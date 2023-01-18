ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Illustrated

The Power of Seeds

By Abigail Duffy
Palm Beach Illustrated
Palm Beach Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QVYHj_0kJNSKZ500
Ivey Leidy preparing her seed crackers. Photography by Kent Anderson

People have been talking about the power of seeds for thousands of years. In fact, Mayan and Aztec warriors used seeds as their sole source of food when traveling long distances. Considering a seed contains the embryo of a future plant, it is no wonder they are packed with nutrients and vitamins.

Although small in size, seeds are great sources of protein and fiber, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats (the good ones), and omega-3 fatty acids. They can help balance blood sugar, maintain a healthy weight, lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, and lower the risk of heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s.

Just adding 2 tablespoons of seeds to your diet each day can make a huge difference. Blend them into a smoothie or salad dressing, bake them into a bread or sweet treat, or sprinkle them on top of a salad, oatmeal, yogurt, or soup.

Sprouted seeds are particularly good for you. In this stage, the seeds have just begun to sprout or germinate through controlled soaking for a few days. This process breaks down some of the starch, making them easier to digest and the nutrients easier to absorb. You can buy sprouted seeds at most health food markets or sprout them at home yourself.

Read on for more tips and recipes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358MOm_0kJNSKZ500 How to Sprout Seeds

1. Add 1/4 cup seeds to a glass jar with cool water. (A mason jar works best.)

2. Cover with a sprouting lid or a cheesecloth and secure.

3. Leave for 24 hours.

4. Drain and rinse seeds in a colander. Place them back into the jar with a cheesecloth top. Place the jar on a kitchen counter that is out of direct sunlight.

5. Repeat the rinsing and draining process each day for five days.

6. After five days, rinse seeds in a bowl and use your hands to gently remove the hulls.

7. Allow the seeds to dry on a towel surface before eating.

The Healthiest Seeds

Flax: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammation.

Chia: Loaded with antioxidants, calcium, and fiber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wcek4_0kJNSKZ500 Quinoa: Rich in protein and magnesium. A cup contains 30 percent of the recommended daily intake of magnesium.

Sunflower: 2 tablespoons provide 50 percent of the recommended daily intake of vitamin E, an antioxidant that plays an important role within our bodies. Also rich in vitamin B6, magnesium, and zinc.

Pumpkin: 2 tablespoons provide 40 percent of the recommended daily intake of magnesium, which is necessary for maintaining gut health, proper digestion, and healthy levels of serotonin in the brain.

Hemp: One of the best sources of plant protein and packed with omega-3s, vitamin E, and minerals like potassium, calcium, iron, and zinc. Just 2 tablespoons of hemp seeds contain 20 percent of the recommended daily intake of the immunity-boosting mineral zinc.

Basil: Basil seeds are chia’s top competitor, containing twice the fiber, potassium, calcium, and iron.

Protein in Seeds (Per 2 Tablespoons)

• Flax: 4 g

• Chia: 6 g

• Sunflower: 4 g

• Pumpkin: 4 g

• Hemp: 8 g

• Basil: 5 g

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nv2l9_0kJNSKZ500
Props courtesy of Hive Home, Gift & Garden. Clothing courtesy of Hive for Her

Seed Crackers

Ingredients

  • 1 cup almond flour
  • 1 / 4 cup raw pumpkin seeds
  • 1 / 4 cup raw sunflower seeds
  • 2 tbsp. ground flaxseed
  • 2 tbsp. chia seeds
  • 2 tbsp. hemp seeds
  • 1 tbsp. sesame seeds
  • 1 tsp. garlic and herb seasoning
  • 1 / 2 tsp. salt
  • 1 / 2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 / 4 cup water
  • 1 / 4 cup olive oil

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse into a dough. Place the dough between two sheets of parchment and use a rolling pin to roll the dough into a 1 / 4 -inch thickness. Place onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15-20 minutes. Allow to cool before breaking it apart by hand into cracker-size pieces. Enjoy with hummus, guacamole, or on their own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UBni5_0kJNSKZ500

Chia Seed Pudding

Ingredients

  • 1 / 4 cup chia seeds
  • 1 cup almond milk
  • 1 tsp. honey
  • 1 / 2 tsp. vanilla extract

Add all ingredients into a mason jar and shake or stir to combine. Transfer to fridge and refrigerate overnight (or for 6-8 hours). Top with fresh berries and seeds before serving.

The post The Power of Seeds appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated .

Comments / 0

Related
Allrecipes.com

Does Vinegar Go Bad?

Vinegar is a bit of an overachiever in the home. It's essential for pickling and making salad dressings, useful in all manners of cooking, and an excellent vehicle for turning leftover fruits, vegetables, or herbs into drinkable shrubs for cocktails or seltzers. On top of that, it's fabulous for cleaning, (though not disinfecting) as well as descaling appliances – I run a cycle with it in my dishwasher, clothes washer, and coffee maker about every other month. It counteracts fat in your meal and on your countertop; its versatility often coaxes the question, "Is there anything vinegar can't do?"
CNBC

4 essential food pairings for optimal nutrient absorption, from a vegan dietitian

We all seem to be looking for more ways to get the nutrients our bodies need, but nutrient intake is so much more than just the foods we eat. Even if you're eating foods that are high in the nutrients you're aiming to increase in your diet — like calcium, iron and antioxidants — depending on how the foods are paired, you may be getting less nutrients than you think.
msn.com

Is banana good for you? Find out what the experts say

Postgraduate in Nutritional Support/Bachelor in Nutrition · 13 years of experience · Argentina. Banana is a very nutritious food, it contains fiber, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6. This nutrients may have a number of health benefits, such as reducing the risk oh high blood pressure and heart failure.
Fox47News

Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise

Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
Cheryl E Preston

Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you

Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
EatingWell

Can You Eat Cheese If You Have Heart Disease?

Cheese is high on many people's list of favorite foods. But it's also one of the foods that is suggested to "eat in moderation", especially for those with heart disease. Cheese has beneficial nutrients, like protein and calcium, as well as other nutrients that are best to limit, like saturated fat and sodium. The good news is that a little bit of cheese goes a long way in the flavor department. So, how much can you really have if you have heart disease? Here are the details on whether or not cheese can and should be part of a heart-healthy diet, plus some of the healthiest ways to include cheese to your eating pattern.
msn.com

Why Potato Chips Are Not As Unhealthy As You Think

The forbidden fruit of the vegetable world, and a refuge for the socially awkward at parties, potato chips are salty, oily, and compulsively eatable. Is there anything not dangerously awful about this beloved snack?. Actually, yes! In a wasteland of processed junk foods, potato chips stand out as a heroic...
msn.com

Don't Eat That Leftover Rice Languishing in Your Fridge. Here's Why

You might want to rethink eating that leftover rice in your fridge. If you're eating rice that has been sitting in the fridge for a few days, there's a chance you could be giving yourself food poisoning. If you're looking to do some advance meal prep, maybe you've already considered cooking up a big batch of rice to pair with chicken and vegetables for dinner. But keeping and consuming that five-day-old rice could be causing you some stomach issues.
msn.com

Ask an expert: how many walnuts should we consume each day

Postgraduate in Nutritional Support/Bachelor in Nutrition · 13 years of experience · Argentina. Seven whole shelled nuts is the recommended amount of walnuts per day. The side effects of eating too many walnuts can be bloating or loosened stool, and weight gain. → See more questions and expert...
Devo

Pomegranate treats some diseases, including infections and kidney stones

Pomegranate is a famous fruit in India and the middle east, U.S. and China are the best exporter countries for pomegranates followed by Egypt and Spain. Despite Its thick crust, peeling and eating the pomegranate is a process that has many benefits for you, as it contains fiber, carbohydrates, vitamin C, and potassium. and here are the benefits of eating pomegranates.
infomeddnews.com

A Surprising List of Beetroot Powder Benefits

In every pizza shop and diner, you’ll find beets in your salad. Maybe it brings back painful childhood memories of borderline force-feeding. The modest beet is a powerful superfood rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and special substances from its pigment to support overall health. We’ll explore the benefits, side...
Ridley's Wreckage

Chicken Chili with White Beans 🌶️

It's cold out today, snowed overnight and I just about froze my buns off in the barn this am. I decided right there and then that chili would be on the menu for tonight accompanied with some delicious corn bread. If you haven't tried my cornbread - OMGGG try it!!!! So moist and delicious! Perfect to go with this white bean chicken chili. It's only 10 am and I'm already thinking of dinner, it's going to be a looong day - lol. If you can't find fresh peppers then you can always get a 4 ounce can of chili peppers (mild or hot). Sometimes I use adobo peppers in sauce and just chop up a few and add to my chili base. This recipe written as is does have some heat to it, think of a "medium" heat salsa. If you are not a spicy person, substitute the peppers for green and red peppers bell peppers and decrease the cayenne pepper to 1/4 teaspoon. The heavy cream will help a temper the heat.
fox56news.com

Health benefits of turmeric

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Enhancing the flavor of food isn’t the only benefit offered by spices. Many varieties, such as turmeric, provide a wide range of potential health benefits. With its anti-inflammatory properties, the use of turmeric for natural medicinal purposes dates back to antiquity in South Asia. Besides adding it to food, many people opt to take turmeric as a supplement. A quality supplement uses the best ingredients for optimal results.
brytfmonline.com

What are the symptoms of high cholesterol? 6 foods that raise cholesterol

The cholesterol It is known to be a substance similar to fat circulating in the bloodstream, which is mainly produced by it liver. Moreover, this state when you reach a high level It can be very harmful to Health. It should be noted that it is a silent disease, that is, the patient does not notice its initial stages.
Gin Lee

Butter crusted bread

Today, I am making my Boule (round) butter crusted bread. This bread is baked inside a 375 degrees F oven, inside a cast-iron skillet. It can also be baked inside a Dutch oven, on a baking stone, or in a loaf pan. Use whatever works best for you and your occasion.
msn.com

Is Brown Rice or White Rice Better for You? Dietitians Explain the Difference

About half of the world’s population depends on rice as a dietary mainstay. Different cultures have their favorite rice preparations, such as steamed rice in China, black beans and rice in Cuba, coconut rice in Colombia, paella in Spain, risotto in Italy, as a side to curry in Pakistan, jambalaya in the southern U.S. and bibimbap in Korea.
boldsky.com

Benefits Of Drinking Green Tea On Empty Stomach; Can It Help Boost Weight Loss?

Green tea which is made from the Camellia sinensis plant has been popular among the masses for several decades for its immensely professed health benefits, whether be it weight loss, inflammation or bloating. Benefits Of Drinking Green Tea. Green tea contains a mixture of polyphenolic compounds like flavanols, flavonoids and...
Dicle Belul

Lentil Rice Soup

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Lentil Rice Soup.
msn.com

Reasons to eat almond: Nutritionists share their advice

Almond is very high in important nutrients as healthy monosaturated fat, fibers, proteins, vitamins and minerals as selenium. Almond is rich in magnesium important nutrient for blood sugar control, lower blood pressure and muscle recovering. The high number of fibers and protein in almond can reduce hunger and help in...
Palm Beach Illustrated

Palm Beach Illustrated

Troy, MI
166
Followers
123
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

West Palm Beach - Things to Do, Events, Fashion, and More in West Palm Beach, Florida.

 https://www.palmbeachillustrated.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy