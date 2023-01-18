Read full article on original website
Local group ramps up for the first official count of Austin’s homeless population in three years
Austin’s Ending Homelessness Coalition, or ECHO, is gearing up for its first official census of the homeless population in the Austin and Travis County area in three years. Today volunteers gathered to make hygiene kits for the folks they will encounter during the count, called Point in Time (PIT), which is scheduled for Jan. 28 from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.
How Austin aims to bridge the I-35 gap as state highway expansion rolls forward
Austin leaders are considering how to better link East and Central Austin amid the Texas Department of Transportation's I-35 expansion. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) As the Texas Department of Transportation forges ahead on its $4.5 billion expansion of I-35 in Austin, city leaders and transportation planners are focused on ensuring the project also provides new connections across the historic divide through the city center.
Firefighters respond to third fire in a week at North Austin location
AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities are investigating after firefighters put out the third fire in a week at a location in North Austin. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at a vacant strip center at 2013 W. Anderson Lane on Saturday afternoon. The fire is now under control,...
Austinites wait months for DMV appointments while other cities can schedule within days
AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites wait months for an appointment at the DMV, while Texans in other cities wait less than a week. But when CBS Austin started asking why, we got the runaround. Kristin Braun’s 16-year-old daughter finally has her license. “It's like, the best thing that ever...
Work on tallest Texas skyscraper to close part of Red River Street
The Austin Transportation Department says a portion of Red River Street will temporarily close for construction work on what will be the tallest skyscraper in Texas.
Austin Fire Department responds to fire in W. Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, a fire blazed at 5204 Mount Bonnell Road. Austin Fire Department responded and were able to control and put it out quickly. The fire started from an electrical box that was on the exterior of the cabin building and then extended minorly into the attic.
Crews respond to fire at Travis Early College High School
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at Travis Early College High School early Sunday morning. Just after 5 a.m., the department said the fire was under control. ALSO | Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in N Austin. It started on the roof...
Williamson County breaks ground on CR 245 expansion
Williamson County officials broke ground on the reconstruction of CR 245 on Jan. 20. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County broke ground on the reconstruction of CR 245 on Jan. 20, starting dirt work on the nearly $7 million construction project to turn the existing two-lane road into an interim three-lane roadway.
Austin-San Antonio corridor's growth boosts developments, inches closer to forming a metroplex
Expansion projects run up and down I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, such as this segment between HWY 123 and HWY 80 in San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Central Texas region from Austin to San Antonio experienced immense growth in the past decade due to economic development along the I-35 corridor.
Vacant building catches fire in N. Austin, for the third time this week
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department responded to a fire on John Anderson Lane, located in a vacant building that was in demolition. The working fire happened in a vacant strip center, at 2013 W. Anderson Lane. In a tweet, AFD confirmed the fire was brought under control. According...
TxDOT begins demolition on Williams Drive Bridge in Georgetown, closures follow
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Weekend road closures in Georgetown have begun. The Texas Department of Transportation closed the north and southbound main lanes on I-35 from Lakeway Drive to State Highway 29 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. this Friday and Saturday to demolish the Williams Drive bridge. Pam Mclean...
Domestic dispute sparks SWAT call at South Austin home
Various Austin agencies responded to a home in South Austin, where a verbal disturbance turned into a SWAT call. The suspect is now in custody.
Demolition starts on Georgetown bridge, I-35 to close
Demolition has started on the Williams Drive bridge over Interstate 35. The major thoroughfare will close this weekend overnight as construction crews break down the bridge.
APD seizes 3,000 fentanyl pills, other drugs during north Austin arrest
During a north Austin arrest Tuesday, APD discovered drugs, including more than 3,000 pills of fentanyl, the agency confirmed in a tweet Friday.
Homeless man blamed for wreaking havoc in South Austin neighborhood explains actions
AUSTIN, Texas - A homeless man blamed for wreaking havoc in a South Austin neighborhood explained his actions. Residents said he uses a chainsaw and machete to cut down trees in the middle of the night and now he’s taking a sledgehammer to city property. Residents in the Westgate...
Texas barbecue pop-up finds permanent home in Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — A new barbecue joint is coming to Lockhart. Woman-operated Barbs B Q is set to open at 102 E. Market St. between late February and early March, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Co-owners Chuck Charnichart, Alexis Tovias and Haley Conlin, alongside investor Joanne Irizarry, have leased out the 1,350-square-foot space for multiple years. The location can seat about 50 customers.
Round Rock Water Park adds expansion for upcoming summer
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will expand their waterpark. This resort has been known to have people reserve their stay for family entertainment and innovative waterparks. While there are enjoyable restaurants, convention centers, and a luxury spa, many people will attend for the waterpark. The...
Vehicle crashes into electrical box in Georgetown, causing power outages
GEORGETOWN, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, Georgetown residents are still experiencing power outages. Around, 3:30 p.m. the Georgetown Police Department reported power outages in the Hedgewood Dr. and Stagecoach Dr. area. \. According to their tweet, a vehicle hit an electrical box and the outages will last for...
Sworn and civilian vacancies still impacting Austin Police Department, 911 calls
AUSTIN, Texas — As of January, the Austin Police Department has 250 sworn vacancies. Chief Joseph Chacon says that it’s an even higher number of vacancies on the civilian side, impacting administrative work, crime analysts, and the 911 call center. “We need more call takers on the floor,...
February outlook released: Here’s how our ‘snowiest’ month looks
Meteorological winter started warmer and drier than normal in December and that trend has continued into January, as is typical with a La Nina winter in Texas.
