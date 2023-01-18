ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julian Sands – live: US federal agencies join search for British actor as phone pings reveal fresh details

US federal and state agencies have joined the search operation for British actor Julian Sands who remains missing for eight days now. The search has been ramped up as the officials are using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the actor.Sands, 65, was reported missing on 13 January in the southern Californian mountains. He was thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.Police revealed on Friday that Sands, best known for films such as A Room With...
Go Inside Pregnant Sophia Grace's Baby Shower

Sophia Grace Brownlee will always be pretty in pink. But this time, instead of the infamous tutu and matching tiara she wore during her 2011 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she recently...
Jeremy Renner Says He Broke More Than 30 Bones in Snowplow Accident

Watch: Jeremy Renner Broke More Than 30 Bones in Snowplow Accident. Thirty. That's how many bones Jeremy Renner broke when he was run over by a snowplow. The Avengers star has been documenting his journey to recovery from his New Year's Day accident on social media and recently revealed that he returned home from the hospital. On Jan. 21, he offered more details about his horrific injury while thanking his fans for their support.
RENO, NV
The MixtapE! Presents Sam Smith, Macklemore, Dolly Parton and More New Music Musts

Watch: Will Dolly Parton Return to SNL? She Says... New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
Matt Shively Reveals Lopez vs Lopez's Surprising Connections to True Jackson, VP

Working on Lopez vs Lopez has been a reunion of sorts for star Matt Shively. Before he was starring alongside George and Mayan Lopez on the NBC sitcom, the actor got his big break on the Nickelodeon series True Jackson, VP—which starred Keke Palmer as the show's titular teen fashion designer. And as it turns out, the two shows share a few surprising connections.
See Pete Davidson and Co-Star Chase Sui Wonders Seemingly Confirm Romance in PDA Pics

Watch: Martha Stewart Reveals If She'd DATE Pete Davidson. Pete Davidson seems to be riding into his next romance with Chase Sui Wonders. The Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars appeared to confirm their romance when they were spotted packing PDA during a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood on Jan. 19. Wearing a long navy coat over a mint green hoodie and bright orange pants, Pete kept close with Chase—clad in mustard yellow patterned pants with a brown jacket—as they walked around the Los Angeles theme park.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parenthood Creator Gives an Update About a Potential Reboot

The door might not be completely closed on the Bravermans after all. Somehow, it's already been over eight years since Parenthood left the air. The drama about the saga of the Braverman family—which starred Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Dax Shepard, Joy Bryant, Erika Christensen, Monica Potter, Craig T. Nelson and more—aired on NBC for six seasons from 2010 to 2015.
