Grand Rapids, MI

CBS Detroit

Ex-convict quits job at top court after criticism by judge

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict who was hired by a new justice at the Michigan Supreme Court resigned Thursday after harsh criticism from another member of the court."I have accepted Pete Martel's resignation," said Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, who took office this week. "He did not want to be a distraction or in any way divert the court from its important work. I respect his decision and do not intend to comment further."Bolden had hired Martel to serve as a law clerk, a job that includes researching cases and providing input on opinions.Martel served 14 years in prison after robbing a...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Senator Stabenow nominates student from UP to Naval Academy

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced Friday that she has nominated Mackenzie Primeau from Iron Mountain for admission at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. “Michigan is fortunate to have so many exceptional students who want to serve our country through military service,” said Senator...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

