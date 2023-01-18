Cannabis-themed magic show coming to Reno next week

Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter covering all-things food, drink and culture in the Biggest Little City in the world. This week:

Cannabis-inspired magic show coming to Reno next week

Ben Zabin was just your average college weed dealer with a penchant for magic tricks. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the smoke cleared and Zabin found his true calling: his own traveling cannabis-themed magic show, Smokus Pocus.

"The idea of a weed-themed magic show was something that had been on my mind for a long time," Zabin told the RGJ. "When the pandemic hit and all my work halted, I decided to take my COVID unemployment money and move to Portland, OR -- sight unseen -- to launch Smokus Pocus."

Smokus Pocus will be coming to Reno on Jan. 27. The show will be performed at The Theatre, 505 Keystone Ave. , the home of local veteran illusionists Kevin & Caruso.

Tickets for Smokus Pocus start at $30 and can be reserved at Zabin's website.

Reno's newest arthouse cinema closes a week after opening

In a surprising turn of events, Theater 42, the newest arthouse cinema to open in the Reno area in some time, shut down just one a week after hosting its grand opening.

The news comes as a major blow to 26-year-old founder Austin Lugo and his team of fellow cinephiles, who pooled their entire life savings to rent an old law office on Moana Lane after crowdfunding efforts for a grander project failed. Lugo originally had hoped to build a theater with 360-degree cameras throughout the space, allowing viewers from all over the world to watch films and interact with others in the cinema via virtual reality headsets.

Lugo told the RGJ that he was unaware of various permits and licenses that he needed to convert the old office into a cinema. The City of Reno said that Lugo opened the theater illegally, saying that it had denied Lugo's business license application on Jan. 4, the day before the cinema held a grand opening to the public. The city stressed that it encourages the reuse of old buildings but that theaters must follow strict safety protocols.

The timeline of the theater's path forward remains unclear, said Lugo, who said he isn't giving up on the business.

And now for something completely different: the Weinermobile is coming to town

A 27-foot-long Oscar Mayer hot dog on wheels will be passing through Reno on Jan. 19-21. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the Wienermobile will be stationed at these Smiths grocery stores:

Thursday :

175 Lemmon Dr.

Friday :

1255 Baring Blvd, Sparks

Saturday

750 S Meadows Pkwy, Reno NV 89521

Bring down the kids for a fun photo op, a peek inside the iconic vehicle, and the chance to receive your very own wiener whistle.

