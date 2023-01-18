ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Women’s Basketball Tops Southern Indiana for Third Straight Win

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Molly Sheehan tied a career-high 18 points while Ajulu Thatha collected a double double as SIUE downed Southern Indiana 78-69 on Saturday night at First Community Arena. The Cougars have now won three straight and five of its last seven games. SIUE improves to 6-13 and...
Women's Basketball Welcomes Southern Indiana to First Community Arena

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-9, 3-4 OVC) at SIUE Cougars (5-13, 4-3 OVC) Saturday, January 21st, 1:00 p.m. First Community Arena (4,000), Edwardsville, Illinois. LAST GAME: Molly Sheehan, KK Rodriguez, and Sofie Lowis all scored in double figures as SIUE downed Morehead State on Thursday night at First Community Arena. SIUE won the rebounding battle 43-37 and shot 81 percent (25-31) at the free throw line, giving the Cougars their fourth victory since beginning conference play.
SIUE Wrestling Welcomes Lindenwood for Division I Battle

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - SIUE and Lindenwood will face off Sunday in a St. Louis area NCAA Division I dual meet at First Community Arena. The first whistle is set for 1 p.m. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN+. SIUE enters the match with a 2-5 dual meet record...
Cougars Set for Rematch with Screaming Eagles

SIUE Cougars (14-6, 5-2 OVC) vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (11-9, 4-3 OVC) Saturday, January 21, 3:30 p.m. First Community Arena (4,000), Edwardsville, Illinois. Ray'Sean Taylor's season-high 24 points wasn't enough to over come five Morehead State players in double figures as the Eagles outlasted the Cougars 67-58 Thursday at First Community Arena. Morehead State connected on 56 percent (14-25) of its shots and drained six three-pointers to build a 10-point lead at halftime. The Eagles pushed their lead to as many as 13 several times in the second period. The Cougars got as close as six (58-52) with a three from Taylor.
SIUE, UIS Face Off Saturday

SIUE (0-0, 0-0 Ohio Valley) vs. Illinois Springfield (0-0, 0-0 Great Lakes Valley) Saturday, Jan. 21, 2:30 p.m. Follow SIUE Women's Tennis - Twitter - Facebook - Instagram. Saturday marks the home opener and the beginning of the regular season for the Cougars. Home matches are played at the Edwardsville Y for indoor competition.
Taylor Scores 24, but Cougars Fall to Eagles

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Ray'Sean Taylor's season-high 24 points wasn't enough to over come five Morehead State players in double figures as the Eagles outlasted the Cougars 67-58 Thursday at First Community Arena. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for SIUE who fell to 14-6 overall and 5-2 in...
SIUE Track and Field Set for Gladstein Invitational

Following SIUE's 2023 indoor debut last weekend at the EIU John Craft Invite, the Cougars travel to Bloomington, Indiana for the Gladstein Invitational at Gladstein Fieldhouse. The following teams will compete in the Gladstein Invitational: SIUE, host Indiana, Miami (Ohio), Western Michigan, St. Norbert, Dayton, Lindenwood, Cincinnati, Butler, Ball State,...
