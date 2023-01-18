ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics Mourn the Loss of Chris Ford, the Player Who Made the NBA’s 1st Three-Pointer

By Mike Thomas
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

Chris Ford, the former Boston Celtics player who made the first three-pointer in NBA history, has died at age 74, the team announced Wednesday. Ford played four seasons with the Celtics and later went on to coach the team from 1983 to 1985. He was part of the Celtics championship team in 1981.

Chris Ford made the NBA’s first three-point shot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IhUJb_0kJNNShg00
Head coach Chris Ford of the Boston Celtics looks on against the Washington Bullets during an NBA game circa 1991 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. | Focus on Sport/Getty Images.

Ford played his college ball at Villanova. The 6-foot-5 guard was a second-round pick of the Detroit Pistons in 1972. He spent seven seasons with the Pistons, averaging 8.5 points.

In October of 1978, the Pistons traded Ford, along with a second-round pick, to the Celtics in exchange for Earl Tatum. During that 1978-79 season, Ford has his best season statistically, averaging 15.6 points in 78 games for the Celtics.

During the 1979-80 season, all eyes in Boston were on a rookie named Larry Bird. While Bird made his NBA debut for the Celtics on Oct. 12, 1979, it was Ford who stole the show. The Celtics hosted center Moses Malone and the Houston Rockets and looked to get off to a strong start after finishing the previous season with 29 wins.

While Bird had 14 points and 10 rebounds that night, Ford was the talk of the town. He scored 17 points and knocked down the first three-point shot in league history. It was the only three-pointer the Celtics made in the game. They took three, with Bird and Dave Cowens missing their attempts. The Rockets made one of 10 shots from long range, with Rick Barry making their lone shot.

The Celtics mourn the loss of Ford

Related

Boston Celtics Championship History Countdown — Top 17 Signature Moments Ranked

After his four years with the Celtics, he became an assistant coach in 1983. From 1990 to 1995, he served as the team’s head coach, finishing with a record of 228-188 with four playoff appearances. He also served as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers.

“As a player and coach, Chris Ford’s career spanned over a decade of Celtics basketball, and he made his mark every step of the way,” the Celtics said in a statement. “‘Doc,’ as he was affectionately known by his teammates, was a fundamentally versatile all-around guard. … The Boston Celtics send their deepest sympathies to the Ford family and their many friends.”

The Press of Atlantic City reported Ford suffered a heart attack earlier this month. Ford’s family also issued a statement.

“Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family,” the family statement said, according to The Associated Press. “He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”

The post Boston Celtics Mourn the Loss of Chris Ford, the Player Who Made the NBA’s 1st Three-Pointer appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled yet again this season, currently sitting at just 20-25 on the year. Much of this is due to the absence of star forward Anthony Davis, who has been out for over a month due to a right foot injury. A significant update has emerged on Davis on Friday that Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Three-Time NBA Champion Dies

The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Spun

Veteran NBA Player Reportedly Wants To Be Traded

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed to find veteran center Serge Ibaka a new NBA home before this year's trade deadline, Shams Charania reports. Ibaka has been away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 14th-year big man recently expressed his discontent with the Bucks due to his ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Tatum to miss Celtics-Raptors game with left wrist soreness

The Boston Celtics will be without their MVP candidate in Saturday night's game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. The team announced Friday afternoon that Jayson Tatum was ruled out due to left wrist soreness. Tatum played 48 minutes in Thursday's exciting 121-118 overtime victory against the Golden State...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Brooklyn visits Golden State following Irving's 48-point game

Brooklyn Nets (28-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (23-23, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn takes on the Golden State Warriors after Kyrie Irving scored 48 points in the Nets' 117-106 win against the Utah Jazz. The Warriors are 17-5 in home games. Golden...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Reveals The Job He Wants

Stephen A. Smith already has a job that many people dream of. But on Wednesday night, the ESPN figurehead revealed his true dream job. During an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity to promote his new memoir, Smith revealed that he one day hopes to host a late-night TV show. He specifically said ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

227K+
Followers
34K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy