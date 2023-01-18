California King Tides expected in San Diego this weekend
California King Tides — exceptionally high tides caused by the gravitational pull of the moon and sun during a new or full moon — are expected to hit San Diego’s shorelines this Saturday and Sunday . Let’s dive into our region’s exact tide times and how you can learn more, locally , about the phenomenon .
King Tides can cause local flooding and paint a picture of how sea level rise will affect coastal areas over time .
Meanwhile, the California King Tides Project is also seeking photos and videos of the shorelines during the phenomenon to add to this interactive map .
King Tides-related events happening locally this weekend include:
🏝️ Beach Hazard Statement
In anticipation of the King Tides, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Beach Hazards Statement, in effect Friday night through the morning of Monday, Jan. 23 , for San Diego County beaches.
The NWS said morning high tides could lead to minor tidal overflow , especially in parking lots or low-lying beaches including Oceanside, Cardiff, La Jolla Shores, and Imperial Beach . It’s best to stay out of the water and observe from afar .
⏰ Tide TimesAccording to predictions for Scripps Pier in La Jolla , the highest tides expected this weekend are:
- 6.96 ft | Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8:03 a.m.
- 6.93 ft | Sunday, Jan. 22, at 8:50 a.m.
- 7.39 ft | San Diego (Broadway) | Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8:09 a.m.
- 7.38 ft | San Diego (Broadway) | Sunday, Jan. 22, at 8:55 a.m.
- 7.45 ft | National City (San Diego Bay) | Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8:13 a.m.
- 7.43 ft | National City (San Diego Bay) | Sunday, Jan. 22, at 8:59 a.m.
- 7.02 ft | Quivira Basin (Mission Bay) | Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8:14 a.m.
- 7.01 ft | Quivira Basin (Mission Bay) | Sunday, Jan. 22, at 9 a.m.
🌊 What is happening here?According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency , King Tides typically occur once or twice a year in coastal areas “when the orbits and alignment of the Earth, moon, and sun combine to produce the greatest tidal effects of the year.”
✏️ Learning from the King TidesSince King Tides help researchers visualize the future of our shorelines , Surfrider Foundation San Diego is calling for volunteers to observe and document this weekend’s tides at county beaches.
- King Tides at the Mission Bay Marsh | Saturday, Jan. 21 | 7:30-10 a.m. | Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve , 2055 Pacific Beach Dr.
- King Tides at the Tijuana Estuary | Saturday, Jan. 21 | 9-11 a.m. | Tijuana Estuary Visitor Center , 301 Caspian Way
- King Tides at South Ponto Beach | Sunday, Jan. 22 | 8:30 a.m. | South Ponto Beach , Carlsbad
- King Tides at Rose Creek Salt Marsh | Sunday, Jan. 22 | 8:30-9:45 a.m. | Bayview Terrace Elementary School parking lot , 2445 Fogg St.
