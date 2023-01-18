Foley (Ala.) four-star wide receiver Perry Thompson received an offer from Miami Sunday. He announced the news on Twitter. Thompson is the No. 98 overall prospect and No. 16 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 4 player in Alabama.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO