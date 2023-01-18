ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Miami offers 2024 top-75 WR, Alabama commitment Perry Thompson

Foley (Ala.) four-star wide receiver Perry Thompson received an offer from Miami Sunday. He announced the news on Twitter. Thompson is the No. 98 overall prospect and No. 16 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 4 player in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

2023 defensive back Jacoby Davis commits to Kansas

Houston (Texas) North Shore three-star defensive back Jacoby Davis has committed to Kansas, he announced on Sunday. Davis is the No. 893 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 86 cornerback and the No. 157 senior prospect in Texas.
LAWRENCE, KS
B106

B106

Temple, TX
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy