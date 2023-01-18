KENTWOOD, Mich. - Griffin Baker had his gym bag in one hand and an MVP trophy in the other as he emerged from the locker room. The Hudsonville junior was the hottest shooter in the gym right when his team needed it most. Baker drained four 3-pointers to help the Eagles pull away and beat Flint Carman-Ainsworth 56-49 on Saturday afternoon at the Gotta Get It Hoop Classic at East Kentwood High School.

