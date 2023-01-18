ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

List of every recruit holding Duke offer

By Matt Giles
BlueDevilCountry
BlueDevilCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sj4d6_0kJNSkJr00

No matter the time of year, Duke basketball recruiting never stops. And sometimes, the outlook for the Blue Devils changes quickly.

So to help keep track of general happenings in the Duke recruiting universe, the following are ever-updated lists of the program's present-day signees, commits, and offer-holding targets.

Let's begin with the tally of every prep prospect who has reported an offer from the staff in Durham and has neither announced a decision nor officially eliminated the Blue Devils from contention by revealing a list of finalists that doesn't include them.

Duke basketball recruiting offers:

  • Five-star 2024 combo guard Dylan Harper (No. 8 composite ranking in his class; no list of finalists; the one 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction favors Duke)
  • Five-star 2024 shooting guard Tre Johnson (No. 1; no finalists)
  • Five-star 2024 small forward Naas Cunningham (No. 3; no finalists)
  • Five-star 2024 small forward Bryson Tucker (No. 7; no finalists)
  • Five-star 2024 small forward Carter Bryant (No. 15; no finalists; the one 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction favors Arizona)
  • Four-star 2024 small forward Tyler Betsey (No. 81; no finalists)
  • Four-star 2025 combo guard Cayden Boozer (No. 24; no finalists)
  • Five-star 2025 small forward Cooper Flagg (No. 2; no finalists)
  • Five-star 2025 power forward Cameron Boozer (No. 1; no finalists)

Duke basketball recruiting commits:

  • Four-star 2024 small forward Darren Harris (No. 48 composite ranking)

Duke basketball recruiting signees:

  • Five-star 2023 point guard Caleb Foster (No. 15 composite ranking)
  • Five-star 2023 shooting guard Jared McCain (No. 16)
  • Five-star 2023 small forward Mackenzie Mgbako (No. 6)
  • Five-star 2023 power forward Sean Stewart (No. 10)
  • Four-star 2023 power forward TJ Power (No. 26)

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils host top Tar Heel target

Seaforth (N.C.) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer gambles with Jeremy Roach time

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer planned to limit Jeremy Roach's minutes on Saturday afternoon. After all, the 68-66 home win over the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (15-4, 6-3 ACC) marked the junior captain's first action in 17 days after missing the previous three games with a lingering toe injury ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Instant Analysis: UNC Navigates Physicality, Overpowers NC State

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina navigated an increasingly physical second half on the way to overpowering NC State. The Tar Heels defeated the rival Wolfpack 80-69 on Saturday in an ACC basketball showdown at the Smith Center, a game that will be remembered for Armando Bacot completing his climb to becoming UNC’s all-time leading rebounder, and the scary situation that felled NC State guard Terquavion Smith.
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils feeling 'hungry, angry'

Losing has to be unacceptable. That's the overriding message first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has been expressing to the media the past few weeks as his Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC) have lost three of their past six outings while falling out of the AP Top 25 and sliding to No. 9 in ...
DURHAM, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NC State's Terquavion Smith stretchered off court after hard foul in loss to North Carolina

North Carolina State star Terquavion Smith was stretchered off the court on Saturday after a scary moment in their game against North Carolina. Smith was driving to the rim midway through he second half at the Dean Smith Center when Tar Heels guard Leaky Black missed his block and swatted Smith right in the face as he was in the air. That sent Smith crashing to the floor, where he landed awkwardly on his back and elbow — which was fully extended as he hit the floor.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Boys Basketball: Jordan handles Hillside in rivalry game, 69-59

Durham, N.C. — The Jordan Falcons took to the road and earned a 69-59 rivalry win over their crosstown rival Hillside Hornets on Friday night. The two DAC-VII rivals sat in first and second place in the conference entering play, and the Falcons were able to stay atop the conference and unbeaten in league play with the win.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

South Garner's Antonio King named football coach at Jordan

Durham, N.C. — Antonio King will become the next head football coach at Jordan High School, the school announced on Thursday. King, a native of Durham, has deep football roots in the Triangle. King played quarterback at Hillside High School, where he graduated in 1993, before playing college football at Howard University and N.C. Central University. He graduated from N.C. Central in 1996.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: NC State vs. UNC

After winning for the seventh times in eight games, NC State (15-4, 5-3 ACC) travels to rival UNC (13-6, 5-3 ACC) Saturday. It's the first of two regular-season meetings between the schools this season. Like the Wolfpack, North Carolina, winners in four of its last five games, is playing well.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: Merritt's Store food truck spotted in Chapel Hill

RALEIGH, N.C. — The 30th Annual Triangle Food & Wine Experience to benefit the Frankie Lemmon School & Developmental Center is Feb. 2-4. The three-day foodie-foray will feature lavish dinners and tastings and a grand auction. Each experience will spotlight local and visiting chefs like Ricky Moore, Ashley Christensen, Cheetie Kumar, Caroline Morrison, Sunny Gerhart, Steven Devereaux Greene, Oscar Diaz, Jake Wood, Matt Kelly and many more! Get details on all the events over those three days and tickets here. Tickets sales close on Jan. 25, so don’t delay!
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

BlueDevilCountry

Raleigh, NC
2K+
Followers
548
Post
809K+
Views
ABOUT

BlueDevilCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Duke athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy