Community Impact Austin

How Austin aims to bridge the I-35 gap as state highway expansion rolls forward

Austin leaders are considering how to better link East and Central Austin amid the Texas Department of Transportation's I-35 expansion. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) As the Texas Department of Transportation forges ahead on its $4.5 billion expansion of I-35 in Austin, city leaders and transportation planners are focused on ensuring the project also provides new connections across the historic divide through the city center.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Fire Department responds to fire in W. Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, a fire blazed at 5204 Mount Bonnell Road. Austin Fire Department responded and were able to control and put it out quickly. The fire started from an electrical box that was on the exterior of the cabin building and then extended minorly into the attic.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Crews respond to fire at Travis Early College High School

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at Travis Early College High School early Sunday morning. Just after 5 a.m., the department said the fire was under control. ALSO | Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in N Austin. It started on the roof...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Vacant building catches fire in N. Austin, for the third time this week

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department responded to a fire on John Anderson Lane, located in a vacant building that was in demolition. The working fire happened in a vacant strip center, at 2013 W. Anderson Lane. In a tweet, AFD confirmed the fire was brought under control.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas barbecue pop-up finds permanent home in Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — A new barbecue joint is coming to Lockhart. Woman-operated Barbs B Q is set to open at 102 E. Market St. between late February and early March, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Co-owners Chuck Charnichart, Alexis Tovias and Haley Conlin, alongside investor Joanne Irizarry, have leased out the 1,350-square-foot space for multiple years. The location can seat about 50 customers.
LOCKHART, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock Water Park adds expansion for upcoming summer

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will expand their waterpark. This resort has been known to have people reserve their stay for family entertainment and innovative waterparks. While there are enjoyable restaurants, convention centers, and a luxury spa, many people will attend for the waterpark.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Vehicle crashes into electrical box in Georgetown, causing power outages

GEORGETOWN, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, Georgetown residents are still experiencing power outages. Around, 3:30 p.m. the Georgetown Police Department reported power outages in the Hedgewood Dr. and Stagecoach Dr. area. \. According to their tweet, a vehicle hit an electrical box and the outages will last for...
GEORGETOWN, TX

