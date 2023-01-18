ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive.com

Sophomore’s hot hand leads Hudsonville boys hoops past Carman-Ainsworth

KENTWOOD, Mich. - Griffin Baker had his gym bag in one hand and an MVP trophy in the other as he emerged from the locker room. The Hudsonville junior was the hottest shooter in the gym right when his team needed it most. Baker drained four 3-pointers to help the Eagles pull away and beat Flint Carman-Ainsworth 56-49 on Saturday afternoon at the Gotta Get It Hoop Classic at East Kentwood High School.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
927thevan.com

Friday Night’s Prep Hoops Results; Hope, GVSU with Saturday DH on Tap

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 20, 2023) – In high school basketball on Friday night, these results:. On Tuesday around 6:40 PM, depending on the length of the JV games beforehand, hear the Wyoming at Zeeland West boys game on 99 7/1450 WHTC, or the Fruitport Calvary Christian at Saugatuck girls contest on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp

Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Holland nonprofit building homes for ‘missing middle’

A West Michigan nonprofit is working to help make housing more affordable for people in Holland. (Jan. 20, 2023) Holland nonprofit building homes for ‘missing middle’. A West Michigan nonprofit is working to help make housing more affordable for people in Holland. (Jan. 20, 2023) WMU honors ’98 MAC...
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 012123

It’s quiet Saturday night into Sunday but snow will accumulate through the day Sunday. (Jan. 21, 2023) It’s quiet Saturday night into Sunday but snow will accumulate through the day Sunday. (Jan. 21, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012223. A weak system will roll in throwing...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

6 Dandelions, 2 Bowling Balls and a Worm

The unusually mild weather pattern has brought some strange sights to Michigan. On my Friday walk at the Alpine Athletic Field in Comstock Park, I spotted 6 dandelions in bloom (others that were dispersing seeds), two bowling balls and a worm. The worm was rather wiggly. It was on the path and might have got stepped on, so I set it on a small hill with soft mud hoping that it would manage to crawl back underground.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Celebrating penguins, John Ball Zoo urges sustainable fishing

John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids showed off its exhibit of 24 Magellanic penguins on Friday, Penguin Awareness Day. (Jan. 20, 2023) Celebrating penguins, John Ball Zoo urges sustainable …. John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids showed off its exhibit of 24 Magellanic penguins on Friday, Penguin Awareness Day. (Jan....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Griffins Great Skate back for first time since pandemic

The Grand Rapids Griffins will be on the ice for 24 hours straight this weekend to raise money to help kids play hockey. (Jan. 19, 2023) Griffins Great Skate back for first time since pandemic. The Grand Rapids Griffins will be on the ice for 24 hours straight this weekend...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Snow Update

The top pic. shows skiers and boarders at Bittersweet Ski Area west of Otsego MI. We don’t have snow on the ground in SW Lower Michigan, but local ski areas (Bittersweet, Cannonsburg, Timber Ridge, Mulligan’s Hollow) have snow and are open. Here’s the Michigan Ski Report. The...
OTSEGO, MI
WOOD

A home generator could be a lifesaver for your family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Power outages can happen anywhere and at any time. Home generators can be a life saver for you and your family. They service all makes and models of standby generators and provide free in-home estimates and offer product financing!. Today we have Steve from...
HUDSONVILLE, MI

