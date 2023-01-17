ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Premier League transfer spending rankings for January window 2023: Which EPL club has spent the most this winter?

By Kyle Bonn
ng-sportingnews.com
 5 days ago
The Guardian

Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action

Manchester United’s manager, Marc Skinner, was full of praise for Mary Earps, who became the first goalkeeper to keep 50 clean sheets in the WSL, after her smart stop to deny Justine Vanhaevermaet kept their meeting with Reading goalless, before Rachel Williams’s late winner. “I wouldn’t want another goalkeeper in the world right now,” said Skinner. “I whispered in her ear, that save shows how big of a character and performer she is. She is a key part to why England have had their success too.” Earps was called into action infrequently against Kelly Chambers’s Reading and there could have been a risk of the shot-stopper switching off with United in the ascendancy as the clock ticked towards full-time but Earps stepped up again when called upon and has helped United concede the joint-lowest number of goals in the league, six, level with Arsenal. United have played a game more. SW.
ng-sportingnews.com

'Extend the experience': Australian fan culture at the heart of FA Cup trophy tour

The Emirates FA Cup may be a domestic competition, but that has not prevented it from becoming a globally-followed event. So, naturally, it makes sense that a sport-loving nation like Australia would take great interest in it. Sydney is one of the stops on the Football Association's Asia-Pacific Trophy Tour,...
ng-sportingnews.com

Arsenal vs Man United result, highlights & analysis as Nketiah nets last-minute winner

Eddie Nketiah bagged an injury-time winner to send Arsenal five points clear at the top of the Premier League table and keep the Gunners' title charge on track with a stunning 3-2 win over Manchester United. The 23-year-old netted twice, either side of a Bukayo Saka stunner, while Marcus Rashford...
ng-sportingnews.com

Al Nassr match schedule 2023: When does Cristiano Ronaldo play in Saudi Pro League, AFC Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr has created much buzz about the club and brought global attention to the team and the Saudi Pro League. Al Nassr currently sit second in the Saudi top-flight standings and they are gunning for a league title, hoping to qualify for next year's AFC Champions League in the process. They are also in the semis of the Saudi Super Cup, and they are still alive in the Round of 16 for the King Cup of Champions.
ng-sportingnews.com

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid score, result, highlights: Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos secure win, keep pace with Barcelona

Real Madrid secured a vital three points in the La Liga title race as they traveled to Athletic Club and snatched a 2-0 victory. Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos provided the decisive blows, but the result was a team effort. It was far from a resounding victory, as Madrid remain somewhat off their usual pace and Athletic provided a worthy opposition, but ultimately the visitors emerged victorious thanks to a pair of glittering finishes that the hosts could not match.
Salon

England finally joins Europe in banning single-use plastic foodware

Restaurants and cafes throughout England will soon be barred from using some of the most common single-use plastics — a ban green groups called necessary, insufficient, and long overdue. The long-anticipated regulation, announced Saturday, makes it illegal for those establishments to sell or distribute certain kinds of polystyrene cups...
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is UFC 283 on tonight? How to watch, live stream, buy Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill on pay-per-view 

UFC 283 takes place in Brazil on January 21. Two of the top Brazilian fighters will be fighting for gold inside Rio de Janeiro’s Jeunesse Arena. In the main event, Glover Teixeira faces Jamahal Hill for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. Teixeira, born in Minas Gerais, lost the belt against Jiri Prochazka in July, and a rematch at UFC 282 was scrapped following an injury to the latter. Prochazka relinquished the belt shortly after.

