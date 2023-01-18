Read full article on original website
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Friday compliments
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Some compliments to round out the week. Plus, the return of the famous backyard train. First, callers sound off on the hazing allegations against former members of the Mount Carmel football team. If you like Talkback 16 you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on our...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback Feedback: Egotrip 16?
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Many people call Talkback to complain. Some actually call to compliment, but then we get complaints about that too. We wrap it all up in this Talkback Feedback. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
From the classic Philly cheesesteak to hearty Reubens, Pennsylvania is home to some genuinely mouthwatering eats. And you can not call yourself a true Pennsylvania native until you have tried the infamous zep sandwich at least once.
WNEP-TV 16
Home & Backyard
Get recipes, gardening tips and ideas for crafty creations. Join us to experience everything NEPA has to offer.
PA Turkey Population Falling
NEWTOWN, Pa. -- Thanksgiving is months away, but Pennsylvanians here and across the state currently are talkin’ turkey – that is, discussing the decline in the wild turkey population and how to reverse the trend.
Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off Thursday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's one of the best times of the year for anyone with a sweet tooth. Girl Scout Cookie season kicked off Thursday.And to top the good news, there is even a new Girl Scout Cookie this season. Raspberry Rally is the new hit.The Girl Scouts of Pennsylvania were at CBS Philadelphia to show off what they intend to deliver to thousands of Pennsylvania homes.The goal for the season is to raise enough money to go to London, Paris and Switzerland, the Girls Scouts say.One of the Girls Scouts says her strategy to sell as many cookies as possible is to sell them to people in her community."They love me and love my cookies," she said.Girl Scout Cookie season runs through March 12.Watch the entire interview with the Girl Scouts in the video at the top of the page.
