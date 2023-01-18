ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 UPDATES: 659 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 659 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 514,326.

There are a total of 393,401 confirmed cases and 120,925 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 114,881 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 473,123 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,755,491 total doses have been administered. 974,034 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 2 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 43,689. Out of those cases, 43,070 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 571 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 50 cases in the last seven days and 502 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 114,669 cases.

The state said 39 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 19,063, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,181.

41,608 cases received any booster dose, and 1,161 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.

5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,344.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

  • 3 person died in the age group less than 18
  • 24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
  • 66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
  • 196 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
  • 426 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
  • 961 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
  • 1,466 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
  • 2,202 people were 80+

94.78% of deaths with known race were White. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.86% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.82% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

92.41% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.59% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths
Central District Health Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise 		128,725
7,257
2,482
814 		29,649
1,638
604
460 		1,126
73
17
11
South Central Public Health District Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas 		6,312
18,714
4,399
822
4,097
2,434
3,102
130 		842
9,628
2,632
467
1,444
1,440
1,639
49 		32
311
68
15
57
61
68
2
Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark 		35,140
2,923
13,691
6,782
701
2,398
1,726
117 		12,211
1,484
2,056
2,582
227
565
775
37 		300
9
56
69
9
30
28
0
Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte 		15,248
6,652
639
876
1,425
785
641
356 		8,852
4,420
1,026
796
1,127
361
307
178 		272
173
34
20
31
19
12
12
Panhandle Health District Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone 		39,629
8,256
1,781
1,825
2,585 		7,113
1,922
622
869
513 		657
198
69
44
80
Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis 		8,790
2,587
6,907
1,515
940 		1,688
957
739
1,143
428 		161
58
55
39
30
Southwest District Health Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington 		56,954
2,959
4,866
2,113
645
1,662 		12,688
1,259
1,736
462
160
951 		725
86
92
55
16
59
TOTAL 393,401 120,925 5,344

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

IDAHO STATE
