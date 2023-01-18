Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Grand Rapids' Elite: Meet the Billionaires and Celebrities that call the city home"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
MLive.com
Michigan, MSU hoops recruit shows maturity beyond years in win over East Kentwood
KENTWOOD, MI – Trey McKenney could barely take a deep breath without bumping chests with an East Kentwood defender, and when he had the basketball, the Orchard Lake St. Mary’s sophomore faced frequent double teams. The blue-chip prospect was the focus of the Falcons’ defense during their Saturday...
MLive.com
Four 1,000-point milestones headline Friday’s Grand Rapids prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Friday was a night for milestones, as four Grand Rapids-area high school basketball players eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau, including one junior with many more buckets in her future. Sparta senior Jax Wilson had the hottest hand of the newest members of the 1,000-point club, scoring...
MLive.com
Sophomore’s hot hand leads Hudsonville boys hoops past Carman-Ainsworth
KENTWOOD, Mich. - Griffin Baker had his gym bag in one hand and an MVP trophy in the other as he emerged from the locker room. The Hudsonville junior was the hottest shooter in the gym right when his team needed it most. Baker drained four 3-pointers to help the Eagles pull away and beat Flint Carman-Ainsworth 56-49 on Saturday afternoon at the Gotta Get It Hoop Classic at East Kentwood High School.
MLive.com
Unselfish Mr. Basketball candidate leads Brother Rice past Kalamazoo Central
KENTWOOD, MI – Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice senior Curtis Williams Jr. received MVP honors for his performance in Saturday’s 67-50 win over Kalamazoo Central at East Kentwood’s Gotta Get It Hoop Classic. But the trophy isn’t going home in Williams’ duffle bag, but rather that of his...
MLive.com
Stunning upset headlines Friday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – With wins over Parchment, Kalamazoo Hackett and Centreville all in the last seven days, it appeared Schoolcraft was ready to run away with a fourth consecutive SAC Valley boys basketball championship. Kalamazoo Christian had other plans.
MLive.com
See photos as Kalamazoo Central High School basketball hosts Battle Creek Central in boys basketball
KALAMAZOO, MI - Kalamazoo Central High School hosted Battle Creek Central High School in boys basketball on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The game had a limited amount of spectators in attendance, due to gun shots fired at varsity football game between Battle Creek Central and Kalamazoo Central. The Giants were able to defeat the Bearcats, 63-51.
Scores and Highlights from the Gotta Get It hoops classic
It was a busy day of basketball games at the East Kentwood field house for the Gotta Get It hoops classic.
927thevan.com
Friday Night’s Prep Hoops Results; Hope, GVSU with Saturday DH on Tap
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 20, 2023) – In high school basketball on Friday night, these results:. On Tuesday around 6:40 PM, depending on the length of the JV games beforehand, hear the Wyoming at Zeeland West boys game on 99 7/1450 WHTC, or the Fruitport Calvary Christian at Saugatuck girls contest on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
WOOD
Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp
Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
WOOD
Holland nonprofit building homes for ‘missing middle’
A West Michigan nonprofit is working to help make housing more affordable for people in Holland. (Jan. 20, 2023) Holland nonprofit building homes for ‘missing middle’. A West Michigan nonprofit is working to help make housing more affordable for people in Holland. (Jan. 20, 2023) WMU honors ’98 MAC...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 012123
It’s quiet Saturday night into Sunday but snow will accumulate through the day Sunday. (Jan. 21, 2023) It’s quiet Saturday night into Sunday but snow will accumulate through the day Sunday. (Jan. 21, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012223. A weak system will roll in throwing...
WOOD
6 Dandelions, 2 Bowling Balls and a Worm
The unusually mild weather pattern has brought some strange sights to Michigan. On my Friday walk at the Alpine Athletic Field in Comstock Park, I spotted 6 dandelions in bloom (others that were dispersing seeds), two bowling balls and a worm. The worm was rather wiggly. It was on the path and might have got stepped on, so I set it on a small hill with soft mud hoping that it would manage to crawl back underground.
WOOD
Celebrating penguins, John Ball Zoo urges sustainable fishing
John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids showed off its exhibit of 24 Magellanic penguins on Friday, Penguin Awareness Day. (Jan. 20, 2023) Celebrating penguins, John Ball Zoo urges sustainable …. John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids showed off its exhibit of 24 Magellanic penguins on Friday, Penguin Awareness Day. (Jan....
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A man was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Missing dog helps lead to body of Wyoming man
The body found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday afternoon is that of a man who has been missing since November.
Body found in Kent County swampy area identified as missing Wyoming man
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police have identified a body found in a swamp year near M-6 as that of a Wyoming man who went missing in mid-November. Wyoming police on Friday, Jan. 20, said the body has been confirmed to be Raymond Tarasiewicz, 69. He went missing Nov. 21 and...
WOOD
Griffins Great Skate back for first time since pandemic
The Grand Rapids Griffins will be on the ice for 24 hours straight this weekend to raise money to help kids play hockey. (Jan. 19, 2023) Griffins Great Skate back for first time since pandemic. The Grand Rapids Griffins will be on the ice for 24 hours straight this weekend...
WOOD
Snow Update
The top pic. shows skiers and boarders at Bittersweet Ski Area west of Otsego MI. We don’t have snow on the ground in SW Lower Michigan, but local ski areas (Bittersweet, Cannonsburg, Timber Ridge, Mulligan’s Hollow) have snow and are open. Here’s the Michigan Ski Report. The...
Kum & Go gas station opens first of 4 planned in Grand Rapids area
WALKER, MI — The first in a series of four new gas station and convenience store locations called Kum & Go has opened in the Grand Rapids area. The first store, at 2134 Alpine Ave. NW in Walker, opened Thursday, Jan. 19. The Iowa-based chain of stores has over...
WOOD
A home generator could be a lifesaver for your family
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Power outages can happen anywhere and at any time. Home generators can be a life saver for you and your family. They service all makes and models of standby generators and provide free in-home estimates and offer product financing!. Today we have Steve from...
Comments / 1