Street Closed Due To Gas Leak In Valencia Industrial Center

Parts of the Valencia Industrial Center were blocked off from the public on Wednesday afternoon due to a broken gas main.

At about 12:29 p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders were informed of a broken gas main on the 28400 block of Avenue Stanford in Valencia, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“It looks like there was a gas pipe struck in a commercial area not near any homes,” Aldana said. “They’re still on scene.”

Avenue Stanford was closed at Vanderbilt Way for an unknown duration due to the incident, according to City of Santa Clarita officials.

