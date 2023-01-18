List of every recruit holding Duke offer

No matter the time of year, Duke basketball recruiting never stops. And sometimes, the outlook for the Blue Devils changes quickly.

So to help keep track of general happenings in the Duke recruiting universe, the following are ever-updated lists of the program's present-day signees, commits, and offer-holding targets.

Let's begin with the tally of every prep prospect who has reported an offer from the staff in Durham and has neither announced a decision nor officially eliminated the Blue Devils from contention by revealing a list of finalists that doesn't include them.

Duke basketball recruiting offers:

Five-star 2024 combo guard Dylan Harper (No. 8 composite ranking in his class; no list of finalists; the one 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction favors Duke)

Five-star 2024 shooting guard Tre Johnson (No. 1; no finalists)

Five-star 2024 small forward Naas Cunningham (No. 3; no finalists)

Five-star 2024 small forward Bryson Tucker (No. 7; no finalists)

Five-star 2024 small forward Carter Bryant (No. 15; no finalists; the one 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction favors Arizona)

Four-star 2024 small forward Tyler Betsey (No. 81; no finalists)

Four-star 2025 combo guard Cayden Boozer (No. 24; no finalists)

Five-star 2025 small forward Cooper Flagg (No. 2; no finalists)

Five-star 2025 power forward Cameron Boozer (No. 1; no finalists)

Duke basketball recruiting commits:

Four-star 2024 small forward Darren Harris (No. 48 composite ranking)

Duke basketball recruiting signees:

Five-star 2023 point guard Caleb Foster (No. 15 composite ranking)

Five-star 2023 shooting guard Jared McCain (No. 16)

Five-star 2023 small forward Mackenzie Mgbako (No. 6)

Five-star 2023 power forward Sean Stewart (No. 10)

Four-star 2023 power forward TJ Power (No. 26)

