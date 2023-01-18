ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks Man Planned To Kill Feds, Court Papers Say

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

New details are emerging in the case of a Bucks County man shot by a security guard outside the federal court complex in Philadelphia Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The suspect, now identified as Anthony Lombardo of Bristol, illegally parked his mini-van on 7th Street near the James A. Byrne US Courthouse in Center City at about 9:30 a.m., the FBI says in a federal criminal complaint.

When an officer approached the van and told him to move, authorities wrote that Lombardo exited his vehicle brandishing a knife and approached the security guard. The officer opened fire, wounding Lombardo, who fell to the ground, they added.

An injured Lombardo then began fishing around in the left-hand sleeve of his jacket, reaching for what authorities said was a second knife. The guard shot him again, subduing Lombardo and sending him to a nearby hospital for surgery, as Daily Voice reported .

Early reports indicated the suspect may have had an explosive device when he was taken into custody. The federal complaint says the confusion came from an irregularly-shaped piece of hard plastic that Lombardo had fashioned into makeshift body armor and wore under his hoodie.

It's not clear if the Bristol resident had been formally charged as of Wednesday evening.

