Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Anime broadens its reach — at conventions, at theaters, and streaming at home
When Hajime Isayama was growing up in Japan, anime wasn't considered cool. "It was kind of looked down upon at that time," the manga artist told NPR. Since then, anime's reach has increased — a lot. Anime movies have broken box office records. Crunchyroll, the leading streaming service of...
ComicBook
Train to Busan Director's New Movie Rockets to #1 on Netflix
This week saw Netflix premiere JUNG_E, the new film from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho, and the film is already a hit on the streaming service. After being available on Netflix for just one day, the new movie has immediately jumped to the top spot on the Daily Top 10 on the service and is the #1 movie on Netflix in the United States (and in the world according to Flix Patrol). The sci-fi thriller marks the second collaboration between Yeon Sang-ho and Netflix following the successful first season of the hit TV series Hellbound.
Polygon
Train to Busan director’s JUNG_E is a sci-fi movie for Alita: Battle Angel fans
Right from the start, the new-to-Netflix movie from Train to Busan and Peninsula writer-director Yeon Sang-ho brings to mind other sci-fi films, as so many genre movies do. For American audiences, at least, the opening sequences and other moments in JUNG_E will recall movies like Alita: Battle Angel, Elysium, and other Neill Blomkamp pictures, along with The Phantom Menace, later-period Terminator sequels like Salvation, and the Alex Proyas version of I, Robot.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
SFGate
Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn down the pivotal role, she says, due to scheduling conflicts.
Paul Mescal Set to Star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel
Are you not entertained? Paul Mescal is in talks to lead “Gladiator 2,” helmed by original director Ridley Scott, a source confirmed to IndieWire. After Scott revealed that the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2000 film will take place 20 years later, with Mescal’s role as part of the next generation of the ruling Roman family. The estimated era for the film is 200 B.C.E. The “Aftersun” actor is set to star as lead character Lucius, the nephew of since-deceased Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) who was killed by Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Lucius is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and grandson of Marcus Aurelius. “Gladiator 2”...
Sundance movie review: Tedious 'Pod Generation' is all concept, little story
"The Pod Generation" completely fumbles a potentially intriguing science-fiction premise by relying on exposition instead of crafting a provocative narrative.
Collider
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Casts William H. Macy
As Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ramps up its production more details are finally coming out. A new report by Deadline reveals actor William H. Macy has joined the cast list alongside Owen Teague, Freya Allan, and Peter Macon. Currently, it is unknown who Macy will be playing in the upcoming feature.
wegotthiscovered.com
New report details the strained relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros.
The absolute oddity of Black Adam’s release and Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to DC’s latest 180 turn has more history than you may think, as a report has detailed the estranged relationship between The Rock and Warner Bros. Discovery. Following what felt like a lifetime in development hell,...
Box office preview: ‘Missing’ and ‘Alice, Darling’ offer mid-January thrills against ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘M3GYN’
After a couple decent weekends at the box office, we’re getting two weekends with a mixed bag of releases, this one offering two new semi-thrillers in wide release and a few others, but nothing too exciting. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. In 2018, Aneesh Chaganty’s “Searching” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and it was released by Sony/Screen Gems later that year to make $26 million. Now, Screen Gems is releasing “Missing,” the thematic sequel starring Nia Long and Stormy Reid. It was not directed by Chaganty, who is a producer on this one, but rather, two of...
Marvel Comics characters to watch in the MCU in 2023
Get to know the Marvel Comics characters the MCU is introducing and emphasizing this year
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Clip Gives Makima a Gorgeous CG Makeover
Of the many characters that were introduced in the first season of Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation, Makima still has the most mystery surrounding her as the leader of the Devil Hunting organization has shown that she is far more than a regular human. While fans wait for word on a second season of the popular MAPPA production, one fan has decided to imagine what Makima might have looked like a computer-generated makeover as anime fans continue to speculate on the Devil Hunter's true motivations and powers.
SFGate
Netflix Picks Up Sundance Midnight Movie ‘Run Rabbit Run’ Starring Sarah Snook
Netflix has picked up rights in the U.S. and numerous international territories to “Run Rabbit Run,” the Sarah Snook-starring psychological horror/thriller that premieres Thursday night at Sundance. The streamer plans a 2023 release for the film, which shot in Australia. Snook plays a fertility doctor who firmly believes...
‘More people should see them’: Censor director Prano Bailey-Bond on her favourite short films
As the London short film festival starts, Bailey-Bond selects her all-time favourites – in which necrophilia, disappointment and masculinity feature heavily
Depeche Mode’s ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ Received a Streaming Boost Thanks to ‘The Last of Us’
Depeche Mode is the latest '80s group to see a streaming resurgence, following Kate Bush and The Cramps, thanks to a song appearing in 'The Last of Us' Episode 1.
Atomic Monster & Westbrook Studios Team On Urban Nature Docuseries ‘Concrete Jungle’
EXCLUSIVE: James Wan’s Atomic Monster has teamed with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Studios on Concrete Jungle, an urban nature docuseries. Based on an original idea from Wan and Ingrid Bisu, Concrete Jungle is described as “not your typical natural history show”. It follows the secret lives of urban animals – food foraging and hunting, dating and mating habits, internal clashes and turf wars with other species — and these aren’t the traditional, majestic animals from exotic, picturesque places like the African savanna or South Asian jungles. Per the description, it “stars grungy, hardened, and clever critters abiding in...
Nikyatu Jusu, Ryan Coogler Share Sundance Memories: ‘It’s the Reason the Industry Could No Longer Ignore Me’
“I got so many no’s for so long, I thought no was my middle name,” Nikyatu Jusu, the director of last year’s U.S. Dramatic Jury Prize winner “Nanny” told a crowd while accepting an honorary Vanguard Award from the Sundance Film Festival. “Sundance is the reason the industry could no longer ignore me.” Jusu was one of four Sundance alums honored Thursday night at a fundraiser and awards gala called “Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance.” And in the case of each of them, Sundance offered a launching pad to the point that Hollywood needed to know their name. But it...
John Williams Documentary in the Works From Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV, Imagine
You know his music. Now, you’ll be able to know him. John Williams, the legendary screen composer behind some of the most recognized movie themes of all time, is now the subject of a feature-length documentary, with his longtime collaborator Steven Spielberg among those spearheading the project.More from The Hollywood ReporterSteven Spielberg Comments on Daughter Destry Following in His Footsteps With Directorial Debut on Project "With Respectable Budget"Eve Hewson of 'Bad Sisters' to Be Honored at the Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)'RRR' Director S.S. Rajamouli on Rihanna and Meeting "God" Steven Spielberg: "He Was So Warm" Amblin Television, Imagine Documentaries and Nedland Media...
Comments / 0