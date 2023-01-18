‘The Glory’: Meet Song Hye-kyo and the Cast of Netflix’s Riveting Revenge K-Drama

The Netflix K-drama The Glory has taken global audiences by storm thanks to its riveting revenge storyline. Actor Song Hye-kyo leads writer Kim Eun-sook’s dark storyline. While fans rave about the cast of actors playing the teen characters , the cast of The Glory is made up of familiar faces.

Main cast for ‘The Glory’ K-drama via Netflix

Kim Gun-woo plays the role of Myeong-o in ‘The Glory’

In the group of bullies is the character Myeong-o. Actor Kim Gun-woo plays the adult version of the character. He is covered in tattoos, a bit of a rebel, and becomes entangled in the female leads revenge plan.

Actor Kim is known for a few popular dramas. His first role was as Kim Tak-soo in Park Seo-joon’s Fight My Way K-drama . He then starred in the dramas Live, Less Than Evil, and Catch the Ghost. In 2020, he played the supporting role of Do-ha in Record of Youth. Kim is reported to return to his role as Myeong-o in The Glory Part 2.

Cha Joo-young joined the cast of ‘The Glory’ as Hye-jeong

Even a group of bullies has a friend who is seen as inferior. In The Glory, the character Hye-jeong is played by cast member Cha Joo-young. Hye-jeong took part in Dong-eun’s bullying but became a victim herself. While still with the same group of friends, the others ridicule her and see her as less for not having as much money. She, too, gets involved in Dong-eun’s revenge plan.

Actor Cha has an impressive on-screen repertoire. Some of her earliest roles are in My Unfortunate Boyfriend, Dr. Frost, Cheese in the Trap , and The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop . She played Dal-hee in Wok of Love, starring Lee Junho. In 2021, she played Kim Hyo-kyung in Chimera . Cha is also reported to return for The Glory Part 2.

‘The Glory’ cast member Kim Hieora plays one of the K-drama bullies

One of Dong-eun’s tormentors is a character named Sa-ra. She takes part in some of the worst punishments, like burning Dong-eun with a curling iron that leaves her permanently scarred. As an adult, she is an artist who happily parties, uses drugs, and drinks. She knows very well her mother will save the day. Actor Kim Hieora plays the adult character.

K-drama fans will recognize The Glory cast member for a few of her roles. She has appeared in Beyond Evil, Forecasting Love and Weather, Extraordinary Attorney Woo , and the medical K-drama Hospital Playlist . In Bad and Crazy, she played the role of Boss Yong. In 2022, she played Secretary Tae Hyung-wook in Bad Prosecutor.

Actor Jung Sung-il has fans ga-ga over his role in the revenge K-drama

Part of Dong-eun’s grand plan is the manipulation of her main tormentor’s husband. Actor Jung Sung-il joined the cast of The Glory as the character Do-yeong. He is a successful businessman who married Dong-eun’s bully but is unaware of her horrid past as a teenager. Dong-eun’s plan involved unraveling his wife’s secrets. Jung has fans a bit awe-struck with his good looks in the K-drama.

The 43-year-old actor has had a successful career in movies and K-dramas. His roles include Woman of 9.9 Billion, Stranger 2 , and Birthcare Cente r, and he played Shin Joo-Hyuk in Bad and Crazy. In 2022, he played the king in Moonshine and Kim Tae-hun in the ‘Slice of Life’ K-drama Our Blues .

Park Sung-hoon starred in one of the most controversial K-dramas

Before joining the cast of The Glory, Park starred as one of the lead characters Crown Prince Yangnyeong in Joseon Exorcist . The K-drama was soon canceled due to backlash by netizens over the distortion of historical facts. Park is also recognized for his roles in Memorials, Psychopath Diary, Rich Man, Mad Dog , and many more.

In The Glory, the actor plays the adult version of Jae-jun. He is one of the leading male bullies of Dong-eun’s past. One of his biggest fuses is his color blindness. As an adult, he owns an exclusive gold course and is having an affair that will unravel a string of secrets.

Actor Yum Hye-ran has played some notorious characters in popular K-dramas

In The Glory, actor Yum Hye-ran plays the role of Kang Hyeon-nam. Her husband mistreats her and catches Dong-eun surveilling her boss’s house for evidence to use as blackmail. Hyeon-nam decides to help her so that Dong-eun will save her and her daughter from her husband. The character’s bubbly personality takes effect on Dong-eun over time.

Actor Yun is infamous among K-drama fans. She has played many popular characters over the years in fan-favortie dramas. Yun has played roles in Guardia n: The Lonely and Great God, Prison Playbook, Lawless Lawyer, Life, When the Camellia Blooms, Mystic Pop-Up Bar , and Juvenile Justice . She played a leading role in The Uncanny Counter and is speculated to return for the second season. Netflix announced she will star in the Mask Girl K-drama in 2023 .

‘Money Heist: Korea’ actor Lim Ji-yeon plays the horrible bully in ‘The Glory

At the center of Dong-eun’s revenge plan is her main tormentor, Yeon-jin. Coming from a wealthy family, she saw no consequences to her extreme violence toward Dong-eun. She is seen as the group’s leader, grows up to marry a rich man, and has a daughter. Her life unravels when Dong-eun sets her plan in motion and targets the people closest to Yeon-jin.

The Glory cast member is recognized for her supporting role in Money Heist: Korea Part 2 . She played the newcomer role of Seoul, a new heist team member connected to Berlin’s past. In House of Lies , Lim played the leading role of Ji-na in the thriller K-drama. The character looks for the truth about her sister’s disappearance. The 33-year-old actor’s credits include Mojito, Blow Breeze, Doctors , and more.

Lee Do-hyun joined the cast of ‘The Glory’ as Yeo-jeong

Lee Do-hyun has become famous in recent years thanks to his K-drama roles. He gained fame for his role in 18 Again , a remake of the Zac Efron movie. Alongside Song Kang, he played the role of Lee Eun-hyeok in Netflix’s apocalyptic K-drama Sweet Home . One of his most acclaimed roles was in the period romance Youth of May as Hwang Hee-Tae. Before The Glory , he starred in the math romance Melancholia . Netflix announced he would star in the upcoming 2023 drama Bad Mother.

In the revenge K-drama, Lee plays the role of Yeo-jeong, a doctor. He met Dong-eun during college and became smitten with her. They remeet, and he becomes her Go teacher, but he never manages to tell her how he feels. As an adult, he becomes a doctor and meets Dong-eun again. She soon reveals her grand plan and her past. He vows to become her executioner.

Song Hye-kyo plays the dynamic and riveting lead role of Dong-eun in the K-drama

Leading The Glory cast is actor Song Hye-kyo. She is a staple in K-dramas as she gained fame for her role in the military romance Descendants of the Sun. The Glory is her second drama with writer Kim Eun-sook. She gained fame for her roles in the romance dramas Encounter, and Now, We are Breaking Up. Die-hard K-drama fans will recall her from the classic romance drama Full House alongside Rain. Full House was first a comic book and is referenced in Twenty-Five Twenty-One .

Song plays the leading role of Dong-eun. She comes from a lower-class background and becomes the latest victim of Ji-yeon and her friends. Her bullies’ high-class status allows them to get away with their crimes, even when Dong-eun reports them. Refusing to let them win, she drops out of school and begins her long-term plan for revenge.

The Glory is available on Netflix .