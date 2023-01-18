Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northernnewsnow.com
Third candidate plans to run for Duluth Mayor
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A third candidate is hoping to earn a spot in the Duluth mayor’s office. Robert Schieve said he plans to run for mayor during a press conference he held Monday, January 15. Mayor Emily Larson is running for re-election and former State Lawmaker...
FOX 21 Online
DEDA Denies Duluth Business Owner’s Proposal To Redevelop Former Kozy Building
DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth business owner has been shot down with his proposal to restore and develop the condemned former Kozy building in downtown Duluth, also known as the historic Pastoret Terrace. The city of Duluth issued a press release Friday about the decision: “The Duluth Economic Development...
WDIO-TV
DEDA declines proposal for Pastoret Terrace
The city said on Friday that a well-known business man’s plans for Pastoret Terrace building, also known as the former Kozy building, are not something they are going to move forward with. According to the statement, the Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA) declined the submitted proposal. It had come...
Photo Tour: Duluth's St. Louis County Jail Building Redeveloped Into Boutique Apartments
Take a look through Leijona, Duluth's newest and by far most unique apartment building, which began taking tenants in January 2023. Leijona is Finnish for lion and according to developers, it sets a new bar for urban living in Duluth. Located in the center of downtown, it offers 33 newly redeveloped boutique apartment units with brand-new fixtures in a restored historic building.
WDIO-TV
Two Duluth robotics teams qualify for the FTC state competition
The Devildogs #11206 and the Rogue Cats #21305, two FTC robotics teams from Duluth are now headed to the state championships after finishing their qualifying competitions. The Rogue Cats captained the alliance with both the Devildogs and Excalibots #4509, from Prior Lake, which won their semi-final round to move on to the finals and finished second place.
CentraCare, U of M Planning Medical School for Central MN
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare and the University of Minnesota are working on creating a new medical school based here in central Minnesota. CentraCare would provide the clinical rotations for the medical students while the University would provide the academic component. The U of M already has medical school...
WDIO-TV
The DECC hosts the first ever Cider North
Cider lovers were in for a treat Saturday, as the DECC hosted Cider North, a large-scale cider festival. The festival acted as the DECC’s and Duluth’s first ever cider festival, highlighting the best cideries from Minnesota. The event brought some cider-infused patio vibes over to the cold winter...
WDIO-TV
Desperation in the disability services industry, as the struggle for workers continues
Disability service providers tell us that their work is really fulfilling and rewarding. But it’s a 24/7 job, and they are running out of people to cover all of those shifts. “We are surviving on the backs of some of the best, most caring people in our community, but...
WDIO-TV
Snow reports for January 19
Lake effect snow brought light accumulation to areas around the Head of Lake Superior on Wednesday, January 18, then a winter storm brought widespread snow from the south on Thursday, January 19. Northwest Wisconsin saw the worst of this system. Duluth’s season total was pushed to 75.2″ which is 28.9″...
WDIO-TV
CSS OT program getting funding for mental health providers
St. Scholastica’s Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT) program is getting some major funding over the next five years, to help students practice as mental health providers. The College’s program has been awarded a $3.9 million grant over the next five years, through the US Department of Education....
WDIO-TV
GMN Birthdays: 1/20/23
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
kdal610.com
Weather Advisory And Storm Warning For Thursday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The latest winter storm is bringing heavy snow and wind through parts of Minnesota and most of Wisconsin on Thursday. The Twin Ports area is on the northern fringe of the storm and could see 2 to 5 inches of snow with more just inland from Lake Superior in Douglas County.
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Sterling
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
ktoe.com
Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
visitduluth.com
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth at a Duluth Bakery
Tender, flaky croissants. Rich, silky cheesecake. Satisfying, decadent desserts. No matter what your sweet tooth is craving, a Duluth bakery has it covered. Sprinkled throughout the city, these bakeries offer a wide array of goodies, from cookies, bars, muffins and bread to croissants, cheesecake, scones and more. Pro tip: Indulge in something right away, but make sure you also get a to-go bag for later. Because the only thing that’ll make all these treats taste even better is enjoying them with a view of Lake Superior.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth man sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder of pregnant woman
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man will spend 20 years behind bars for stabbing the pregnant mother of his child. The assault happened in March 2022 in Duluth’s Kenwood neighborhood. Authorities say Anthony Holloway stabbed the then-pregnant victim as she was sleeping. She was also cradling...
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey splits weekend with North Dakota
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team was wrapping up their two game weekend on the road in North Dakota. The Bulldogs fell on Friday 4-2 and were looking for a hot start, they found it with a goal from Isaac Howard in the second period. The...
WDIO-TV
UMD’s James, Kaiser & Steeves named 2023 Hobey Baker Award nominees
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team has produced six Hobey Baker Award winners, and Thursday three were named 2023 nominees. Dominic James, Wyatt Kaiser, and Ben Steeves are among this year’s 82 Hobey hopefuls. Steeves, a rookie forward, leads the Bulldogs in scoring with 12...
WDIO-TV
St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23
The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
Comments / 1