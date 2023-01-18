Where's Marty? With former Bethlehem Steel workers at Tradepoint Atlantic 01:25

Hi Everyone!

This morning was a mind-blowing trip to Tradepoint Atlantic. MINDBLOWING!

What were are talking about is how the old site, of what for a long time was called Bethlehem Steel, has become NOW!

"Beth Steel" as the workers called it helped to build America.

It employed tens and tens of thousands. A had it's own company town with stores, schools and medical.

Matter of fact, for the most part, Dundalk grew up as Beth Steel did.

To this day men, and women proudly say the worked at "The Point."

But all things come to an end. And with foresight, courage, and a ton of very hard work, (both "white collar" and blue collar"), a STUNNING facility has risen where Beth Steel was.

Their website will show you more than I can write about Tradepoint Atlantic.

Do me a favor and go to this site. https://www.tradepointatlantic.com/ , then click "Tour the Site" Pictures are worth thousands of words.

And I think you will be impressed.

Now if this logo somewhat reminds you of a star there is a reason, and the subject of this day's "WM?" It is an homage to times past. It is about what was and now is again a "local landmark!"

Back in the Beth Steel day's there was a star on the "L Blast Furnace" side.

Every Christmas it's lights were turned on and shone through the day, and night.

It meant Christmas to those thousands of workers and all around who could see it. And before the "L Blast Furnace" was demolished the Star, under the care of these workers, was removed. (Note the ropes in the "star" shot.)

The Tradepoint folks have risen that Star again, on a water tower overlooking a large part of the property, and I-695, going North just off the Key Bridge.

And just like in the old days it remains aloft year round but will only be lit for holidays.

In these shots it is turned on but that was for us to present you this days story. (WJZ and Tradepoint Atlantic did try to pull off a holiday "WM?" but the timing just did not work out. But neither side gave up!)

Three of the guys who removed the EPIC "local landmark" and reinstalled the star joined us for the show.

You can feel the pride radiate off of them if you watch those videos.

That star means more than just a Christmas light to a lot of families still in the area.

Just as this logo below means a lot to a new generation of families working along the Chesapeake in Eastern Baltimore County.

Well done Tradepoint Atlantic. It is impossible not to see that star, and remember what it stood for!

Marty B!