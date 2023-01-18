ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.1 WZAK

Erica Campbell Rings In 2023 With Joy On New Single “Feel Alright (Blessed)”

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bUjhj_0kJNObf800
Source: My Block Entertainment / My Block Entertainment

Even with just two weeks into the year, 2023 is shaping up to be memorable off the strength of upcoming music releases alone — pop queen Beyoncé might even be dropping two albums this year!

Thankfully, our head honcho wanted to bless the Get Up! church with a musical treat of her own by way of a brand new single titled “Feel Alright (Blessed).”

The message behind “Feel Alright (Blessed)” is pretty self-explanatory

, from the title of the song to its uplifting lyrics that prove how easy it is to keep a positive mindset when you allow faith in God to give you strength. Produced by her husband Warryn Campbell, who also wrote it alongside fellow gospel icon Marvin L. Winans, the single shows Erica in her happiest element where she can croon lovingly about her belief system while also crafting up a catchy praise tune in the process. The end result this time around is nothing short of serene, and we can only hope that it’s followed up by even more new tunes in the new year.

Listen to “Feel Alright (Blessed),” the new single by our very own Erica Campbell, right here below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

Erica Campbell Rings In 2023 With Joy On New Single “Feel Alright (Blessed)” was originally published on getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Selena Gomez, Drew Taggart hold hands during NYC date night

Can’t keep her hands to herself. Selena Gomez was spotted holding hands with new beau Drew Taggart in New York City over the weekend. Despite the singer saying she was “single” in a since-deleted Instagram Story post earlier this week, the two appeared to be very much a couple while grabbing dinner at Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in Soho on Saturday. “I like being alone too much,” Gomez wrote at the time, adding the hashtag, “#iamsingle.” The “Only Murders in the Building” star, 30, and The Chainsmokers singer, 33, put on a flirty display as they held hands while paparazzi snapped their pics. Gomez was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy