Boca Raton, FL

Kapow Celebrates the Lunar New Year

By Site Staff
Palm Beach Illustrated
 3 days ago
Kapow in Boca Raton. Photo by Drone Home

On January 22, Kapow Noodle Bar will celebrate the Lunar New Year with drink specials and live entertainment. Starting at 11 a.m. Kapow will offer $3 draft beers and $5 Jade cocktails, complemented by live DJ sets, at its locations in West Palm Beach and Boca Raton. These locations are each within walking distance of Brightline train stations, so Kapow and Brightline have teamed up to help patrons enjoy the festivities at both hot spots.

Begin at the Kapow in Boca Raton before heading to the Boca Brightline station for a 4:15 p.m. performance by the Chinese Dragon dancers. Then, hop on the 4:38 train to ride with the dancers to West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, enjoy another performance at the station before walking over to the West Palm Kapow for a complimentary cocktail and more entertainment. A second train will depart from West Palm at 6:43 to bring revelers back to Boca for one final performance at Kapow at 7:30. For 25 percent off Smart Ride tickets on the Brightline, use code KAPOW.

Palm Beach Illustrated

