ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Sociedad wins at Rayo 2-0 to close on top 2 in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Led by an ageless David Silva and a striker making the most of a second chance, Real Sociedad is threatening to make it a three-way title fight in the Spanish league. Sociedad’s 2-0 win at Rayo Vallecano in the capital on Saturday pulled it level...
WTOP

Serie A leader Napoli wins at regional rival Salernitana 2-0

ROME (AP) — Serie A leader Napoli bounced back from its Italian Cup elimination with a 2-0 win at regional rival Salernitana on Saturday. Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Victor Osimhen scored either side of halftime as Napoli moved 12 points clear of defending champion AC Milan ahead of the Rossoneri’s game at Lazio on Tuesday.
WTOP

Liverpool and Chelsea draw 0-0 to hit Champions League hopes

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A season of frustration continued for Liverpool and Chelsea after a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday did little to help either team’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification next season. A game that was short on chances and quality underlined why both teams...
WTOP

Surridge seals point for Forest in 1-1 draw with Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Sam Surridge came off the bench to score late and earn Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday. Against his former club, Surridge equalized in the 83rd minute at Vitality Stadium after Jaidon Anthony’s first-half goal. Anthony’s...
WTOP

Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):. Karen Khachanov (18), Russia, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (31), Japan, 6-0, 6-0, 7-6 (4). Sebastian Korda (29), United States, def. Hubert Hurkacz (10), Poland, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7). Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Felix...

Comments / 0

Community Policy