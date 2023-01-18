ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wine Dinners at Galley

Wine-pairing dinner at Galley at the Hilton West Palm Beach. Photo courtesy of Galley

Galley , the signature restaurant inside the Hilton West Palm Beach , recently began a new monthly dinner series featuring five courses paired with wines from lauded vintners. The alfresco feasts include live music and representatives from each wine brand, who share interesting facts about the featured pours. Upcoming showcases include Duckhorn Vineyards on January 25, Huneeus (with wines from the Faust, Quintessa, and Flowers collections) on February 22, and Copper Cane’s Napa Valley Quilt collection on March 29. The dinners are scheduled for 6 p.m. and cost $150 per person. Reserve your spot here .

