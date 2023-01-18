ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

How Much the Average New Yorker Spends on Smoking in a Lifetime

Believe it or not America is still full of cigarette smokers. New York has a lot of smokers. How much are they spending on cigarettes?. Tobacco use is one of the nastiest killers in America. According to the CDC, a couple of the leading causes of death in America is heart disease and cancer. Both of which can be a result of chronic smoking. The habit kills over half a million people each year.
NEW YORK STATE
Homemade De-Icer Perfect To Use In New York

The winter weather is back across New York and with the cold comes snow and ice. So what happens if you run out of salt or snow melt for your sidewalks and driveway?. Well, here is an easy solution. You can make your own. This easy-to-make de-icer only used four...
NEW YORK STATE
New York State Accepting Fellows Applications Pays $85K Per Year

Have you been looking for a new job? Have you thought about working in a role that would help your community? One that will potentially help everyone in the State of New York?. There is a job, it lasts two years and it pays pretty well, ok, pretty decent. The job is for New York State as a fellow. What is a fellow? How can you apply and how much does it pay? Keep reading for all of that info.
New York Supermarkets in Big Trouble for “Undersized” Seafood

We all have a friend who loves to exaggerate the size of their catch, but when a business does it, it's time for the law to get involved. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) does way more than patrol hiking trails and issue hunting licenses. Several New York supermarkets learned that the hard way when they found themselves on the wrong side of the law.
NEW YORK STATE
This Week With Claudia Tenney

CNY – Following is a weekly newsletter from Congresswoman Caludia Tenney:. Celebrating the Grand Openings of New Constituent Service Centers in Victor and Oswego. The 24th District is a sprawling and beautiful district, which includes portions of the North Country, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York.
10 Most Beautiful Castles in New York State

You don’t need to travel to Europe to visit beautiful, impressive castles. Boasting moody island fortresses and sprawling palaces that were once private homes, New York has dozens of castles throughout the state. While some are not open to the public, there are plenty that are, whether for tours or as event venues, hotels, or even restaurants.
New York Forgives Energy and Heating Debts

Some New York residents who have fallen behind on energy and heating bills received some good news this week, their debts are being forgiven. According to a report from Nick Reisman of Spectrum News, an estimated 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will have their energy and heating debts forgiven under a new plan enacted by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday.
Many Health Care Workers In New York State Will Get A Second Bonus Soon

A second round of bonus checks is on the way for health care workers in New York State. In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State authorized giving out the bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on August 3, 2022. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses.
New York approves first CAURD licenses for sale of recreational cannabis

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On Dec. 29, 2022, Housing Works became the first organization to legally sell cannabis in New York state. Now, the organization — a Manhattan-based nonprofit that advocates against AIDS and homelessness — hopes to use...
SYRACUSE, NY
Gov. Hochul: Sports Wagering Generated Billions in New York! What’s the Total?

It's been one year since online sports gambling was legalized in New York, and already, the Empire State finds itself in a league of its own. A recent announcement from Governor Kathy Hochul shared eye-popping financial totals that have been generated by the state's gambling population. Within the first 365 days, New Yorkers wagered by the billions, and the state took home millions for its trouble.
Schenectady, NY
