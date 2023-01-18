Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Sociedad wins at Rayo 2-0 to close on top 2 in Spain
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Led by an ageless David Silva and a striker making the most of a second chance, Real Sociedad is threatening to make it a three-way title fight in the Spanish league. Sociedad’s 2-0 win at Rayo Vallecano in the capital on Saturday pulled it level...
Rachel Williams puts Manchester United top with winning goal at Reading
Substitute Rachel Williams revitalised Manchester United’s title charge by sending her team to the top of the Women’s Super League with an 87th-minute strike launched into the roof of the net to kill off a resilient Reading. United are level with second-placed Chelsea on 28 points but have...
WTOP
Serie A leader Napoli wins at regional rival Salernitana 2-0
ROME (AP) — Serie A leader Napoli bounced back from its Italian Cup elimination with a 2-0 win at regional rival Salernitana on Saturday. Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Victor Osimhen scored either side of halftime as Napoli moved 12 points clear of defending champion AC Milan ahead of the Rossoneri’s game at Lazio on Tuesday.
WTOP
Liverpool and Chelsea draw 0-0 to hit Champions League hopes
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A season of frustration continued for Liverpool and Chelsea after a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday did little to help either team’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification next season. A game that was short on chances and quality underlined why both teams...
WTOP
Surridge seals point for Forest in 1-1 draw with Bournemouth
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Sam Surridge came off the bench to score late and earn Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday. Against his former club, Surridge equalized in the 83rd minute at Vitality Stadium after Jaidon Anthony’s first-half goal. Anthony’s...
Erling Haaland hat-trick sees off Wolves as Manchester City close gap on Arsenal
The hat-trick man is back – if he was ever away. Erling Haaland’s fourth Premier League treble swept him to 25 competition goals, 31 in all, and may signal Manchester City are again the slick winning machine Pep Guardiola demanded. The win takes the champions to two behind...
WTOP
Australian Open Results
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):. Karen Khachanov (18), Russia, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (31), Japan, 6-0, 6-0, 7-6 (4). Sebastian Korda (29), United States, def. Hubert Hurkacz (10), Poland, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7). Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Felix...
Comments / 0