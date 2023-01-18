Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Chad Henne Message
Brittany Mahomes is all aboard the Chad Henne bandwagon. Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain opened the door for the veteran Henne to get significant playing time in the first half of Saturday's Jaguars-Chiefs game. Henne delivered, leading Kansas City on a 98-yard touchdown drive just ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up
It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Dated Another Prominent Quarterback
During the latest episode of the Back to the Beach podcast, Kristin Cavallari made it sound like she's done dating athletes. "I don't want to say anything I'm going to end up regretting — but I don't think I want to date another athlete," Cavallari admitted. "I've done that. I want to ...
Look: Stephen A. Smith Reveals The Job He Wants
Stephen A. Smith already has a job that many people dream of. But on Wednesday night, the ESPN figurehead revealed his true dream job. During an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity to promote his new memoir, Smith revealed that he one day hopes to host a late-night TV show. He specifically said ...
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Olivia Dunne Reacts To 'Concerning' Attention From Men
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in collegiate sports with nearly 10 million followers. Dunne is the highest-earning athlete in women's collegiate sports thanks to her massive social media following. Unfortunately, there are some negatives to being a high-profile female ...
X-Ray Results Revealed For Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury in the first quarter of this Saturday's game against the Jaguars. He tried to play through the pain at first, but eventually the medical staff took him to the locker room. Mahomes had his ankle heavily taped before he returned to the ...
Paige Spiranac Has Brutally Honest Admission On Golf Pros
Earlier this week, Paige Spiranac announced a new subscription site where fans can see exclusive content. In additions to photos and videos, the former professional golfer will also be giving out golf advice. That led one fan to suggest people should go elsewhere for their golf advice. "No ...
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement
Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
NFL World Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Announcement
Tua Tagovailoa seems to be returning to the Miami Dolphins in 2023. On Friday, the third-year quarterback shared this message on Twitter: "When one chapter ends, another begins. Proud of this last one, excited for the next one!" he wrote. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this message from ...
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision
Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
Brittany Mahomes Reacts To Chad Henne's Performance
No it's not 2008, but Chad Henne just threw a playoff touchdown pass. After Patrick Mahomes went down with an apparent ankle injury, the veteran QB stepped in admirably and led the Chiefs down the field on a scoring drive. Something that Mahomes' wife, Brittany, reacted to on Twitter. "HENNE THING ...
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Warning To Players
Deion Sanders has made it clear - he won't be tolerating any extra-curricular activities from his players. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach informed players that there is a zero tolerance policy when it comes to drugs and alcohol. “We would have your bags packed up and put a bow on it,” Sanders ...
Look: NFL World Feels Awful For Jaguars Fans
What a tough end of the fourth quarter for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans. Driving down the field with the chance to make it a field goal game, Jags wide receiver Jamal Agnew fumbled away a reception in the redzone with five-and-a-half minutes to go. The NFL world felt for the good people ...
Look: Video Of Eagles Player's Daughter Going Viral Sunday
Most kids didn't need to stay up past their bedtimes to know how Saturday night's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants would end. The Eagles jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. They entered halftime up 28-0 before cruising to a 38-7 win at Lincoln Financial Field. ...
Legendary Sports Broadcaster Dead At 93
The basketball world is mourning the loss of a legendary sports broadcaster this week. Bill Schonely, who became the original voice of the Portland Trail Blazers in 1970, passed away this week according to a report from Kerry Eggers. He was 93 years old. "Legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely ...
