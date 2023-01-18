SIUE Cougars (14-6, 5-2 OVC) vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (11-9, 4-3 OVC) Saturday, January 21, 3:30 p.m. First Community Arena (4,000), Edwardsville, Illinois. Ray'Sean Taylor's season-high 24 points wasn't enough to over come five Morehead State players in double figures as the Eagles outlasted the Cougars 67-58 Thursday at First Community Arena. Morehead State connected on 56 percent (14-25) of its shots and drained six three-pointers to build a 10-point lead at halftime. The Eagles pushed their lead to as many as 13 several times in the second period. The Cougars got as close as six (58-52) with a three from Taylor.

