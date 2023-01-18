ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Cannabis-themed magic show coming to Reno next week

By Evan Haddad, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter covering all-things food, drink and culture in the Biggest Little City in the world. This week:

  • Cannabis-inspired magic show coming to Reno next week
  • Reno's newest art cinema closes a week after opening
  • Keep your eyes peeled for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile around Reno

Cannabis-inspired magic show coming to Reno next week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E7Qz0_0kJNNQwE00

Ben Zabin was just your average college weed dealer with a penchant for magic tricks. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the smoke cleared and Zabin found his true calling: his own traveling cannabis-themed magic show, Smokus Pocus.

"The idea of a weed-themed magic show was something that had been on my mind for a long time," Zabin told the RGJ. "When the pandemic hit and all my work halted, I decided to take my COVID unemployment money and move to Portland, OR -- sight unseen -- to launch Smokus Pocus."

Smokus Pocus will be coming to Reno on Jan. 27. The show will be performed at The Theatre, 505 Keystone Ave. , the home of local veteran illusionists Kevin & Caruso.

Tickets for Smokus Pocus start at $30 and can be reserved at Zabin's website.

Reno's newest arthouse cinema closes a week after opening

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rk3G_0kJNNQwE00

In a surprising turn of events, Theater 42, the newest arthouse cinema to open in the Reno area in some time, shut down just one a week after hosting its grand opening.

The news comes as a major blow to 26-year-old founder Austin Lugo and his team of fellow cinephiles, who pooled their entire life savings to rent an old law office on Moana Lane after crowdfunding efforts for a grander project failed. Lugo originally had hoped to build a theater with 360-degree cameras throughout the space, allowing viewers from all over the world to watch films and interact with others in the cinema via virtual reality headsets.

Lugo told the RGJ that he was unaware of various permits and licenses that he needed to convert the old office into a cinema. The City of Reno said that Lugo opened the theater illegally, saying that it had denied Lugo's business license application on Jan. 4, the day before the cinema held a grand opening to the public. The city stressed that it encourages the reuse of old buildings but that theaters must follow strict safety protocols.

The timeline of the theater's path forward remains unclear, said Lugo, who said he isn't giving up on the business.

And now for something completely different: the Weinermobile is coming to town

A 27-foot-long Oscar Mayer hot dog on wheels will be passing through Reno on Jan. 19-21. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the Wienermobile will be stationed at these Smiths grocery stores:

Thursday :

175 Lemmon Dr.

Friday :

1255 Baring Blvd, Sparks

Saturday

750 S Meadows Pkwy, Reno NV 89521

Bring down the kids for a fun photo op, a peek inside the iconic vehicle, and the chance to receive your very own wiener whistle.

Follow @HaddadEvan for timely, relevant and compelling reporting on food, drinks and city life in Reno.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Cannabis-themed magic show coming to Reno next week

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Cookie shop rebranded in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A long day on the slopes deserves to be rewarded, and there’s really nothing better than a steamy cup of hot cocoa accompanied by a gooey chocolate chip cookie. Great American Cookies, a nationwide cookie franchise, has taken over what was previously the...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Hands-On Dinosaur Exhibit Now Open in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a fun new way to boost your knowledge of dinosaurs. The Expedition Dinosaur exhibit is now open at the Wilbur D. May Museum. It features numerous interactive stations that kids and adults will want to get their hands on. There are also several animatronic dinosaurs that visitors can control.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

PBR tour stops in the Biggest Little City for the Reno Rumble

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Are you ready to rumble?! The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour is coming to Reno this weekend. Mason Moody, a professional bull rider from Letcher, SD, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to the Reno Rumble. Moody has been passionate about...
RENO, NV
Ely Daily Times

Rhiannon Marie Garcia

It is with our deepest sorrow we announce the passing of our most precious, funny, witty, loving daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister, and friend, Rhiannon Marie Garcia. Rhiannon was called to heaven on Friday, January 13 th , 2023, in Reno, Nevada. Rhiannon was born in Las Vegas on May 10,...
ELY, NV
Sierra Sun

World Cup stop at Palisades Tahoe receives official name, music lineup revealed

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The top alpine athletes in the world are set to descend on Palisades Tahoe next month for the first World Cup event to be hosted by the resort since 2017. Ahead of the planned men’s slalom and giant slalom World Cup events, a title sponsor for the race has been announced along with a list of festivities for the weekend.
TRUCKEE, CA
news3lv.com

Reno Public Market opens at site of former Shoppers Square

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno's first-ever public market is officially open for business. Reno Public Market, which sits on the corner of Plumb Lane and Virginia Street, takes over what was formerly known as Shoppers Square. The new gathering hall brings together a collection of...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Friday Web Weather

Get Fit With John takes a Lifted class offered by Juice Box Yoga in Reno. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 6:30pm.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Oscar Mayer Weinermobile makes a stop in Reno; visits KOLO 8

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making a three day stop in the Biggest Little City in the world. KOLO 8′s Karlie Drew had a fantastic time interview Clara “Corndog” Adams and “Chad”der Cheese Colgrove, the two hotdoggers who will be in Reno all weekend long taking pictures with the family, answering all your hotdog questions and of course dishing out some hotdog buns.. we mean puns! They brought their 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels to KOLO 8′s tv station for Morning Break.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Lake Tahoe Snow Along the East Shore Trail

Lake Tahoe and a snowy scene along the East Shore Trail near Incline Village after a month long round of storms in January 2023. You can still hike the trail with snow boots and spikes would be a good idea. Beautiful views here on Friday, thanks for watching KTVN Jeff Martinez https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/tahoe-east-shore-trail?u=i.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
kunr.org

Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada

According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

UNR Study: Centuries-long drought in the Great Basin shown to be recurring pattern

Nevada has a history of periodically locking into centuries-long droughts, new research led by the University of Nevada, Reno shows. People throughout the American Southwest should be prepared to adapt to less water. In the culmination of nearly a decade of research involving biogeographers, paleoecologists, climatologists, archaeologists and anthropologists, the...
NEVADA STATE
rosevilletoday.com

Reno Public Market Food Hall Grand Opening January 20th

Weekend of food and fun for Reno locals and West Coast foodies. Reno, Nev.- Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20, with Grand Opening activities planned throughout the weekend. Reno Public Market’s Grand Opening Weekend activities include performances from local musicians, family-friendly activities, and eats from 17 food hall vendors.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Snowfall records falling but not yet a ‘historic’ season at Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Basin has experienced, what has felt like, nonstop snow in January, leading people to call this a historic winter. While snowfall records have fallen this season at Truckee-Tahoe, the region still needs quite a bit more snow to match the best January on record and also winter as a whole.
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Carson River Scenic Views Near Genoa, NV

The River Fork Ranch is an 800 acre preserve with wetlands and wildlife where the east and west forks of the Carson River merge into one. The preserve was purcahsed in 2000 and is owned by The Conservancy, a nonprofit group that restores and protects beautiful areas like this around the country. Located just down the road from Genoa, where you can grab lunch and do some shopping! Thanks for watching. https://bit.ly/2Svwmqt.
GENOA, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Schools close in Northern Nevada over weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Winter weather is once again bringing delays and cancellations to classes in the area. The Washoe County School District is announcing that all classes for valley schools will be cancelled Thursday, along with all services offered on campus. However, Incline Village students will still be taking part in distance learning.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Winter pet safety reminders from the SPCA of Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We all try to stay warm during these really cold months, but it’s also important to look after our pets. The SPCA of Northern Nevada shared that our pets can get cold just like we can. Pet owners should look out for signs of their pet...
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Fernley dance team wins several awards at High Sierra Showdown

The Fernley High school dance team took home several awards and earned a collection of rings at the High Sierra Showdown held Jan. 14 at the Reno Events Center. The Vaquero dancers won first place division championships for three team routines and won the Judges Choice Award for best dance and the overall high point dance champion, as well as two solo awards and two duet awards.
FERNLEY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy