Sylvester Stallone Was Stunned At The Difficulty Of Filming For TV During Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone hasn't done a lot of work in television. The action star did an episode of "Kojak" and an episode of "Police Story" early in his career (the latter, appropriately, as a character named Rocky), in 2002 he voiced Paul Revere on "Liberty's Kids," and in 2005 he did two episodes of "Las Vegas" as "Frank the Repairman." Aside from those brief appearances, "Tulsa King" marks the actor's very first foray into television.
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts Doesn't Let Her Past Injury Get In The Way Of Living Life
Annie Potts has been showing up on screens of all sizes for an impressive amount of time. The Nashville native first began popping up in the late '70s, with small roles in TV series and the occasional film. However, it was her role as Janine Melnitz in 1984's "Ghostbusters" that sent her career in an upwards direction. That success led Potts to arguably her most well-known role as Mary Joe Shively in the sitcom "Designing Women," which began airing in 1986 on CBS.
That '70s Show's Debra Jo Rupp Raves About Having Betty White Portray Kitty's Mom
The nostalgia is palpable after the highly anticipated premiere of "That 90's Show" on Netflix. Decades after "That 70's Show," the gang returns to Point Place, Wisconsin to visit everyone's favorite television parents. In their cozy home, we catch up with the cantankerous Red Foreman (Kurtwood Smith) and his cheerful wife Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp).
Dawson's Creek Actress Monica Keena Begged For Her Character Abby To Be Killed Off
While "Dawson's Creek" seemed to be all the rage on TV in the late '90s and early 2000s, it seemed one cast member wasn't too impressed with being on the show. The seminal WB series followed a hot, young cast playing a group of four teen best friends as they navigate high school, college, and coming of age in a fictional town in New England. The show went on to be considered a "new classic" by Entertainment Weekly, and it paved the way (via Buzzfeed) for a slew of teen-centric TV shows that followed it for years after.
If You're Waiting For A Big Abby's Mother Reveal On Night Court, Have Faith
The following article contains general spoilers for "Night Court." Now that fans have met Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), it's time for "Night Court" to start digging deeper into the perky and fair justice's background. We're learning bits and pieces about her past and present as the show's first two episodes play out; that she has a long-distance fiancé, that she was close to her dad — and that, over time, he lost contact with many of his work friends, but they all loved him and carried happy memories of him.
Bridget Moynahan Hated One Blue Bloods Dinner Scene Due To A Dreadful Mashup
Over the last decade and a half, "Blue Bloods" has established itself as one of the most popular police procedurals on TV. The show is rapidly approaching 15 years on air, which puts it in the realm of "CSI," "Criminal Minds," and "Law & Order" as the longest-running cop shows. Of course, what makes "Blue Bloods" different is its cast of characters and the different perspectives of the justice system in New York. The political side of the job is covered by patriarch Frank Reagan's (Tom Selleck) voice as the police commissioner; Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) covers the detective side of the job, Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) covers the beat-walking as a patrol officer, and Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) holds down the fort in the District Attorney's office.
Shrinking Star Michael Urie Describes Harrison Ford's On-Set Behavior, Calls Him A 'Cranky' Leader
People's interactions with their co-workers can run an entire gamut of feelings. Some people may look at coworkers as friends, while others may see them as competitors, or treat them with some kind of ambivalent apathy that separates work from home life. That isn't to say that actors don't share the same kind of feelings regarding each other, with Express reporting on the infamous contempt Tommy Lee Jones held for Jim Carrey on the set of "Batman Forever," or Decider noting that Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore have an exceptional friendship.
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
Chicago Med Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over Charles And Liliana's Long-Awaited Kiss
The "One Chicago" franchise gives viewers a look into fictional departments of Chicago's emergency services. The third series in this franchise is "Chicago Med," and much like its predecessors, it places its characters in precarious positions as they attempt to find joy and happiness outside of work. That's been the case for much of Dr. Daniel Charles' (Oliver Platt) time on the series, as he's tried several times to find love. Starting with Season 8, he considered getting back into the dating pool, and he struck up a potential relationship with singer/cleaner Liliana (Alet Taylor).
Jay's Disappointing Character Arc Has Chicago PD Fans Almost Wishing He Was Gone For Good
This article contains spoilers for Season 10, Episode 12 of "Chicago P.D." Ever since "Chicago P.D." premiered in 2014 as the second series in the "One Chicago" franchise, numerous compelling characters have populated the 21st District. The series is led by morally corrupt Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), whose team of officers and detectives provides viewers with multiple personalities to root for. Of these officers, Senior Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) was the balancing act between some of Voight's and Detective Alvin Olinsky's (Elias Koteas) questionable actions. He was a popular main character, and in Soffer's own words as he announced his exit from the program, "To create this hour-long drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead" (via Variety).
Jeremy Renner Reveals Shocking Broken Bone Count From Snowplow Accident
Fans of Jeremy Renner have been eagerly waiting for updates regarding his disastrous snowplow accident, and it seems like the more we learn about it, the more astounding it is that he is still in one piece. Nevada Sheriff Darin Balaam confirmed (via NPR) that the Marvel star was run over by his own snowplow after successfully helping a stranded family member. Renner's hospitalizations send shockwaves throughout the industry, with dozens of his colleagues and thousands of fans sending him thoughts and prayers.
Law & Order's Sam Waterson Experienced Some Serious Deja Vu When He Returned To The Show
"Law & Order" was not the start of the crime procedural, but there is certainly no doubt about its impact on popular culture. Dick Wolf's massive empire in the genre started in 1990 with the introduction of the show's simple structure (via IMDb). The show's first half starts with law enforcement solving cases, while the last half tackles prosecution in court. While the series has caught major political heat, many aspects of the series remain iconic.
Christian Bale And Scott Cooper Open Up About Why They Love Working Together
Audiences love a good actor/director collaboration. Robert De Niro & Martin Scorsese have worked together over half a dozen times. It's hard to imagine a Sofia Coppola film without Kirsten Dunst. And who can forget Quentin Tarantino and Samuel L. Jackson's frequent team ups? And now, thanks to the release of "The Pale Blue Eye," audiences have grown to admire Christian Bale and Scott Cooper's working relationship.
Chicago Fire Fans Are In Tears Over The News Of Taylor Kinney's Leave Of Absence
"Chicago Fire" will be losing one of its most beloved Firehouse 51 lieutenants for the time being. On January 20, Deadline broke the news that series lead Taylor Kinney, who portrays Lieutenant Kelly Severide on the NBC procedural series, is taking a leave of absence from the show. While further details on the situation are still slim, the outlet confirmed that the actor was leaving "to deal with a personal matter."
The Walking Dead Fans Pick Cailey Fleming As The Best Child Actor On The Show
To put it lightly, "Walking Dead" media is not for the faint of heart nor the squeamish. When it comes to human drama, it's often an emotionally draining and disheartening watch. As for the zombie side of things, it more than brings horror and gore and is just as good at making your skin crawl as it is at convincing you to sleep with the lights on. With that in mind, it's no stretch to say that the "Walking Dead" franchise is far from suitable viewing for children, even though the original AMC series featured its fair share of young actors.
How An Unscripted Line On The Big Bang Theory Changed Kevin Sussman's Role Forever
Over the course of its 12 seasons, the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" developed a deep roster of supporting characters to go alongside the main cast, which started out as five characters before adding two more in subsequent seasons. Notable recurring characters on the show include Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) mother, Mary Cooper (Laurie Metcalf), and Leonard's (Johnny Galecki) mother, Beverly Hofstadter (Christine Baranski), as well as Stephen Hawking and Wil Wheaton.
Why Dr. Diane Auerbach From CSI: Vegas Looks So Familiar
We first meet Dr. Diane Auerbach in Season 2, Episode 1 ("She's Gone") of "CSI: Vegas" when Detective Serena Chavez (Ariana Guerra) pays the psychiatrist a visit. Dr. Auerbach acknowledges that she was the on-and-off therapist of Lynn Zobrist (Devyn LaBella) since she was a child. She's very forthcoming to Chavez about Zobrist's issues and abuse growing up, including at the hands of a Dr. Sarkisian, who burned her temples giving her electroconvulsive therapy (ECT).
Dawn Olivieri Uses Her Real Life Experience To Inform Her Yellowstone Character
Season 5 of "Yellowstone" saw the arrival of Dawn Olivieri's Sarah Atwood as a new threat to the Dutton empire. By the mid-season finale, Sarah had managed to sink her romantic teeth into John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) very own son, Jamie (Wes Bentley), in a bid to bring down the Montana ranch patriarch. Atwood was sent directly by Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver), who's been gunning for the Duttons since Season 4.
The Harry Potter Theme Almost Got The Weird Al Yankovic Treatment
Throughout the last 40 years, "Weird Al" Yankovic has made a career out of taking some of the world's most popular songs and spinning them into satirical, absurdist parodies. As such, it should come as no surprise whatsoever that Yankovic's self-titled biopic "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," is itself a parody of other biopics and musicals, chock-full of celebrity cameos and outrageous gags.
Walker's Wardrobe In Yellowstone Mostly Comes From Ryan Bingham's Own Closet
Ever since his arrival in Season 1, Grammy Award-winning country artist Ryan Bingham has brought a level of authenticity to Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" that's been completely unmatched. From his guitar playing ability to his ranching and riding skills — and even Walker's wardrobe. What you see is what you get with Bingham, and it's part of why everyone loves him.
