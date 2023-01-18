ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Susan White
3d ago

Well spoken and a great representative voice for all the families and students denied the honors they earned with hard work and diligence!

exBaltimoreNative
3d ago

Time for that family to sue. Financial harm was done to the students who couldn’t not put there achievements on their applications and or did not receive any missed scholarships.

DejaVo0o0o
3d ago

If a child does well in school or academics they should be honored NO MATTER THEIR RACE OR GENDER!I have found the Asian people are wonderful people & work very very hard towards their education! I'm a mother of 2 beautiful children from Korea, my daughter has been gifted from day one! I would be dang upset if anyone denied my child recognition for her hard work!

New York Post

How Glenn Youngkin plans to end efforts to deny merit-based scholarships

By withholding merit-based rewards from high performing students, at least three Northern Virginia school divisions – Loudoun, Prince William and Fairfax Counties — have systematically disadvantaged high performing students, limiting their hard-earned access to scholarships and college admissions.  Merit based systems are at the heart of the American dream – the dream to work hard, stretch capabilities and persevere towards a better life regardless of your background or zip code. For many students, the National Merit award would have been their “golden ticket” to do just that. However, late last year it was brought to light that the leadership at Thomas Jefferson...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Secret execution tapes and more Virginia headlines

• Disputing a Thursday story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Ford denied that it had chosen to build a new electric vehicle battery plant in Virginia before Gov. Glenn Youngkin took the state out of the running for the project. The Youngkin administration has said the state had not reached the stage of offering the company an incentive package.—Cardinal News.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fairfax Times

Superintendent says withholding National Merit awards ‘is not a war on merit,’ a parent responds, ‘Oh, really?’

In another Friday night missive, this one sent at 6:21 p.m., as parents were stirring spaghetti sauce and refereeing after school basketball games, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid claimed that the withholding of National Merit awards “is not a war on merit” and shifted blame to the “antiquated system” of notification by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

The 20 Most Popular Colleges for Arlington’s Class of 2022

College applications are on the rise in Arlington. In 2022, Arlington Public School seniors collectively reported having sent out 10,583 college applications—a 28% increase over applications from just four years prior. So where did the most recent graduating class apply? Here are the colleges and universities that received the most applications from the APS class of 2022.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Del. Dave LaRock files “Sage’s Law,” HB 2432, to protect parental rights and at-risk children in Virginia

Sage’s Law seeks to address several failures of the government that were experienced first-hand by a Virginia teenager and her parents over the past year. Michele Blair, the mother of the bill’s namesake, shared her story of being intentionally kept in the dark about her daughter’s gender struggles while at school by both teachers and counselors, which led to Sage being bullied, assaulted, sex-trafficked, and then kept from returning to her parents after she was rescued because of unfounded claims of child abuse. Sage’s story is heartbreaking and compelling.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Maryland’s legal cannabis market to be shaped by many hands

With lawmakers facing a July 1 deadline to provide a framework for the legal use, possession, and sale of cannabis after voters approved full legalization in November, it’s clear, just a week into the General Assembly session, that the task won’t be straightforward. While the public is generally...
MARYLAND STATE
Fairfax Times

Exclusive: Arlington, Alexandria public schools notified National Merit Commended Students right away, most are not Asian American students like in Fairfax County

As 17 school principals in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties admit to withholding National Merit Commended Students awards this school year, largely impacting Asian American youth and their mostly immigrant families, it was a different story across the border in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria, where most National Merit winners have traditionally not been Asian American. School district officials there said staff celebrated their National Merit Commended Student recipients on time.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
The Center Square

Economic experts weigh Youngkin’s decision to halt Ford plant

(The Center Square) – Growth in plants connected to electric vehicles has roared across the country. Not everyone, however, is quickly jumping in. When Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said last week that he stopped efforts to establish a Ford Motors battery plant at a megasite in the state due to its Chinese partner, it was the first time University of Texas professor Nathan Jensen could recall a state rejecting an...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things to do in Northern Virginia You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you on the search for the best things to do in Northern Virginia? NOVA is a beautiful and diverse region of Virginia. It offers a wide range of activities and attractions for visitors of all ages. There are hundreds of historical sites and museums to explore. If you are looking for outdoor activities and delicious local cuisine, Northern Virginia has you covered there as well.
VIRGINIA STATE
