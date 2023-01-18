Read full article on original website
Traffic stop leads to ghost gun arrest for Albany man
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop lead to an alleged gun possession arrest for a 22-year-old Albany man on Saturday. T Zi U. Coles faces a number of charges. Deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office pulled Coles over around 5:42 p.m. on Saturday for vehicle and traffic violations. Deputies say after conducting interviews […]
WNYT
Albany man found guilty of weapon charges
A jury found an Albany man guilty of felony weapon charges. The D.A. tells us that 51-year-old Wantu Ackerman had an illegal, loaded gun in Cohoes in June of 2021. He had 18 rounds of ammunition on him. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March and faces up to...
Man convicted of stabbing victim, assaulting detectives
During his attempt to escape the police station, the suspect kicked a detective in the chest and punched another in the face.
Man arrested for allegedly touching two juveniles inappropriately
The suspect allegedly had inappropriate contact with juvenile males in Broadalbin and Johnstown.
WNYT
Man arrested for inappropriate contact with minors
A man in Fulton County is accused this morning of inappropriate contact with minors. The Fulton County Sheriff tells us 27-year-old Devin James Martell is charged with forcible touching. The sheriff says he had inappropriate contact with two boys under the age of eighteen, in the towns of Johnstown and...
Schenectady man arrested after car chase
State police arrested Alexander Marcano, 43 of Schenectady on January 17. Marcano allegedly failed to follow commands from police ending up in a car chase.
Suspect In East Greenbush Cold Case Killing Takes Own Life As Police Close In, DA Says
Nearly 30 years after an elderly New York woman was found bludgeoned to death inside her apartment, the cold case has finally been solved. The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday, Jan. 19, that Jeremiah James Guyette had been identified as the sole suspect in the murder of Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins.
Saugerties man arrested twice within 24 hours
A Saugerties man was arrested for the second time in less than 24 hours on Friday night. Richard Marinello, 33, now faces additional charges following his first arrest.
Man arrested after attacking cars with machete at Glens Falls Hospital
On Thursday, Glens Falls Police arrested a New Jersey man who was found damaging vehicles in a hospital parking lot with a machete. The case began earlier that day, with a report of unsafe operation of a vehicle on the Northway, later tied to a hit-and-run crash.
WNYT
New indictment for suspect in deadly South Glens Falls hit-and-run
John Lincoln-Lynch – the man accused in a fatal hit-and-run in South Glens Falls – was arraigned on a new indictment on Friday morning. A judge dismissed the previous indictment against John Lincoln-Lynch because of errors made by prosecutors. Lincoln-Lynch is accused of hitting and killing Paul Trombley...
Schenectady man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges
U.S. Attorney's office announces the arrest of Daniel Scotsross, 30 of Schenectady. Scotsross allegedly intended to distribute N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a hallucinogen similar to LSD as well as making firearms.
WNYT
Schenectady teen arrested for forged check
A teenager from Schenectady was arrested after police say he deposited a forged check. New York State Police say 19-year-old Traymer Faircloth – Jeter deposited $4,300 in his bank account at an Albany ATM last May. The bank reported the fraudulent check. He was arraigned at Albany court and...
WRGB
New Jersey man accused of damaging vehicles at Glens Falls Hospital with a machete
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — The Glens Falls Police Department arrested William Palangi, 53, after officers witnessed him damaging vehicles in the Glens Falls Hospital parking lot with a machete Thursday afternoon. Glens Falls Police received a report that a black Jeep Wrangler – which was driving erratically on...
NYSP: Dog shot after attacking owner and Trooper
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are reminding residents who call 911 to keep their pets safely contained after a dog was shot by a trooper responding to a call at a Montgomery County home. New York State Police say the incident occurred January 18th around 11:30a.m. when a trooper was called to a home in […]
Albany man charged with aggravated animal cruelty
An Albany man was charged with aggravated animal cruelty after failing to provide necessary food, water, medical care, and shelter to his dog.
WNYT
Police: Albany investigation leads to illegal guns, drugs
An investigation led police to illegal drugs and a gun, they said. They found a gun, crack cocaine and fentanyl on Jah-Laun McCall, 28, from Schenectady. He was riding in a car they were searching as part of a drug investigation, said police. McCall faces drug and weapons charges. Deanna...
Woman with arrest warrant provides false name to police
Saugerties Police processed the suspect and then turned her over to the New York State Police.
Albany man sentenced for 2021 shooting of 15-year-old
The man who pleaded guilty in the shooting death of 15-year-old Destiny Greene has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Schenectady man arrested for cocaine sales in Saratoga
Saratoga County Sheriff's office arrested Bryan S. Pallone, 35 of Schenectady after an investigation into cocaine sales within Saratoga County. Pallone is currently incarcerated in Schenectady County jail.
Watervliet drunk driver crashes into utility pole, flees on foot
An unnamed 25-year-old from Watervliet was charged with driving while intoxicated, after crashing into a utility pole and fleeing from the scene of the crash.
