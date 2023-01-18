This week saw Netflix premiere JUNG_E, the new film from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho, and the film is already a hit on the streaming service. After being available on Netflix for just one day, the new movie has immediately jumped to the top spot on the Daily Top 10 on the service and is the #1 movie on Netflix in the United States (and in the world according to Flix Patrol). The sci-fi thriller marks the second collaboration between Yeon Sang-ho and Netflix following the successful first season of the hit TV series Hellbound.

