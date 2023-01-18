Night Court is back in session. The classic comedy is back on the air with a new series and a new cast but the same off-kilter ethos. True to Night Court’s unique POV, this revival isn’t like a lot of the others we’ve seen in recent seasons. The series isn’t about getting the old gang back together so much as it’s about revisiting one of TV’s most unique — and hilarious — settings. A lot can happen during one night in New York City’s weirdest courtroom, and that remains just as true in 2023 as it was when Night Court premiered in 1984 and signed off in 1992. There are tipsy Times Square mascots, bizarre brawls, and way too many public urinations to litigate before the sun comes up.

