27 First News
Snow on the ground all winter: Did that ever happen in Youngstown?
More than likely you have heard someone say “I walked to school up hill both ways in the snow”. You may have also heard someone say “Snow was on the ground all winter long when I was younger.”. We are currently in a winter that has not...
2023 is least snowy January to this point in decades
(WKBN) — We are two-thirds through January 2023, and with just one-third left to go, this is one of the least snowy on record for January 1-20. As of the afternoon of Jan. 20, only 0.9″ of snowfall has been recorded at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. That puts 2023 high up the list of top ten least snowy starts to the year.
1st-ever party planning expo taking place in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the time of year for shows that feature weddings, boats and homes and gardens. But on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at Penguin City Brewery in downtown Youngstown, the first-ever Party Connection show will be held. It is a party planning event.
Community signs up for Mosquito Lake Polar Plunge
(WKBN) – This Saturday at 1 p.m. at Trumbull County’s Mosquito Lake Beach, the annual Polar Plunge will take place. But Friday night, in the warmth of the Cortland Moose Lodge, people were signing up to take part. As people were being served their Friday night dinners at...
Nearly 7,000 people lost power in Trumbull County
Power was out for nearly 7,000 customers in Trumbull County Thursday night.
Another winter storm with severe storms and snow impacting the Valley
(WKBN) – It has been a very stormy January across the country with a parade of storms from west to east. They have produced rain, strong storms, tornadoes, flooding, snow and wind at times. This storm has arrived in Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania and will continue to influence...
$20K lottery prize won in NE Ohio
A Warren man is a bit richer after winning a prize on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Valley restaurants: Is there a recipe for success?
There have been many who have tried to make the Valley home for their culinary talents.
27 Investigates: Street lights out in Youngstown
The stretch of freeway is completely dark other than the lights coming from the vehicles traveling along the road.
Popular restaurant set to reopen in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A once popular spot in downtown Youngstown is making a comeback. You’ve seen its sign for decades. The Hub was once a spot for people to eat and drink right in the heart of downtown. The Legal Arts Building had been vacant since 2005....
Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys
Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
ODNR to partner for new park in Trumbull County
VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – We now know more about a park that will be constructed in Vienna Township. The money for Vienna Air Heritage Park was announced in May 2022 as part of a $3.51 capital improvement budget for community projects and safety grants. Thursday, State Rep. Mike Loychik, R-Bazetta, released more details about the project.
Road closes for crash, power lines on State Route 46
State Route 46 between Leffingwell Road and State Route 446 is currently closed according to a post by ODOT Akron.
One taken to hospital after crash in Youngstown
A two-car crash on Clarencedale Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday morning sent at least one person to the hospital.
Two Ohio brothers reported missing
Two brothers from Jefferson County, Ohio have been reported missing. Officials say both Gavyn and Noah Frey were last seen in Richmond, Ohio on January 18. Gavyn is/has: Noah is/has Officials say Noah and Gavyn Frey are considered to be missing and were not abducted or part of a mysterious disappearance. Nonetheless, police say every […]
Years Ago | January 20th
Vindicator file photo / January 22, 1959 | U.S. Rep. Michael J. Kirwan toured widespread flooding in the Mahoning Valley 63 years ago after arriving from Washington for a weekend at home. Here, Kirwan, second from right, stands at the Marshall Street underpass with, from right, Mayor Frank X. Kryzan, Vindicator politics editor Clingan Jackson and an unidentified man.
Heiresses to Youngstown’s Covelli family bring trust-fund fight to federal court
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two heiresses to Youngstown’s Covelli family brought their infighting over a trust fund to federal court this week. The trust fund set-up by the late Albert Covelli, at one time one of the country’s largest McDonald’s franchisee owners, has caused friction between his daughter and granddaughter, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Cleveland.
Four Raising Cane's locations planned for Pittsburgh
The popular chicken tenders restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to the Pittsburgh area. According to CBRE Pittsburgh, the Louisiana-based chain is coming to Oakland, North Fayette, South Fayette and North Versailles.
Family raising funds for memorial park to remember Rowan Sweeney
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — David Sweeney, father of Rowan Sweeney, is still working on his dream of a memorial park in his son’s honor. Sweeney shared updated renderings with First News on Saturday. The all-inclusive play park will be for children of all ages and abilities and will...
