Macie Haight did everything expected of her, victim advocate says
A Utah domestic violence educator said Macie Haight did everything she was supposed to do in allegations made against her father
Officials respond to abuse allegations against Michael Haight
Officials are responding after police records obtained by FOX 13 News showed Michael Haight had been previously investigated but never charged for child abuse.
Cedar City police pay tribute to K-9 Duco following his death
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Cedar City Police Department paid tribute to a long-time officer after his passing on Thursday. Representatives of the agency announced that K-9 Duco died the evening of January 19 after serving the department for seven years. Along with extending their appreciation to Duco...
Utah man who killed family faced 2020 abuse investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his wife, her mother and their five kids before turning the gun on himself had been investigated two years prior for child abuse, but local police and prosecutors decided not to criminally charge him, new records released Tuesday show. Police records obtained by The Associated Press shed light on warning signs and a previous police investigation into a violent pattern of behavior Michael Haight exhibited toward his family. Authorities said they were aware of previous problems in the home but didn’t elaborate during a news conference following the Jan. 4 killings in the small town of Enoch, citing an ongoing investigation. In a 2020 interview with authorities, Macie Haight, the family’s eldest daughter, detailed multiple assaults, including one where she was choked by her father and “very afraid that he was going to keep her from breathing and kill her.”
Conservation officers seek info on deer, bull elk illegally killed in Utah
BEAVER — State wildlife conservation officers are looking for the public's help as they investigate a pair of big game animals that were illegally killed in Beaver County during the middle of the 2022 hunting season. The first case was recorded on Oct. 8. A Utah Division of Wildlife...
Obituary praising Utah man who shot 7 family members removed after backlash
ENOCH, Utah — The laudatory obituary of the Utah father accused of killing seven members of his family has been removed from online newspapers and funeral pages after sharp criticism. Michael Orwin Haight, 42, is believed to have killed his wife, her mother and his five children in his...
Obituary praising life of Enoch father who killed his family pulled from newspaper website
The obituary of Michael Haight, who shot to death his kids, wife and mother-in-law before killing himself, was removed from the Cedar City Spectrum website amid online backlash.
FREAKY Stories That Prove Utah Is The Creepiest State
Legend has it, Virginia Loomis was murdered in the 1800s. Her body was found on the giant rock that was used to make the bricks for the Old Main. Some of the bricks even contained her blood! Her boyfriend, a man named Steven Farr was believed to be her murderer. Later, Farr got a job as the janitor at SUU where it appears Virginia's REVENGE took place. According to SUU's website HERE they say: "On his first day of work he was allegedly lighting the old coal furnace in Old Main's basement when something caused the furnace door to slam shut on his arm... He burned to death, unable to wrench free, becoming the human torch that burned Old Main to the ground in 1948." They say the ghost of Virginia was seen "Laughing in the flames!"
Piute County teen charged as adult in killing of 16 year-old girl
The 17-year-old Piute teenager who has been accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl near Circleville, Utah has been charged as an adult.
St. George City Names New City Manager
The St. George City Council appointed John Willis as City Manager during its regular meeting tonight. Willis had served as Interim City Manager since the beginning of November 2022. “I’m surrounded by so many energetic, optimistic and dedicated city employees who go above and beyond to serve our public,” Willis...
Utah woman allegedly steals $115,000 from employer
A woman from Washington County has been accused of stealing roughly $115,000 from her employer over the last several years, according to a booking affidavit.
Southern Utah: Dangerous Conditions Cause Road Closures Off Of I-15 (Pics)
With the record snow and rainfall Utah is having in January 2023 comes some dangerous conditions. Flooding roadways, structures and homes and creating a muddy mess. Just off of exit 36 between St George and Cedar City, Utah the road has been closed because of dangerous conditions. Road Closed. Because...
5 Weird Places To Get Married In St. George Utah
Hello. My name is Mikey, and I've married over 400 people. Apart from my usual job of telling ridiculous jokes on the Mikey & The Mrs Show, I've spent the last few years performing Wedding ceremonies for people all over Southern Utah as a professional Wedding Officiant. For the most...
15 Free Things to Do in St. George, UT
The historic city of St. George in southwestern Utah is a beautiful travel destination that won't hurt your travel budget. With sweeping views of red rocks and the heinous Pine Valley Mountains up north, the city offers breathtaking views. More than that, the city's outdoor recreational possibilities are infinite!. From...
Look! Rock Slide On Hell Hole Trail Closes Off Access Temporarily
With the soggy weather we've had of late here in southern Utah, some of the wet soil became loose, leading to a recent rock slide at the Hell Hole Trail in Washington City. Washington City officials are aware of the issue and work has begun to clear the trail, but as you can see, the rock slide moved some pretty sizable boulders into the trail.
More Snow Forecast For Southern Utah
(St. George, UT) — More snow is coming to southern Utah. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that is in effect now, until five p.m. tonight. The advisory impacts cities of Cove Fort, Fish Lake, Joes Valley, Brian Head and Alton. Officials expect to see upwards of 12 inches of snow.
'Incredible mother' to be laid to rest with her children in southern Utah on Friday
A Utah father shot and killed his wife, five children and his wife’s mother Jan. 4 in Enoch, Utah. The Latter-day Saint mother will be remembered for being an “incredible mother” who “served faithfully.”
