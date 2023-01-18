Read full article on original website
Regina King Calls Late Son Ian Alexander Jr. Her "Guiding Light" in Touching Tribute
Regina King is honoring her late son Ian Alexander Jr. One year after his passing, the Oscar winner shared a moving tribute to her only child on what would have been his 27th birthday. "January 19th is Ian's Worthday," Regina wrote on Instagram. "As we still process his physical absence,...
Priyanka Chopra Shares Why Surrogacy Was A "Necessary" Step
Priyanka Chopra is reflecting on her journey to motherhood. The Quantico alum got candid about using a surrogate to welcome daughter Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas last year, explaining how...
Julian Sands – live: US federal agencies join search for British actor as phone pings reveal fresh details
US federal and state agencies have joined the search operation for British actor Julian Sands who remains missing for eight days now. The search has been ramped up as the officials are using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the actor.Sands, 65, was reported missing on 13 January in the southern Californian mountains. He was thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.Police revealed on Friday that Sands, best known for films such as A Room With...
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Go Inside Pregnant Sophia Grace's Baby Shower
Sophia Grace Brownlee will always be pretty in pink. But this time, instead of the infamous tutu and matching tiara she wore during her 2011 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she recently...
Robert Pattinson Swaps Pants for Fierce Tweed Skirt at Dior's Paris Week Fashion Show
Robert Pattinson stepped out in the twilight in his most fashion-forward look to date. The Batman actor made a showstopping appearance at Dior's Homme fall/winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. For the Jan. 20 presentation, Robert bundled up in a fuzzy brown jacket and a matching turtleneck sweater underneath.
Ashley Olsen Flashes Ring on That Finger in First Sighting Since Louis Eisner Wedding
Ashley Olsen's ring? You got it dude. Three weeks after she reportedly tied the knot with longtime love Louis Eisner, the Full House alum was spotted with a band on that finger. Ashley, 36, was seen leaving an art gallery in New York with her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen on...
Cause of Death Revealed for C.J. Harris, 31-Year-Old American Idol Alum
The cause of death for C.J. Harris has been confirmed. The American Idol alum died of a heart attack at 8:53 p.m. on Jan. 15 in Jasper, Ala., Walker County deputy coroner Danielle Calloway told E! News. He was 31. The Walker County coroner had previously told E! News that...
Real Friends of WeHo Cast Teases Groundbreaking First Season
West Hollywood has never seen drama quite like this—and that's saying something. In an exclusive sneak peek at MTV's The Real Friends of WeHo—described by the network as "an unfiltered and honest...
That '90s Show Stars Reveal Who Was Hit the Hardest By That '70s Show Reunion
Watch: That '70s Show Original Cast on New Series: "Happy to be Home" "The same old thing we did last week"—or in this case, two decades ago!. That '90s Show has officially premiered, reuniting most of the cast of That '70s Show 20 years after we last saw them in Red and Kitty Forman's iconic basement.
That ‘90s Show Stars Debate That Almost Kiss in the Finale
Point Place has a love triangle on its hands. After Leia (Callie Haverda) spent almost all of the first season of Netflix's That '90s Show dating Jay (Mace Coronel), she and Nate (Maxwell Acee...
Jeremy Renner Says He Broke More Than 30 Bones in Snowplow Accident
Watch: Jeremy Renner Broke More Than 30 Bones in Snowplow Accident. Thirty. That's how many bones Jeremy Renner broke when he was run over by a snowplow. The Avengers star has been documenting his journey to recovery from his New Year's Day accident on social media and recently revealed that he returned home from the hospital. On Jan. 21, he offered more details about his horrific injury while thanking his fans for their support.
The MixtapE! Presents Sam Smith, Macklemore, Dolly Parton and More New Music Musts
Watch: Will Dolly Parton Return to SNL? She Says... New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
The Downfall of Kai: Where The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker Took a Hell of a Turn
This story contains mentions of sexual violence and abuse. Stop us if you've heard this one: Social media crowns a new hero, ensuring ubiquity for however long the Internet's collective attention span holds... only to be tremendously let down because the person once lionized is not who they thought. Cue...
Kylie Jenner Shares First Full Photo of Her and Travis Scott's Baby Boy
Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME. World, meet Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son Aire. The Kardashians star introduced fans to her and the rapper's baby boy by posting the first photo of his face to Instagram on Jan. 21. The post, which also served...
Matt Shively Reveals Lopez vs Lopez's Surprising Connections to True Jackson, VP
Working on Lopez vs Lopez has been a reunion of sorts for star Matt Shively. Before he was starring alongside George and Mayan Lopez on the NBC sitcom, the actor got his big break on the Nickelodeon series True Jackson, VP—which starred Keke Palmer as the show's titular teen fashion designer. And as it turns out, the two shows share a few surprising connections.
Tyler Stanaland Enjoys Trip to Dubai Alongside Selling the OC Co-Star Alex Hall Amid His Divorce
Watch: Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland SPLIT After 2 Years of Marriage. Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall have traded in one sandy beach for another. The relators were seen vacationing in Dubai one day after Brittany filed for divorce from Tyler on Jan. 19—citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
RHOBH Star Kyle Richards’ Winter Essentials Include a $9 Find With 29,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews
We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
See Pete Davidson and Co-Star Chase Sui Wonders Seemingly Confirm Romance in PDA Pics
Watch: Martha Stewart Reveals If She'd DATE Pete Davidson. Pete Davidson seems to be riding into his next romance with Chase Sui Wonders. The Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars appeared to confirm their romance when they were spotted packing PDA during a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood on Jan. 19. Wearing a long navy coat over a mint green hoodie and bright orange pants, Pete kept close with Chase—clad in mustard yellow patterned pants with a brown jacket—as they walked around the Los Angeles theme park.
Parenthood Creator Gives an Update About a Potential Reboot
The door might not be completely closed on the Bravermans after all. Somehow, it's already been over eight years since Parenthood left the air. The drama about the saga of the Braverman family—which starred Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Dax Shepard, Joy Bryant, Erika Christensen, Monica Potter, Craig T. Nelson and more—aired on NBC for six seasons from 2010 to 2015.
