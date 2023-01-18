ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up

It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Dated Another Prominent Quarterback

During the latest episode of the Back to the Beach podcast, Kristin Cavallari made it sound like she's done dating athletes.   "I don't want to say anything I'm going to end up regretting — but I don't think I want to date another athlete," Cavallari admitted. "I've done that. I want to ...
Look: Stephen A. Smith Reveals The Job He Wants

Stephen A. Smith already has a job that many people dream of. But on Wednesday night, the ESPN figurehead revealed his true dream job. During an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity to promote his new memoir, Smith revealed that he one day hopes to host a late-night TV show. He specifically said ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Olivia Dunne Reacts To 'Concerning' Attention From Men

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in collegiate sports with nearly 10 million followers. Dunne is the highest-earning athlete in women's collegiate sports thanks to her massive social media following. Unfortunately, there are some negatives to being a high-profile female ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
X-Ray Results Revealed For Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury in the first quarter of this Saturday's game against the Jaguars. He tried to play through the pain at first, but eventually the medical staff took him to the locker room.  Mahomes had his ankle heavily taped before he returned to the ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Paige Spiranac Has Brutally Honest Admission On Golf Pros

Earlier this week, Paige Spiranac announced a new subscription site where fans can see exclusive content. In additions to photos and videos, the former professional golfer will also be giving out golf advice. That led one fan to suggest people should go elsewhere for their golf advice. "No ...
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game

The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.  According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
NEVADA STATE
NFL World Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Announcement

Tua Tagovailoa seems to be returning to the Miami Dolphins in 2023. On Friday, the third-year quarterback shared this message on Twitter: "When one chapter ends, another begins. Proud of this last one, excited for the next one!" he wrote. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this message from ...
NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
TAMPA, FL
Brittany Mahomes Reacts To Chad Henne's Performance

No it's not 2008, but Chad Henne just threw a playoff touchdown pass. After Patrick Mahomes went down with an apparent ankle injury, the veteran QB stepped in admirably and led the Chiefs down the field on a scoring drive. Something that Mahomes' wife, Brittany, reacted to on Twitter. "HENNE THING ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Warning To Players

Deion Sanders has made it clear - he won't be tolerating any extra-curricular activities from his players. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach informed players that there is a zero tolerance policy when it comes to drugs and alcohol. “We would have your bags packed up and put a bow on it,” Sanders ...
BOULDER, CO
Look: NFL World Feels Awful For Jaguars Fans

What a tough end of the fourth quarter for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans. Driving down the field with the chance to make it a field goal game, Jags wide receiver Jamal Agnew fumbled away a reception in the redzone with five-and-a-half minutes to go. The NFL world felt for the good people ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Legendary Sports Broadcaster Dead At 93

The basketball world is mourning the loss of a legendary sports broadcaster this week. Bill Schonely, who became the original voice of the Portland Trail Blazers in 1970, passed away this week according to a report from Kerry Eggers. He was 93 years old. "Legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely ...
DETROIT, MI
