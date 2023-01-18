Read full article on original website
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Whatever Happened To Lucy From The Big Bang Theory?
When "The Big Bang Theory" premiered, its main cast was quite small: the four scientists Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), living across the hall from Penny (Kaley Cuoco). But over the years, as relationships evolved and the scientists matured, the various friends and partners who came around were promoted from supporting characters to main characters. Most recognized among these are Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the respective girlfriends-then-wives of Howard and Sheldon.
Young Sheldon Fans Are In Agreement Over Missy's Cringe-Worthy Date In Season 6 Episode 9
"Young Sheldon" Season 6 returns from the holiday break with an eventful episode that catches up with various members of the Cooper family in "College Dropouts and the Medford Miracle." Following the recent cliffhanger in Episode 8, "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," we learn that Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has found several interested parties willing to invest in his lucrative database idea. Additionally, George (Lance Barber) is hard at work coaching the boys' high school football team when an unexpected visitor (Pastor Rob, played by Dan Byrd) arrives to lead and motivate them spiritually.
NBC Shakes Up Sunday Schedule: Found Pushed to Fall, Magnum P.I. Gets Super-Sized Premiere, Blacklist to 10
NBC’s Found is getting lost until next season. The network announced Thursday that the new missing persons drama series — which was slated to premiere on Sunday, Feb. 19 — is being pushed to Fall 2023. As a result, The Blacklist will shift from Sundays at 8 pm to 10 pm (where Found was supposed to air) when it returns on Feb. 26, and Dateline will now kick off the night with an expanded two-hour edition (from 7-9 pm). Magnum P.I., meanwhile, will stay put at 9 pm, although it will now launch with two back-to-back episodes on Feb. 19. Also of note:...
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
Bridget Moynahan Hated One Blue Bloods Dinner Scene Due To A Dreadful Mashup
Over the last decade and a half, "Blue Bloods" has established itself as one of the most popular police procedurals on TV. The show is rapidly approaching 15 years on air, which puts it in the realm of "CSI," "Criminal Minds," and "Law & Order" as the longest-running cop shows. Of course, what makes "Blue Bloods" different is its cast of characters and the different perspectives of the justice system in New York. The political side of the job is covered by patriarch Frank Reagan's (Tom Selleck) voice as the police commissioner; Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) covers the detective side of the job, Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) covers the beat-walking as a patrol officer, and Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) holds down the fort in the District Attorney's office.
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
How Gerald McRaney Behaves On NCIS: Los Angeles Set According To Daniela Ruah
On set, actors often spend long hours together. Whether it's getting scenes right, reading through scripts, or overall hanging out between takes, they're bound to develop some strong friendships. On the other side of it, working with other performers can be nerve-wracking. What if you don't get along with a particular actor? Some may have different acting styles or methods that could clash with other personalities.
NCIS: Los Angeles' Renee Felice Smith Dreamed Of Having Ryan Gosling Guest Star
Fighting big crime with serious star power. It's the formula for "NCIS: Los Angeles," the hit procedural drama starring music legend LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen. And they're not the only big names in this small-screen hit with Nia Long playing Assistant Director Shay Mosley and Linda Hunt playing Hetty Lange over the years. But there's still room for even more star power, according to one of the show's previous stars.
Fans Are Thrilled Over Lucy's Return In NCIS' 3-Way Crossover
Thus far, it's safe to say that one of the most heartbreaking moments of Season 2 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" is the tearful departure of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) in the episode "Vanishing Act" — as she left the team to pursue a career in the NCIS's "agent afloat" program. Considering the immense amount of cast turnover that we have come to expect from the "NCIS" franchise, there's no question that Lucy's abrupt departure left plenty of fans reeling, as it placed the future of the fan-favorite junior agent in jeopardy. Making Lucy's departure all the more brutal was the tearful goodbye scene she shared with her girlfriend, FBI Agent Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson), as the two seemingly brought their relationship to a close while holding hands on the beach.
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
‘Night Court’s’ Melissa Rauch Found “Sizzling Sitcom Magic” on Revival Series
Night Court is back in session. The classic comedy is back on the air with a new series and a new cast but the same off-kilter ethos. True to Night Court’s unique POV, this revival isn’t like a lot of the others we’ve seen in recent seasons. The series isn’t about getting the old gang back together so much as it’s about revisiting one of TV’s most unique — and hilarious — settings. A lot can happen during one night in New York City’s weirdest courtroom, and that remains just as true in 2023 as it was when Night Court premiered in 1984 and signed off in 1992. There are tipsy Times Square mascots, bizarre brawls, and way too many public urinations to litigate before the sun comes up.
Jay's Disappointing Character Arc Has Chicago PD Fans Almost Wishing He Was Gone For Good
This article contains spoilers for Season 10, Episode 12 of "Chicago P.D." Ever since "Chicago P.D." premiered in 2014 as the second series in the "One Chicago" franchise, numerous compelling characters have populated the 21st District. The series is led by morally corrupt Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), whose team of officers and detectives provides viewers with multiple personalities to root for. Of these officers, Senior Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) was the balancing act between some of Voight's and Detective Alvin Olinsky's (Elias Koteas) questionable actions. He was a popular main character, and in Soffer's own words as he announced his exit from the program, "To create this hour-long drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead" (via Variety).
Magnum P.I. Reboot Star Perdita Weeks Didn't Realize How Physically Taxing The Role Was Going To Be
Perdita Weeks has come a long way since appearing in "Spice World" as an 11-year-old child star, but her work in high-profile projects like "The Tudors," "Penny Dreadful," and "Ready Player One" prepared her for the show she is now arguably best known for. Weeks plays one of the leads, Juliet Higgins, in the ensemble-driven reboot of Tom Selleck's "Magnum P.I." television series, which aired on CBS for eight seasons. Unfortunately, the new "Magnum P.I." came face-to-face with a most bitter end following its fourth season when CBS surprisingly canceled the reboot.
Mark Harmon May Have Left in Season 19, But He Remains a Major Part of ‘NCIS’ Well Into Season 20
Mark Harmon said goodbye to Leroy Jethro Gibbs in episode 4 of season 19 after playing the character for more than 400 episodes.
Big Bang Theory Fans Are Having A Hard Time Adjusting To Melissa Rauch's Normal Voice In Night Court
"The Big Bang Theory" didn't come out with a bang. While the Chuck Lorre sitcom eventually became a linchpin of CBS' lineup and a reliable rerun, it initially received mixed reviews. "The Big Bang Theory" came into its own around Season 3, when the series introduced two new characters: neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and budding microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, played by Melissa Rauch.
