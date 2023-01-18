ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

me
3d ago

So (according to the article) National Archives says they have no idea how many classified docs are out there…apparently it’s self reported … holes everywhere.

lola
3d ago

They’re not say anything because you’re covering up they’re gonna look as spineless coward worst president ever get away with everything you watch it’s gonna come out that way they protect us two year old all the damn time they write their scripts for him they tell him that Installation is good he gets on the TV and said how inflation is good he doesn’t think for himself because he can’t he’s not knowledgeable he’s incompetent he needs to be put in a home

clem kaddilehopper
3d ago

Isn’t it funny how all these different entities have their own rules and answer to NO ONE ; not even to the other bureaucrats that supposedly work for the American (Chinese) people. It’s all lawyers playing the show me the money game and then we will play.

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Biden already admitted guilt — he’s just betting Garland doesn’t prosecute him, or Trump

There will be much to chew on as the criminal investigation of President Biden by the newly appointed special counsel, Robert Hur, unfolds. For now, my question is: Have we already, in effect, witnessed a guilty plea? In announcing Hur’s appointment, Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland laid out the facts of the case that drove him to the decision. Biden, while he was a private citizen after the conclusion of his term as vice president, retained batches of classified information in unauthorized locations. That is enough evidence of a federal penal offense to warrant a criminal investigation and potential prosecution —...
Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
