Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.

It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening."

Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.

St. Paul Public Schools say Central High went on lockdown at 4:30 p.m., which was lifted 45 minutes later. All evening activities at the school were canceled. Classes, sports and after-school activities will also be canceled Thursday, Jan. 19. Staff will be on hand "to provide support for students and families," according to district officials, and students will be able to come pick up meals.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter says the city's Emergency Operations Center was activated Wednesday night in response to the shooting.

"Our officers are investigating and do not believe there is a continued threat to public safety related to this incident," Carter wrote in a statement.

David Johnson
3d ago

First degree assault when shot in the head? Sounds more like attempted murder to me ! 😡

Freedom Jaeger
2d ago

Hey, the democrats have done a wonderful job of defunding police ! It’s going to get worse Minnesota! Thanks to this Walz administration!

Daleman
3d ago

Melvin, will reparations fix the crime problem in St Paul?

