting in an Englewood neighborhood. Police said they received a report of a mountain lion sighting in an Englewood neighborhood. Valentines Day idea: Name a cockroach after your …. An interesting idea, potentially backhanded in nature, is coming out of...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Details emerge after shooting in Lakewood leaves 18-year-old dead

One person is dead and another is hurt in Loveland after a possible carjacking and shooting.  Police say just after 10:15 p.m. Friday night at least three people driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pulled into the complex on 1st street.  Two men jumped out and fired into a parked car hitting an 18-year-old sitting inside. The two men then carjacked that vehicle and attempted a getaway but they slid on some ice and wrecked into another parked car with someone in it.  They got into an argument with the 16-year-old and shot him. The teen was able to run...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police seeking 2 suspects following bank robbery on Sheridan Boulevard

Authorities in Denver are searching for two suspects following a bank robbery that occurred on Sheridan Boulevard Saturday afternoon. Officers say at approximately 12:56 p.m. a report was received about a bank robbery at the U.S. Bank at 3100 S. Sheridan Blvd. The bank was hit by two suspects as they presented demand notes and fled the scene on the foot. Police describe the first suspect as a Black male, standing approximately 5 foot 10, possibly weighing 180 to 190 pounds, and in their 30s. The second suspect is described to be a white male, standing 5 foot 8 to 6 foot, possibly weighing 140 to 150 pounds, and in their 20s. Anyone with additional information on the bank robbery or the whereabouts of the suspects is encouraged to contact Denver Metro Crime stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a monetary reward. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
98K+
Followers
31K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy